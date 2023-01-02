LOUISVILLE, Ky. – No. 3 St. Cloud State Wrestling dominated their first two matches of the 2023 NWCA National Duals on Friday, dumping No. 18 Mercyhurst 32-9 in the Opening Round before earning a 28-7 win over No. 9 Upper Iowa in the Quarterfinal. With their 2-0 effort on Friday, SCSU has clinched a top-four finish at the National Duals with the Semifinal scheduled for 10:00 a.m. CT and the Placement Matches set for 2:00 p.m. CT.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO