US oil giants Exxon and Chevron are poised to reap $100 billion total profit bonanza from Russia's war on Ukraine
ExxonMobil and Chevron are both set for record profits in 2022, of $56 billion and $37 billion respectively, per the FT. The US energy giants are benefiting from the surge in global oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine, it said. It's a reversal of fortunes after the pandemic-era price crash...
Oil will jump 28% in 2023, with another energy crunch set to push prices higher, Eurasia Group says
Oil prices will rise above $100 a barrel in 2023, according to a projection in the Eurasia Group's top risks of the year. Oil demand looks poised to grow as China recovers quickly after backing off zero-COVID polices and the US experiences only a shallow recession. Brent and WTI crude...
rigzone.com
Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices for Main Market
Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for Asia, signaling that demand in its main market remains sluggish as economies slow and coronavirus cases in China surge. Brent crude futures have slumped from almost $125 a barrel in June to less that $80, with prices dropping 7.5% this week. High interest rates and a strong dollar have hit demand in the US, Europe and China. Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund, this week said she expected one-third of the global economy to enter a recession this year.
UBS sees oil prices topping $100 per barrel this year
UBS predicts oil prices will return to triple digits this year, a long way to climb from current levels of around $75 per barrel.
Experts rip Biden admin as US oil giants bet big on Americas: ‘White House lampooning our own industry’
Stephen Schork and John Catsimatidis slammed the White House's "vitriol" towards U.S. oil producers and called for "long-term commitment" to the industry to boost jobs and the economy.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
China's new foreign minister praises Americans, strikes friendly tone
The Chinese Communist Party has promoted its ambassador to the U.S., Qin Gang, to the position of foreign minister, striking a surprisingly friendly tone.
Only 3 countries have managed to build 5th-generation fighters, but nearly a dozen are already working on 6th-gen jets
It's still not clear what sixth-generation fighter jets will look like or be able to do, but several countries are betting big on them.
Prolonged fighting in Ukraine is revealing the Russian air force's fragility, researchers say
If Russia's air force squanders its veteran pilots and crews for short-term gains, the skies over Ukraine will become even more unfriendly.
Biden Plans on Making it Easier to Pass the Test to Become a US Citizen
The U.S. Citizen and Immigration Service (USCIS), which is part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans on making it easier to pass the "naturalization" test to become a U.S. citizen.
brytfmonline.com
Everyone from China refuses to come to the country
The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
CNBC
Charts suggest oil, natural gas and wheat could be due for a ‘boom,’ Jim Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that certain commodities could make a comeback soon. Commodities markets were volatile last year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, economic issues in the U.S. and China and adverse weather shook investor sentiment and diminished supply. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that...
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
First tanker carrying liquefied natural gas from the U.S. arrives in Germany
The shipment from the U.S. is part of Germany's efforts to find a replacement for Russian gas supplies following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
US to build Over the Horizon Radar to surveil the South China Sea
The U.S. Navy recently approved a contract for the construction of reinforced concrete pads and foundations for installing a tactical Over-the-Horizon Radar (OTHR) on the Republic of Palau, the Department of Defense (DoD) said in a press release about awarded contracts. The Republic of Palau is an archipelago of over...
Biden says U.S. economy headed to 'new plateau,' amid recession fears
WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday the U.S. economy was seeing "really bright spots" after a rough few years, and was headed to a "new plateau," a new term for the stable, slower growth White House officials see ahead.
China claims ‘revolutionary breakthrough’ in cooling power plants
China claims the "world's first" power plant equipped with a "natural direct cooling" (NDC) system is now connected to the grid in the Shaanxi Province of the country. This marks a "breakthrough" in power plant cooling technology for China, according to a report published by the state-run China Global Television Network (CGTN) on Friday.
Putin Nearly Won Ukraine War Before Military Plans Fell Apart: Danish Intel
Vladimir Putin's poor decision-making is to blame for Russian losses, according to Denmark's head of Russia intelligence.
wealthinsidermag.com
The Margin: Almost 80% of Americans think the U.S. will experience great economic difficulty in 2023
A new year is often a time when people think about making positive changes in their lives, but it turns out Americans are not feeling great about 2023. This is particularly true about the economy. According to a new poll from Gallup, 79% of Americans think 2023 will be full...
China, Russia to Boost Ties 'At All Levels' in 2023 Despite U.S. Pressure
"Despite its pressure, the West cannot stop this process," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.
