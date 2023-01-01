ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovie Smith believes the Texans will show up against the Colts following 31-3 loss to Jaguars

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Fan Appreciation Day was a big disappointment Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

The Houston Texans weren’t able to deliver a win for the home crowd as the Jacksonville Jaguars pummeled them 31-3. From start to finish, the Jaguars were in control and earned their first win over their AFC South foes in the past 10 games.

The 28-point loss was the largest of the season for Houston. Not since Dec. 5, 2021, when the Indianapolis Colts trounced them 31-0 at NRG Stadium on Battle Red Day had the Texans suffered such a defeat.

Coach Lovie Smith said “everything” about the loss to the Jaguars was disappointing.

“No win at home this year, all of that,” said Smith. “Game-wise, we didn’t do many things well today. For the most part we’re fairly healthy. Just didn’t really see us — I saw us playing a lot better today.”

Smith believes the Texans will have a strong showing against the Colts in their season finale at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“We talked a lot about trying to finish with a great record of course in our division,” Smith said. “We’ve split with a couple of teams (Tennessee, Jacksonville). The other team, we’ve tied them. There’s an opportunity for us to get a win.”

According to Smith, the Colts, who are 4-11-1 following their loss to the New York Giants on the road, will also be in the hunt for a victory to end their dismal season on a high note.

Said Smith: “I know they need one as much as we do. We have one more game on our season. We’ve gone through some tough times. If I’m a betting man, I’ll say the guys are going to really show up and play well against the Colts.”

Houston and Indianapolis tied 20-20 in Week 1 at NRG Stadium.

