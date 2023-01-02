ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

NYPD on the hunt for 2 drivers involved in Queens hit-and-run

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N1cRD_0k0gUeG600

NYPD searching for 2 drivers in Queens hit-and-run 00:22

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for two drivers involved in a hit-and-run in Queens on Sunday.

Investigators said a 65-year-old man was struck by two cars just before 7 p.m. in the Laurelton section of the borough.

It happened as he was walking on Merrick Boulevard near 233rd Street.

Police said neither driver stayed at the scene.

The victim is in critical condition at Jamaica Hospital.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Police: Man killed in hit-and-run on Henry Hudson Parkway

NEW YORK -- A man was killed overnight in a hit-and-run crash on the Henry Hudson Parkway. Police said the victim was trying to cross the road at 96th Street when he was struck by two cars. Those cars then crashed into two other vehicles, but drove off. So far, there's no description of the suspects.Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Two stabbed inside NYC subway station

NEW YORK, NY – One man remains in critical condition after a double stabbing incident that took place inside a Queens train station on New Year’s Day. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 107th Precinct are investigating the attack that took place on January 1st at around 3:20 am. The attack occurred inside the New York City subway station located at the northeast corner of Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue. Police reported, “Two males entered the train station and were approached by an unknown individual. The three engaged in a verbal dispute, which escalated into a physical encounter.” The post Two stabbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Terrifying new video shows aftermath of bloody NYC subway shooting

Harrowing new video unsealed in court late Wednesday shows the bloody aftermath of the mass shooting that wounded 10 people on a Brooklyn subway car this past April.  The cellphone video, recorded by a passenger, shows a blood-spattered N train car soon after gunman Frank James opened fire at the height of the morning rush hour on April 12.  “Oh f–k, I’m bleeding a lot,” a wounded passenger wails at the beginning of the footage.  “Was it gunshots?” the passenger who was recording the video asks.  “Oh my God that’s a lot of blood,” the wounded passenger continues.  The footage shows small pools of blood...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

3 suspects arrested after Upper West Side shooting

NEW YORK -- There were frightening moments late Friday afternoon on the Upper West Side after shots were fired at 75th Street and Columbus Avenue and led to a police chase. The suspects were caught near the West Side Highway, nearly 30 blocks away. Three people were arrested, according to police sources.Witnesses said they saw officers escort at least one man in handcuffs from Riverside Park and into the back of a police cruiser. Police received a 911 call about shots fired on West 75th Street between Columbus and Central Park West just before 4 p.m.Sources said the suspects shot at a man in a Rolls-Royce. Bullets pierced the window of at least one SUV and shell casings were found at the scene. NYPD officers started looking for a dark-colored SUV after either the victim or witnesses gave a description of the suspects' vehicle. Police stopped a vehicle with that description at West 108th Street and Riverside Drive, a little less than 2.5 miles from the scene.Officers caught the suspects after a foot chase. At least one gun was found in Riverside Park, where the men were captured. No one was hurt. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: 16-year-old stabbed during fight at Yonkers school

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A 16-year-old student was stabbed Friday inside Yonkers Middle High School. Police said a fight began around 8:30 a.m. inside a second-floor bathroom on the high school side of the campus, and then spilled out into a common area. The 16-year-old was punched, kicked and eventually stabbed by two 17-year-old students. Police said school safety officers were nearby and intervened almost immediately. "He has stab wounds to his extremities and he also has two stab wounds to his torso. The victim left here to go to a local area trauma center, he left here in stable condition. We do not believe...
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

Police: 2 teens facing charges in stabbing at Yonkers school

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Yonkers may boost security at its schools after a 16-year-old student was punched, kicked and stabbed on Friday and hospitalized in stable condition. Two 17-year-old males were charged with second-degree attempted murder and assault as adolescent offenders. The incident, which police said may have been a dispute over a young woman, happened at around 8:30 a.m. at Yonkers Middle High School. Students filed out six hours after the fight locked down the facility and brought police to the scene. "It was kind of chaotic. Everyone was like 'What's happening? What's going on?' And then we were on lockdown for a little...
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

Videos show terror during Brooklyn subway mass shooting

NEW YORK -- New video shows the terror underground when a gunman opened fire inside a Brooklyn subway car and shot 10 people in 2022.The suspect, Frank James, pleaded guilty this week. Prosecutors used the footage as evidence in court. Blood, smoke and confusion. Witness video showed the horror on board the subway car in Sunset Park as it kept moving."Was it gunshots?" one person said."Oh my God that's a lot of blood," another said."Can someone help me get off ... my leg hurts a lot," another said."Does anyone know what that was?" a person added.MORE: Sunset Park shooting suspect Frank...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Boy, 12, missing in Brooklyn: NYPD

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 12-year-old boy was reported missing in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. Esteban Rivera was last seen when he left his Bay 20th Street home near Cropsey Avenue around 7:20 a.m., officials said. Police have asked for help finding the missing boy. Rivera is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 49th Precinct today announced the arrest of one person after a man they had beaten in the Bronx in September died in the hospital from his injuries. On September 3rd, police responded to a 911 call at around 6 am to find an unresponsive adult male lying on the sidewalk near 2507 Cruger Avenue. Police learned that 65-year-old Kevin Madison was found inside his attacker’s girlfriend’s home. An argument broke out and turned into a physical altercation. 33-year-old Kymassa Holmes eventually kicked Madison down the fire escape. He fell to the The post Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC woman found dead in apartment with ex-boyfriend barricaded inside

A 60-year-old woman was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment — after her ex-boyfriend, barricaded himself inside, police said Thursday. Officers sent to conduct a wellness check on the woman arrived to discover the 62-year-old man barricaded in the home on East 5th Street near Ditmas Avenue in Kensington at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, cops said. Once cops got inside, they found the woman dead on the kitchen floor and the former beau in a back room with a cut on his chest, police said. It is unclear how the woman died and whether she had any visible injuries. Her name was not immediately released, pending family notification. The man was taken to Maimonides Medical Center. Authorities could not immediately say whether the woman’s death was considered suspicious, but said the man is in police custody “pending the investigation.”  The city medical examiner’s office will officially determine the woman’s cause of death.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Bronx gas station employee improving after shooting, family says

NEW YORK -- The family of a Bronx gas station employee who was shot in the head says his condition seems to be improving. Zulfiqar Ali Albi was shot on Nov. 22 while on the job at a Sunoco on Boston Road in the Allerton section.CBS2 previously reported on the challenges his family faced trying to get here from overseas. His nephew has now traveled from Pakistan to be by his side at the hospital. He says his uncle seems to be improving. He sometimes opens his eyes, waves his hand and even smiles slightly."We are still in shock. Until he wakes up and starts speaking, that's the moment we will be all happy and know finally we can say thank God," said Mahmood Sarfraz. The suspect, identified as Termaine Saulsbury, allegedly went on to shoot a traffic enforcement officer in Philadelphia before being arrested. 
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: 1 officer suspended following response to fight involving girls at Staten Island bus stop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A NYPD officer has been suspended after police responded to a melee between children at a bus stop on Staten Island. The incident that occurred in the 121st Precinct is under investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a post on the NYPD News Twitter feed.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

NYPD officer suspended after responding to girls fighting

NEW YORK -- An NYPD officer has been suspended after responding to a fight involving a group of girls on Staten Island.Video of the incident has people split on how the situation was handled.CBS2 spoke exclusively with the sisters involved, and with their mother's permission.The eight-second clip, which has spread on social media with more than 1 million views on Twitter, shows an NYPD officer repeatedly punching a young girl. The girl, 14-year-old Kyonna Robinson, is also seen swinging toward the officer."He pushed me and then I punched him in his face two times and we just started fighting," Robinson said Wednesday...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
140K+
Followers
27K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy