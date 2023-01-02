NYPD on the hunt for 2 drivers involved in Queens hit-and-run

NYPD searching for 2 drivers in Queens hit-and-run 00:22

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for two drivers involved in a hit-and-run in Queens on Sunday.

Investigators said a 65-year-old man was struck by two cars just before 7 p.m. in the Laurelton section of the borough.

It happened as he was walking on Merrick Boulevard near 233rd Street.

Police said neither driver stayed at the scene.

The victim is in critical condition at Jamaica Hospital.