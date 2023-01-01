Lovie Smith unsure how to evaluate his coaching of the Texans in 2022

Self-evaluation isn’t perfect.

Some people take the approach to give themselves gold stars. Others are hard on themselves and hand out red exes.

After the Jacksonville Jaguars demolished the Houston Texans 31-3 Sunday afternoon in Week 17 at NRG Stadium, coach Lovie Smith was asked how he would evaluate the job he has done with the team in the 2022 campaign.

The 64-year-old was candid with his response.

“I don’t quite know how to answer that,” said Smith. “We’ve won two games. When I talk about what the players haven’t done, I mean, we’re leading them. I’m leading the team. So, it’s pretty simple on how I’ve done this year. Haven’t done as good enough of a job to win games. So, sometimes, I mean, it ends up like that for whatever reason.”

The 28-point loss to the Jaguars was the largest margin of defeat for the Texans this season. The last time Houston was beat by 28 or more points was Dec. 5, 2021, when the Indianapolis Colts shut them out 31-0 on Battle Red Day at NRG Stadium. David Culley was the coach then, and he was fired at the end of the season following a 4-13 finish.

Houston will end up with a worse record than last year thanks to the results in Week 17.

What Smith is certain of is that the players have not shied away despite the adversity. The Texans are 2-6 this season in one-score games.

“I know we showed up, we’ve been trying hard we didn’t get it done right now,” said Smith. “What I’m focusing on as much as anything is we have one more opportunity to get a win, and then after that you can look at the body of work and what we’ve done with what we’ve been working with.”

Houston concludes their regular season against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.