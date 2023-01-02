WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James has responded to recent comments made by AEW star Dax Harwood of FTR. As we’ve noted, Harwood gave an interview back in December to promote his new “FTR” podcast and during that show he gave his thoughts on James, detailing some heat they had in WWE, and saying he doesn’t know how much respect he has for the former DX member. Those comments can be found at this link. Harwood then addressed the real-life heat with James during the premiere episode of the “FTR” podcast, saying he thinks James hasn’t liked him from day one. Harwood also touched on other issues they had in WWE, and on social media. You can click here for those comments.

