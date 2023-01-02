ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Ja Morant made a kid's year on the first day of 2023

By Tim Buckley
 3 days ago

After delivering 35 points and five assists in Sunday night’s win over Sacramento, Ja Morant wasn’t done giving.

The Memphis Grizzlies star gave away a pair of his prized new shoes on New Year’s Day.

Why did Ja pick the fortunate young boy he did to become the first person not named Morant to own the shoes?

“In warmups I could tell how big of a fan he was,” Morant said, adding he could hear his name being shouted out. “I knew he was a big fan.”

And that the sign-holding youngster at FedExForum really wanted Ja’s new signature shoe, the Nike Ja 1, which he debuted on Christmas night at Golden State. The sneakers, however, won’t be globally available until sometime in April.

After he received the shoes, which Morant signed, the youngster, wearing a Ja No. 12 Grizzlies jersey, began bawling.

“Obviously I know a lot of people want them right now, and it’s not released yet for in-store and online,” Morant said. “And I read the sign. … You could tell how much he wanted it and loved it.

“So, it’s a great thing to see. It leaves you speechless when somebody that big of a fan of you to bust out and cry. And it was even more crazy to see his mom crying as well.”

Morant, his daughter and his father are the only ones with the kicks so far.

“I know that touched both of their hearts,” he said of the newest shoe owner and his mother, “and that is something they never will forget.”

