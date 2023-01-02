Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 10 Review: A Little Change Might Do You Some Good
Hospital dramas love the evil corporate takeover trope, but not Chicago Med. While Gaffney Medical Center may now belong to Jack Dayton, he's not heartless or evil, and so far, he isn't trying to cut costs in ways that destroy the hospital's ability to provide health care. On Chicago Med...
TV Fanatic
Ghosts Season 2 Episode 11 Review: The Perfect Assistant
The world of Ghosts is growing by the episode. Did anyone imagine a "Car Ghost" would be a new ghost type?. It sounds like a Pokemon, but the discovery on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 11 opened up the possibilities of new ghosts to come. Plus, we might just have a...
TV Fanatic
Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Episode 3 Review: What Are You Playing At, Little Girl?
It took three episodes of a long cold war for mother and daughter to finally sit down and talk. Georgia finally revealed to Ginny why she killed Kenny on Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Episode 3. After their brutal fight, it was enjoyable to see them against the world again.
TV Fanatic
Will Trent Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Pilot
ABC's new crime drama follows Special Agent Will Trent (Ramon Rodriguez) as he returns to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to solve his most complicated case yet. The special agent was called to a horrific break-in and murder by his boss Amanda (Sonya Sohn) on Will Trent Season 1 Episode 1, but Will was reluctant to return since he recently learned he had dyslexia and missed significant clues in a recent case.
TV Fanatic
Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 10
Did Nyla and James manage to escape the bank robbery?. The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10 kicked off with a chilling turn of events to ring in the new year. As a citywide manhunt got underway, it was time for the team to get some revenge. Meanwhile, Tim and Lucy...
TV Fanatic
Doom Patrol Season 4 Episode 6 Review: Hope Patrol
Despite the glaring absence of Dorothy and Space Case, Doom Patrol Season 4 Episode 6 does an admirable job lining up (almost) all the major players at the height of potential catastrophe. I'll probably pour one out for Bunbury later, but I am glad the foul-mouthed rabbit mage didn't turn...
TV Fanatic
The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 10 Review: The Silent Prisoner
We had been promised a huge crossover event when both shows went off the air last year, and is this best they could deliver?. Stuff happens on The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 10. Garza's life is on the line after his heart problem. Brendon gets disappointed when he learns that Antoinette might be going out with Carter, and Carter expresses disappointment in his current position in the FBI.
TV Fanatic
Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 10 Review: Jumped In
Olivia Benson has been attacked more than once, so a gang beating wouldn't keep her down for long. On Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 10, Benson again became a victim, attacked by a machete-wielding gang of kids who were out for revenge. She was angry that Noah could have been hurt and determined to get the gang leader, but her investigation had to take a back seat... for now.
TV Fanatic
Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 11 Spoilers: Jen Lilley Guest Stars!
It's always fun when actors associated with one show you love pop up on another. Almost a year after Days of Our Lives' Shawn Christian guest starred on Chicago Med, another alum from the long-running soap will appear on Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 11: Jen Lilley. Although Lilley is...
TV Fanatic
Truth Be Told Season 3 Trailer: Poppy's Podcast Focuses on a Child Trafficking Ring
It's all good news today for mystery fans. Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for the third season of its NAACP Image Award-winning anthology Truth Be Told, starring Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, who also executive produces. Award-winning actress Gabrielle Union joins the all-new season, which is set to make its...
TV Fanatic
Wednesday Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
We'll file this one under the least surprising news of the year. Netflix has confirmed the record-breaking smash hit Wednesday will return for a second season. Season two details and additional information will be shared at a later time. In an exclusive interview with Tudum.com, Creators/Showrunners/Executive Producers Alfred Gough and...
TV Fanatic
The CW Cheat Sheet: With a Brand Refresh on the Horizon, Will Any Shows Survive?
It would be the understatement of the century to say that changes are on the horizon for The CW. We've covered the network's new leadership and the many cancellations from the previous season. A recent interview with the new CW president revealed that very few shows are expected to survive...
TV Fanatic
Freeridge: Netflix Shares Teaser for On My Block Spinoff
The On My Block universe is expanding at Netflix. Netflix on Friday unveiled the official teaser for the spinoff series, Freeridge, premiering February 2, 2023. All eight episodes will be available on day one, which keeps with Netflix tradition. As for what this new chapter is about, check out the...
TV Fanatic
CSI: Vegas: Jay Lee Previews Chris’s Side Hustle & Praises Legacy Actors
While Jay Lee was promoted to series regular ahead of CSI: Vegas Season 2, Thursday's episode will be his first centric episode. His character, Chris Park, has a side hustle, which helps the team solve the murder of a social media influencer. TV Fanatic chatted with Jay about CSI: Vegas...
TV Fanatic
Nicole Kidman To Star In and Executive Produce Lioness at Paramount+
Paramount+ is adding another big name to the family. The streaming service announced today that Academy Award® winner Nicole Kidman is set to star in the upcoming original series Lioness. The series also stars Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira. Kidman will also serve as an executive producer...
TV Fanatic
Fox Midseason Shake-Up Delays The Resident Finale and the Return of 9-1-1: Lone Star
A change to FOX's midseason plans brings bad news for fans of The Resident and 9-1-1: Lone Star. The network announced Friday that the previously planned two-hour season finale for The Resident will now air across two weeks. The penultimate episode will air in its regular time period on Tuesday,...
TV Fanatic
House of the Dragon Showrunner Departed After HBO Refused to Let His Wife Serve as Producer (Report)
House of the Dragon was a breath of fresh air for fans of Game of Thrones when it premiered in 2022. By the end of the season, fans were left in shock when it emerged that co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik was bowing out ahead of Season 2. Details were...
TV Fanatic
The Ark: SyFy Drops Trailer and Key Art for Dean Devlin Drama
SYFY's new drama, The Ark, looks set to be an exciting adventure for all involved. The series premieres on Wednesday, February 1, at 10 pm on SYFY, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock. Created by Dean Devlin, The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary...
TV Fanatic
Fire Country Renewed for Season 2 at CBS
Fire Country will continue to burn brightly for CBS. CBS announced today that it has renewed the broadcast and streaming hit for the 2023-24 season. Since its premiere on October 7, Fire Country has averaged 8 million viewers per episode, making it the top new broadcast series of the season.
TV Fanatic
Stephen Amell to Reprise Arrow Role on the Final Season of The Flash
The CW is saying goodbye to the Arrowverse with the superhero who started it all. According to Deadline, Stephen Amell has closed a deal to return for the ninth and final season of The Flash. The CW broke the exciting news Wednesday, revealing that Amell will appear in the ninth...
