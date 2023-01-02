ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
scsuhuskies.com

No. 3 SCSU handles No. 18 Mercyhurst, No. 9 Upper Iowa for berth in NWCA National Duals Semifinal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – No. 3 St. Cloud State Wrestling dominated their first two matches of the 2023 NWCA National Duals on Friday, dumping No. 18 Mercyhurst 32-9 in the Opening Round before earning a 28-7 win over No. 9 Upper Iowa in the Quarterfinal. With their 2-0 effort on Friday, SCSU has clinched a top-four finish at the National Duals with the Semifinal scheduled for 10:00 a.m. CT and the Placement Matches set for 2:00 p.m. CT.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

No. 14/15 St. Cloud State opens second half with East/West Showcase

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 14/15 St. Cloud State Women's Hockey begins the second half of the season with a return to the East/West Showcase held at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Huskies will take on New Hampshire in the opener on Friday at 2:30 p.m. CT followed by a Saturday tilt with Merrimack scheduled for 1:00 p.m. CT.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

SCSU Athletics Names Wolters Kluwer Athletes of the Month for December

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - St. Cloud State Athletics recognized two student athletes as the Wolters Kluwer Athletes of the Month for the month of December. Men's Basketball junior forward Matthew Willert (Buffalo, Minn.) was named Male Athlete of the Month while Women's Basketball fifth-year senior Katrina Theis (Maple Grove, Minn.) was named Female Athlete of the Month for their performances during December.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy