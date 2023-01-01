ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers LB Myles Jack OUT with groin injury

By Curt Popejoy
 4 days ago
Just after halftime, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that inside linebacker Myles Jack is OUT for the remainder of the game with a groin injury. The Steelers currently trail the Baltimore Ravens 10-3 in early in the second half.

This means the Steelers will continue a heavy workload for Robert Spillane and rookie Mark Robinson. The Steelers have fully committed to stopping the run and Spillane and Robinson are easily the team’s most aggressive run defenders on the inside.

This groin injury is nothing new for Jack. He has been dealing with it for several weeks. Early in the game Jack was rotating with Spillane but as the first half went on we saw less and less of Jack. This injury should get Devin Bush on the field more as well.

