wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Responds To Vince McMahon’s WWE Return: “Everyone At Work Is Being So Nice To Me These Past 24 Hours”
Tony Khan has subtly responded to Vince McMahon returning to WWE’s Board of Directors. The AEW President took to Twitter and jokes that everyone on his staff has been very nice to him over the past 24 hours before he plugs this evening’s live episode of Rampage on TNT. His full tweet reads, “Everyone at work is being so nice to me these past 24 hours! I wonder why… It must be belated holiday spirit. See you tonight on TNT for TWO hours of @AEWonTV live, Friday Night #AEWRampage + #BattleOfTheBelts, back-to-back LIVE Starting at 10pm ET/9pm CT TONIGHT.”
Max Caster Says John Cena Reaches Out To Him Regarding Rap Gimmick: “Sometimes He Says I Do It Better Than He Did”
Max Caster loves John Cena, and reveals that the Cenation leader is a big fan of his. The Acclaimed member and current reigning AEW tag champion spoke about Cena during his appearance on the Awesome AJ Show, where he detailed conversations he’s had with the former 16-time world champion about the rap gimmick he does in AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Road Dogg Addresses Heat and Recent Claims By Dax Harwood, Issues Apology and Invitation
WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James has responded to recent comments made by AEW star Dax Harwood of FTR. As we’ve noted, Harwood gave an interview back in December to promote his new “FTR” podcast and during that show he gave his thoughts on James, detailing some heat they had in WWE, and saying he doesn’t know how much respect he has for the former DX member. Those comments can be found at this link. Harwood then addressed the real-life heat with James during the premiere episode of the “FTR” podcast, saying he thinks James hasn’t liked him from day one. Harwood also touched on other issues they had in WWE, and on social media. You can click here for those comments.
Jim Ross Says Vince McMahon Was The Number One Heel During The Height Of The Attitude Era In WWE
Jim Ross has major praise for the character of Vince McMahon. The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator spoke about McMahon during the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he stated that the former Chairman was the greatest heel during WWE’s Attitude Era, what many would call the most successful/popular era in the company’s long history. Check out what he had to say on the subject below.
Tony Schiavone Names The Moment He Knew It Was The Beginning Of The End For WCW
On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW announcer the exact moment he believes started the ultimate downfall of WCW, which went out of business in 2001 and was purchased by WWE. It was the controversial...
Nick Aldis Says He’s Very Excited For What He Has Planned For 2023
Nick Aldis is pumped for 2023 now that he is a free agent. The former two-time NWA world heavyweight champion spoke about this topic during an interview with the Universal Wrestling podcast, where he revealed some of the bookings he has taken for the new year, then later teases that some big things are on the horizon for him. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Some People In WWE Believe Mercedes Moné Isn’t Wrestling For AEW
There had been speculation that Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné) would be revealed as Saraya’s mystery tag team partner against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter on the January 11 edition of AEW Dynamite. On Wednesday’s Dynamite, it was revealed that Toni Storm would team with Saraya. Moné just made...
Ric Flair: ‘I Would Love To Manage Somebody Right Now’
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast, including his desire to be a wrestling manager. Here are the highlights:. “I’d love to manage somebody right now. I could manage any number of guys but it’s never gonna happen, so it’s just a dream. I would really love to manage Andrade because he is such a great worker, but you know, it’s just the language barrier sometimes holds guys back that are much better than they’re ever given an opportunity to be.”
Matt Hardy Talks The New AEW Stage Set, Marq Quen’s Injury
On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. “It’s interesting. I think it was a good time to make a change. You know, it really is representing a new era of AEW. I mean, it feels like that and I think it was about time. It’s time to switch things up a little bit.”
Konnan Compares MJF To The Rock
Speaking on a recent episode of his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, former WCW star Konnan heaped praise on MJF. The veteran said that MJF is one of the main reasons that people tune into AEW, leading him to compare the AEW World Champion to the likes of The Rock and John Cena.
Aubrey Edwards Discusses The Chemistry She Has With Chris Jericho: “He Knows He Can Trust Me”
Aubrey Edwards is one of AEW’s most popular and talented referees, and no one knows that better than Chris Jericho. Edwards discussed her chemistry with The Ocho during her recent interview with Shawn Garrett of KIRO 7 News, where she hyped up this evening’s Dynamite from the KeyArena in Seattle, an arena she has very vivid memories of since that is where Bryan Danielson retired from the sport due to injury. Check out Edwards viewpoint of that historic night, as well as her thought on Jericho, in the highlights below.
Jeff Jarrett Details His Current Duties In AEW
Jeff Jarrett made an appearance on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, Jarrett spoke about his duties behind the scenes in AEW in addition to his on-screen role as a wrestler. “The live event industry, which is one of the hats I’m wearing, we’ll...
Can’t Knock The Hustle: Pro Wrestling’s 30 Under 30 List For 2023
With another holiday season behind us, I hope it was everything that you wanted and needed it to be. For the second consecutive year, my family dealt with being sick at Christmas, with my wife and daughter having colds, and with me dealing with a lot of the after effects of Bell’s Palsy. All things considered, it could’ve been a lot worse, so I’m not going to complain too much.
