scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Hit the Road for RV Minnesota State & CSP
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State men's basketball team will hit the road to take on RV Minnesota State Mankato and Concordia St. Paul for NSIC South Division matchups. The Huskies will face the Mavericks on Jan. 6 and the Golden Bears on Jan. 7. Friday's game against...
scsuhuskies.com
No. 3 SCSU handles No. 18 Mercyhurst, No. 9 Upper Iowa for berth in NWCA National Duals Semifinal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – No. 3 St. Cloud State Wrestling dominated their first two matches of the 2023 NWCA National Duals on Friday, dumping No. 18 Mercyhurst 32-9 in the Opening Round before earning a 28-7 win over No. 9 Upper Iowa in the Quarterfinal. With their 2-0 effort on Friday, SCSU has clinched a top-four finish at the National Duals with the Semifinal scheduled for 10:00 a.m. CT and the Placement Matches set for 2:00 p.m. CT.
scsuhuskies.com
No. 14/15 St. Cloud State opens second half with East/West Showcase
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 14/15 St. Cloud State Women's Hockey begins the second half of the season with a return to the East/West Showcase held at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Huskies will take on New Hampshire in the opener on Friday at 2:30 p.m. CT followed by a Saturday tilt with Merrimack scheduled for 1:00 p.m. CT.
scsuhuskies.com
SCSU Athletics Names Wolters Kluwer Athletes of the Month for December
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - St. Cloud State Athletics recognized two student athletes as the Wolters Kluwer Athletes of the Month for the month of December. Men's Basketball junior forward Matthew Willert (Buffalo, Minn.) was named Male Athlete of the Month while Women's Basketball fifth-year senior Katrina Theis (Maple Grove, Minn.) was named Female Athlete of the Month for their performances during December.
