Michigan receiver who starred in rivalry game to enter transfer portal
Andrel Anthony, the receiver who spurned his hometown school and starred in last year’s rivalry game against Michigan State, is the next Michigan player planning to depart. The wideout from East Lansing made his announcement late Wednesday in a post on social media, thanking head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan staff for the opportunity to play at his dream school.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan heavily recruiting two prospects with ties to the program
The 2022-23 Michigan Wolverines’ season came to a heartbreaking end in the College Football Playoff. To make matters worse, rumors are swirling once again about Jim Harbaugh’s interest in NFL opportunities. While we won’t dive into that, we will look at a few storylines during a rather mundane...
Michigan’s Dickinson dissociates from Hitler-Izzo comment
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan center Hunter Dickinson said he was part of a decision to remove a published Barstool Sports podcast in which one of his co-hosts compared Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo to Adolf Hitler. “We talked about it, and we came together and said...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Pheasants of Detroit
Ring-necked pheasants are generally found in rural fields and prairies. That’s why many people are surprised to learn the bird is thriving in Detroit, Michigan. As the city has seen its human population decline over the years, parcels of land that used to be occupied are now vacant and overgrown – perfect habitat for pheasants.
Meet the One and Only Tommy Chong at 2023 MI Golf Outing in May
Tommy Chong will be in attendance at this Michigan Golf Outing in May 2023. The Fore 20 Golf Tour and 517Golf are back at it with another event featuring none other than Tommy Chong himself. Mark your calendars now for the 5th Annual Gorilla Glue 4Man Scramble. This event will...
Edgewater Park, the Amusement Park That Disappeared: Detroit, Michigan, 1927-1981
Driving by the area of Seven Mile Road and Berg Road, you’ll notice a block that contains the greater Grace Conference Center and Temple. To anyone born after 1980, you’d never know there used to be one of Detroit’s most popular amusement parks on that very spot.
fox2detroit.com
Carhartt heiress Gretchen Valade leaves lasting legacy with Detroit Jazz Festival philanthropy
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Gretchen Carhartt Valade passed away on December 30th at 97, and leaves a lasting legacy. "You have to remember, to keep the Jazz Festival entirely free you’re talking about a heavy lift every single year," said Chris Collins, president Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation. "And when it started to fail, it was a fear in the community that the Detroit Jazz Festival was going to go away.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan
Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
'Pinch me, is it real?': Detroit dispensaries begin selling recreational marijuana
Recreational marijuana officially went on sale in Detroit on Wednesday when the medical dispensary House of Dank on Fort Street, near the border of Lincoln Park, opened its doors to recreational buyers. A few hours later on the opposite side of the city, DaCut, a medical marijuana dispensary on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit's Eden Gardens neighborhood, started offering recreational marijuana. ...
fox2detroit.com
Donate your body to science and get a free resting place at a Metro Detroit cemetery
ROCHESTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - You can help medical research and get a free final resting place. The Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine and the Pixley Funeral Homes of Rochester formed the OUWB Body Donor Program. Those interested can sign up to be donated to science when they die.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County man didn't want to cause scene in store after winning $557K Michigan Lottery prize
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man had to force himself to stay calm in a gas station after discovering he won $557,134 from the Michigan Lottery. "When I looked the winning numbers over and saw I’d all matched five, I tried to remain calm because I didn’t want to cause a scene in the store. Once I got in my car, I started shouting with excitement! It was such a great feeling," the 54-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police chief holds press conference
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police will hold a press conference Friday afternoon. Chief James White plans to give updates on a number of things, the department said. The conference will be streamed on FOX2Detroit.com.
A "spirited" experience: Detroit’s oldest bar may also be the most haunted
The Two Way Inn has sat on the corner of Mount Elliott and Nevada for nearly 150 years, making it Detroit’s oldest bar. In this episode of The Daily J, learn about the bar’s spirited history, and its long track record of paranormal encounters.
YAHOO!
3 Michigan companies investing millions for 90-mile internet route from Southfield to Lansing
Three Michigan companies have announced plans to invest about $9.5 million to build a new 90-mile fiber route between Southfield and Lansing, a project they say will enhance connectivity options in underserved areas. The multimillion-dollar investment will bring optical fiber opportunities to Lansing, Okemos, Williamston, Webberville, Fowlerville, Howell, Brighton and...
Metro Detroit judges under scrutiny for $11 dispute at Mackinac Island bike shop
The state agency that investigates judges for misbehavior – in and out of the courtroom – says two Black judges from metro Detroit lied about a dispute they had with a bike shop on Mackinac Island and that the two should not have pulled rank by telling shop employees and police that they were judges. ...
fordauthority.com
Detroit Area Ford Dealer Retains Top Selling Franchise Crown
Almost exactly one year ago, Ford Authority reported that Bill Brown Ford in Livonia, Michigan was named the number one Ford dealer in the world after a banner year in sales in 2021. It was a stunning development for the Detroit-area Ford dealer, as it overtook Brandon Ford in Tampa, Florida, which had won those honors in 2019 and 2020, as well as Galpin Ford of Los Angeles, California, which had earned that distinction for a whopping 29 consecutive years prior to 2019. Now, however, Bill Brown Ford has repeated its feat in a year ripe with challenges.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit murder of man 10 years ago still unsolved
Terrence Hill Jr. was robbed and murdered 10 years ago while he was on a date in Detroit. His killer is still out there, and his family hopes someone knows who they are, so they can get justice.
New Detroit developments for 2023
Good morning, it is Thursday and we will discuss real estate and development in Detroit. Things are looking up as seven new Detroit developments are expected to open this year. Construction on some of these residential and commercial projects began before the COVID-19 pandemic, and those are preparing to open in the coming...
chevydetroit.com
Classic Steakhouses in the D
There is no shortage of steakhouses in Metro Detroit, nearly every city has a variation of one. But there’s something special about stepping inside a traditional steakhouse. Everything from the menu to the experience is meant to be top-tier, leaving you feeling like you just had the best meal of your entire life. If you’re into steakhouses, you have to make plans to have dinner at one of these incredible restaurants.
Super drunk driver pulled over in Troy tells cops he only had a "sip" of alcohol, but thought he was in Detroit
A Detroit man is facing several charges after police say he was so drunk while driving on New Year’s Eve that he didn’t know what city he was in.
