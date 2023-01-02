Read full article on original website
NHL
Blues recover, defeat Maple Leafs in shootout
TORONTO -- Brayden Schenn had a goal and two assists and scored the deciding goal in the shootout for the St. Louis Blues in a 6-5 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. "It's huge," Schenn said. "It's a building block, something to build on for...
NHL
Final Buzzer: The Avengers
EDMONTON - The Kraken to a man were embarrassed by the 7-2 loss to Edmonton back home in Seattle and equally determined to show a much better side of their second season Tuesday in a Pacific Division rematch. You could sense it on the team plane flying here, the lively locker room before and after the game-day morning skate, and most decidedly, during a four-goal outbreak in the middle period of this resounding 5-2 victory.
NHL
Blues Spoil Palat's Return, Hughes' 2 Goals, Beat Devils 5-3 | GAME STORY
Jack Hughes had two goals on the night he was announced as an NHL All-Star, but the Blues take the two points. It was a rollercoaster of emotion at Prudential Center on Thursday night. The excitement for the return of Ondrej Palat, Jack Hughes was named an NHL All-Star while...
NHL
Ondrej Palat Has Done All He Can to Prepare for Impending Return |FEATURE
Hopping over a bench for a shift in a hockey game is nothing new for Ondrej Palat. He's been doing it all his life, stretching his legs up and over the 40-inch boards from the bench to the playing surface. It's a second nature movement. But when his next shift...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Jan. 5
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre ahead of tonight's matchup against the New York Rangers. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Thursday, January 5. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby...
NHL
Sabres Slide By Caps in OT, 5-4
When it was all said and done however, it was Thompson who one-upped Ovechkin and the Caps. With exactly two minutes remaining in overtime, Thompson scored his third goal of the night to send Washington to a 5-4 defeat. Alex Tuch forced a turnover behind the Washington net and got...
NHL
MTL@NSH: Game recap
NASHVILLE - The Canadiens wrapped up their seven-game road swing with a 6-3 loss to the Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. The boys arrived in Nashville in style with their cowboy hats. Earlier in the day, the Canadiens announced that David Savard and Anthony Richard would return to the...
NHL
NYR@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - Following seven consecutive games on the road, the Habs will host their first home game of 2023 on Thursday when the New York Rangers visit the Bell Centre. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup. 1. The Habs came home empty-handed from the second half...
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Sweden at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman says pride on the line in bronze-medal game. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. That includes comprehensive coverage of the...
NHL
Dallas Stars announce partnership with SprintAI
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today a partnership with SprintAI, a leading artificial intelligence platform focused on elite sports, to bolster the hockey operations department's commitment to cutting-edge hockey analytics. SprintAI's elite athlete performance platform is built on digital twin technology, which creates a virtual...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'USE THAT EMOTION'
What was talked about following a 3-2 loss to the Jets. "It's a frustrating loss. I thought at times we were the better team for the most part, I thought. We had chances, o-zone time. They also had their looks. They're a really good rush team, we knew that going into the game. We talked about it before, too, how they like to find F3 in the slot and they did that a few times. It was a tight game. Came all the way down to the end. It's frustrating. We've got to find a way to win this game. It's another one that we let go of or didn't find a way to win. This one and Edmonton - two games we feel we should have won and could have won. We find a way to lose instead."
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. ISLANDERS
FLAMES (18-14-7) VS. ISLANDERS (22-16-2) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (35) Goals - Tyler Toffoli (15) Islanders:. Points - Mathew Barzal (41) Goals - Brock Nelson...
NHL
Talbot reveals new Deadpool goalie mask, Ryan Reynolds responds
Senators goalie has fun Twitter exchange with Canadian actor. Cam Talbot is trying to woo the Ottawa Senators potential new owner with his goalie mask. Talbot revealed his new mask, which pays tribute to the comic book character Deadpool, who is played by Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds has openly...
NHL
Bedard, Canada surge past U.S. in World Junior Championship semifinals
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist, and Canada rallied for a 6-2 win against the United States in the semifinals of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship at Scotiabank Centre on Wednesday. Bedard, a 17-year-old forward who is the projected No. 1 pick in...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Fall to Flyers in Philly on Thursday
Michael Carcone and Nick Ritchie scored, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 6-2 to the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Thursday. Karel Vejmelka stopped 28 of the 34 shots he faced while Barrett Hayton finished with two points for the Coyotes. Six different players scored for the...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Host Stars as Klingberg Meets Old Mates
The Ducks move past the halfway point of a franchise-record 10-game homestand tonight, taking on the Dallas Stars at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. PT | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The Ducks sit 1-3-1 five games into the homestand, tonight...
NHL
Devils Host Rangers in Big Divisional Matchup | PREVIEW
The Devils are just a single point ahead of the Rangers in the standings adding a little extra flavor to the rivalry. The Devils will wear their Reverse Retro jerseys for the final time this season when they host the New York Rangers. It's an afternoon matchup, with puck drop just after 1 p.m.
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Nedeljkovic looking forward to 'getting some games' in AHL
Instead, the 26-year-old goalie is bringing a positive attitude to his current stint with the Detroit Red Wings' American Hockey League affiliate. "You never wanna go down a level," Nedeljkovic said after his 26-save effort in the Griffins' 3-1 win over the Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday night. "But I haven't played in a while. I'm just looking forward to getting some games now and finding my game again."
NHL
Jets at World Juniors - Final
Lucius' hat trick, McGroarty's three assists help USA to bronze. The final day at the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship is a special one. Three of the four teams competing on the final day leave the tournament with a medal. The ones with gold are no doubt the happiest, those who earn the silver should be proud of their accomplishment after an exciting tournament with upsets all over the place - but it's usually a bittersweet feeling. The bronze medal victors also feel the joy of a job well done, especially after tasting defeat in the semi-final the night before.
NHL
'VERY PRIVILEGED AND HUMBLED'
Kadri feted with All-Star nod, can't wait to represent Flames in south Florida. A lot of what Nazem Kadri brings to the table can be measured on the scoresheet. But even more of it, can't. "He should show them his ring first," Head Coach Darryl Sutter said of what he...
