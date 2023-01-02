ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pheasants of Detroit

Ring-necked pheasants are generally found in rural fields and prairies. That’s why many people are surprised to learn the bird is thriving in Detroit, Michigan. As the city has seen its human population decline over the years, parcels of land that used to be occupied are now vacant and overgrown – perfect habitat for pheasants.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Carhartt heiress Gretchen Valade leaves lasting legacy with Detroit Jazz Festival philanthropy

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Gretchen Carhartt Valade passed away on December 30th at 97, and leaves a lasting legacy. "You have to remember, to keep the Jazz Festival entirely free you’re talking about a heavy lift every single year," said Chris Collins, president Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation. "And when it started to fail, it was a fear in the community that the Detroit Jazz Festival was going to go away.
DETROIT, MI
foodieflashpacker.com

The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'Pinch me, is it real?': Detroit dispensaries begin selling recreational marijuana

Recreational marijuana officially went on sale in Detroit on Wednesday when the medical dispensary House of Dank on Fort Street, near the border of Lincoln Park, opened its doors to recreational buyers. A few hours later on the opposite side of the city, DaCut, a medical marijuana dispensary on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit's Eden Gardens neighborhood, started offering recreational marijuana. ...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County man didn't want to cause scene in store after winning $557K Michigan Lottery prize

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man had to force himself to stay calm in a gas station after discovering he won $557,134 from the Michigan Lottery. "When I looked the winning numbers over and saw I’d all matched five, I tried to remain calm because I didn’t want to cause a scene in the store. Once I got in my car, I started shouting with excitement! It was such a great feeling," the 54-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police chief holds press conference

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police will hold a press conference Friday afternoon. Chief James White plans to give updates on a number of things, the department said. The conference will be streamed on FOX2Detroit.com.
DETROIT, MI
YAHOO!

3 Michigan companies investing millions for 90-mile internet route from Southfield to Lansing

Three Michigan companies have announced plans to invest about $9.5 million to build a new 90-mile fiber route between Southfield and Lansing, a project they say will enhance connectivity options in underserved areas. The multimillion-dollar investment will bring optical fiber opportunities to Lansing, Okemos, Williamston, Webberville, Fowlerville, Howell, Brighton and...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fordauthority.com

Detroit Area Ford Dealer Retains Top Selling Franchise Crown

Almost exactly one year ago, Ford Authority reported that Bill Brown Ford in Livonia, Michigan was named the number one Ford dealer in the world after a banner year in sales in 2021. It was a stunning development for the Detroit-area Ford dealer, as it overtook Brandon Ford in Tampa, Florida, which had won those honors in 2019 and 2020, as well as Galpin Ford of Los Angeles, California, which had earned that distinction for a whopping 29 consecutive years prior to 2019. Now, however, Bill Brown Ford has repeated its feat in a year ripe with challenges.
LIVONIA, MI
The Detroit Free Press

New Detroit developments for 2023

Good morning, it is Thursday and we will discuss real estate and development in Detroit. Things are looking up as seven new Detroit developments are expected to open this year. Construction on some of these residential and commercial projects began before the COVID-19 pandemic, and those are preparing to open in the coming...
DETROIT, MI
chevydetroit.com

Classic Steakhouses in the D

There is no shortage of steakhouses in Metro Detroit, nearly every city has a variation of one. But there’s something special about stepping inside a traditional steakhouse. Everything from the menu to the experience is meant to be top-tier, leaving you feeling like you just had the best meal of your entire life. If you’re into steakhouses, you have to make plans to have dinner at one of these incredible restaurants.
DETROIT, MI

