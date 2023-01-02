ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
FOX Sports

Where do the Dallas Cowboys fall in Colin's Super Bowl Bubble? | THE HERD

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into the final week of the regular season intending to play all starters according to Jerry Jones, and this news comes just in time for Colin Cowherd to update his Super Bowl Bubble. Watch as he explains where Dallas falls in his rankings, and whether he believes in Dak Prescott's ability to make a deep playoff run.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Trevor Lawrence 'obviously' beats Titans, Lions will beat Packers for No. 7 spots | What's Wright?

The NFL playoffs may be over a week away, but for some teams, it starts in Week 18. That is the case for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers. The Jaguars will face the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South crown and final playoff spot, while Aaron Rodgers will face NFC North rival Detroit Lions for the No. 7 seed. Watch as Nick Wright explains why Trevor Lawrence 'obviously' moves on, then defends the prince that was promised for his early success (entire football career), along with why Rodgers will not move on to the postseason.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

If Ravens beat Bengals, Baltimore could host playoff game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore's path to a playoff home game is complicated, but it still exists after a few days of uncertainty. If the Ravens win at Cincinnati this weekend and the Los Angeles Chargers beat Denver, then Baltimore and the Bengals would meet in the first round of the postseason. And in that scenario, a coin flip would determine where that game is played.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Seahawks expect Lockett for finale despite another injury

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the second straight week, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett expects to play despite his injury status being in question. Lockett was listed as questionable on Seattle’s final injury report of the regular season on Friday. He said he plans on playing despite a shin injury that led to another set of X-rays for the standout wide receiver.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Flacco to start for Jets in finale vs Dolphins, White out

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets will have one final quarterback twist in a season filled with them. Joe Flacco will start Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with Mike White ruled out after aggravating his rib injury. Zach Wilson will serve as Flacco’s backup. “He's...
FOX Sports

Bills uplifted by Hamlin's recovery, place focus on Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Whatever happens Sunday, when the Bills close the regular season hosting New England and beyond once the NFL playoffs begin, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane won’t feel disappointed. During a year in which the Bills have endured a snowstorms that disrupted their schedule,...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars are a game away from playoffs | THE CARTON SHOW

Football returns Saturday, with the Jacksonville Jaguars facing off for a playoff spot against the Tennessee Titans. Jaguars have been playing great football, and with the Titans missing their starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, there's a good chance Trevor Lawrence will make his first postseason appearance. Craig Carton and Matt Simms weigh the Jaguars chances of defeating the Titans and winning the AFC South.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 18: 49ers will cover in season finale, other best bets

We made it, folks. These 18 weeks of NFL action have flown by. And like every season, this one was packed with storylines that we'll never forget. Most notably, and most recently, watching Damar Hamlin bounce back from his scary medical emergency has been one of the most impactful stories in the league. Hamlin's journey is a reminder that life is bigger than football.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX Sports

Michigan: NCAA looking into potential football infractions

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan announced Friday that it has received notice from the NCAA that it is looking into potential rules infractions in the Wolverines football program. Athletic director Warde Manuel said the “draft allegations” were received Thursday. “We have cooperated and will continue to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FOX Sports

Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own, spoke to Bills teammates

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
FOX Sports

Mavs waive Walker, could take longer look at rookie Hardy

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks waived veteran guard Kemba Walker on Friday, moving on before his guaranteed salary kicked in and possibly creating more chances for rookie Jaden Hardy. Walker signed in November after going the first six weeks without a team coming off a season with the...
DALLAS, TX

