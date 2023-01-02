ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

backingthepack.com

Wolfpack upset at home by BC, 79-71

NC State dropped its second straight home game on Thursday night, but this one was a wee bit more perplexing than loss to Duke last week. The Wolfpack is fortunate that it hasn’t lost three games in a row given the way it has played lately. Boston College just...
RALEIGH, NC
backingthepack.com

NC State steamrolls Duke, 84-60

If NC State was feeling any pressure tonight, that was never apparent for a second as the Wolfpack started the game on a 15-0 run and made an embarrassment of Duke, which needed almost eight minutes to get on the scoreboard. When you wrong-foot a team for that long, you...
RALEIGH, NC
backingthepack.com

NC State hosts Duke with the Pack in dire need of a big win

I had a disturbing question hit me the other day: does the absence of Coach K make Duke more likeable? I’m concerned that it might. Maybe I’m not feeling well. Probably this has to do with the fact that State hasn’t played Duke yet and I haven’t bothered to watch much of the Blue Devils this season.
DURHAM, NC
backingthepack.com

Season review part 2: Special teams are special

Imagine NC State’s record this year with an unreliable kicker. Actually, don’t. No stop. I’M NOT KIDDING, FRANK. (If a guy named Frank happens to read this, he’s going to be totally freaked out). Chris Dunn was the best kicker in college football this year. If...
RALEIGH, NC
backingthepack.com

WBB: Power Rankings and B.C.

ESPN women's basketball released its women's collegiate power rankings by M. S. Voepel on January 2nd. N. C. State has fallen from 6th to 9th because of the team's loss to Duke which entered the rankings as 15th. Notre Dame tops ACC schools as 4th. UNC and Louisville have dropped out of the power rankings. Voepel had this to write about State:
RALEIGH, NC
travelnowsmart.com

Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina

When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Lottery ticket bought in Raleigh turns into $2 million prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While Charlie Bucket was hoping for Willy Wonka’s golden ticket, a Fuquay-Varina man tried his luck on the Platinum ticket. Carmelo Canepa stopped by Circle K on Louisburg Road in Raleigh and bought a $20 Platinum scratch-off. The NC Education Lottery says that ticket won him a $2 million prize.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2 children injured in accidental shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two children in Durham were injured in a shooting that appears to be an accident, police said. The Durham Police Department said the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Broad Street. They then learned the shooting took place in the 3700 block of Britt Street.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 dead at scene after vehicle hits pedestrian just outside Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A road in a neighborhood just outside Raleigh was closed for about three hours after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pearl Road, which is just off Rock Quarry Road south of Battle Bridge Road in Wake County.
RALEIGH, NC

