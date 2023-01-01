ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Lovie Smith unsure how to evaluate his coaching of the Texans in 2022

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HJsDU_0k0fz3H800

Self-evaluation isn’t perfect.

Some people take the approach to give themselves gold stars. Others are hard on themselves and hand out red exes.

After the Jacksonville Jaguars demolished the Houston Texans 31-3 Sunday afternoon in Week 17 at NRG Stadium, coach Lovie Smith was asked how he would evaluate the job he has done with the team in the 2022 campaign.

The 64-year-old was candid with his response.

“I don’t quite know how to answer that,” said Smith. “We’ve won two games. When I talk about what the players haven’t done, I mean, we’re leading them. I’m leading the team. So, it’s pretty simple on how I’ve done this year. Haven’t done as good enough of a job to win games. So, sometimes, I mean, it ends up like that for whatever reason.”

The 28-point loss to the Jaguars was the largest margin of defeat for the Texans this season. The last time Houston was beat by 28 or more points was Dec. 5, 2021, when the Indianapolis Colts shut them out 31-0 on Battle Red Day at NRG Stadium. David Culley was the coach then, and he was fired at the end of the season following a 4-13 finish.

Houston will end up with a worse record than last year thanks to the results in Week 17.

What Smith is certain of is that the players have not shied away despite the adversity. The Texans are 2-6 this season in one-score games.

“I know we showed up, we’ve been trying hard we didn’t get it done right now,” said Smith. “What I’m focusing on as much as anything is we have one more opportunity to get a win, and then after that you can look at the body of work and what we’ve done with what we’ve been working with.”

Houston concludes their regular season against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

RUMOR: former SEC quarterback visiting Ohio State

The transfer portal madness has just begun and the Ohio State Buckeyes will no doubt heat up on that trail now that its season has now officially come to a close. Ohio State added Ja’Had Carter, a safety from Syracuse, as well as a kicker from the Mid-American Conference, and a long snapper from Arizona State. But they are by no means lighting up that area of recruiting.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shannon Sharpe was rudely interrupted by Skip Bayless during heartfelt speech about Damar Hamlin on 'Undisputed'

Shannon Sharpe returned to FS1’s Undisputed on Wednesday after missing Tuesday’s show, with the world speculating as to the Hall of Famer’s absence. Was it due to a protest over Skip Bayless’s awful tweet after Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday night? That’s what viewers wondered, and on Wednesday, they got an answer from Sharpe himself.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks go 1-2 (with trade) after C.J. Stroud's coronation

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s performance against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl — he completed 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards, five touchdown passes to five different receivers, and no interceptions — should easily solidify his status as the first player selected in the 2023 draft. While some teams have expressed concern over Young relatively slight frame (6-foot-0, 194 pounds), he possesses enough of the key attributes to easily overcome that potential deficit when you watch the tape. The Houston Texans should just start sewing those Bryce Young jerseys now.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs abstained from voting on AFC playoff changes for 2022

When NFL owners met to vote for the approval of Resolution G-1, Kansas City Chiefs CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt was among the few to abstain from voting on the proposal. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs decided to abstain from voting on the playoff changes because they felt the teams directly impacted shouldn’t vote due to potential bias. The Cincinnati Bengals are presumed to be among the teams to have voted “no” to the proposal after executive vice president Katie Blackburn pushed back against it.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn lands walk-on quarterback John Colvin

Hugh Freeze and Co. are working to replenish the depth on Auburn’s roster and on Wednesday they landed a quarterback who will do just that. John Colvin, a Birmingham, Alabama, native, announced his commitment to Auburn as a preferred walk-on at quarterback. Freeze extended the offer to him in December and he is officially a Tiger now.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
251K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy