Upper Sandusky, OH

16-year-old found dead inside Mansfield hotel staircase

MANSFIELD—Officers responded to the Quality Inn at 500 N. Trimble Rd. at about 10:45 am. A staff person called the police after hearing multiple gunshots inside. Upon searching the facility Mansfield Police Officers located a 16-year-old victim inside a staircase. It appears the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds thus...
MANSFIELD, OH
hometownstations.com

76 fires reported in Lima in 2022, close to average amount says Lima Fire Department

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The number of fires in the city of Lima matched normal yearly averages according to Lima Fire Department Chief Andrew Heffner. The yearly average for the total of fires in the city of Lima is usually set around 80, the year 2022 brought a total of 76. A previous posting from the Lima Fire Department says that there were a total of 113 building fires last year, but that number is false. A new data collection system for the department factored in small fires such as stove and kitchen fires.
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Dollar Tree employee killed with machete

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after police said she was attacked by a man wielding a machete inside a Dollar Tree store in Upper Sandusky on Sunday. Police said Upper Sandusky officers responded to the store on East Wyandot Avenue at approximately 4:25 p.m. for a report of a man waving […]
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima Fire Department urging businesses to follow Ohio Fire Code

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department is urging businesses to follow Ohio Fire Code, or else your property can be further damaged in case you are facing flames. Ohio Fire Code says that businesses located in strip malls or those who are connected to one another have their business address at the back door of the location. This would help firefighters know which structure they are entering when called for a fire. Not having the code could cause further damage during the time it takes firefighters to pinpoint which business they can enter.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Electrical fire causes more than $15K in damages

LIMA — An early-morning electrical fire on Tuesday caused about $17,500 in property and other damages at a home on West O’Connor Avenue. According to the Lima Fire Department, one of the occupants of 735 W. O’Connor Ave. woke to the smell of smoke and everyone evacuated. The fire department arrived at 4:12 a.m. and discovered smoke coming from a wall. Once opened up, firefighters found a fire burning inside the wall.
LIMA, OH
huroninsider.com

Woman charged after her 10-month-old child reportedly tests positive for marijuana

SANDUSKY – A 22-year-old woman was charged with endangering children on December 26 after her 10-month-old reportedly tested positive for marijuana. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, officers responded to Firelands Regional Medical Center for an endangering children complaint. When officers arrived, according to the report, an Erie County Children Services representative told them that a 10 month old child tested positive for marijuana or THC after the child was brought to the hospital.
SANDUSKY, OH
hometownstations.com

Allen County judges warning the public of a scam call regarding missing court summons

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County judges are raising awareness of a threatening phone scam. Judge Jeffrey Reed and Terri Kohlrieser are warning the public that a recent scam call has been circulating around Allen County, where someone will call you and state that you did not appear for jury duty or your subpoena, all in a threatening tone. The court wants to remind residents that jury summons will only be sent by mail, never by phone, and that an actual officer will arrive at your door if a real subpoena was ignored.
hometownstations.com

Allen, Auglaize, and Mercer County residents may qualify for funding for home lead removal

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - According to the CDC, 2.6 million U.S. families are at risk for lead poisoning due to the presence of lead-based paint in their home. Children under the age of 6 are at high risk for abnormal brain development caused by the absorption of lead. Locally, the West Ohio Community Action Partnership can help you make your home lead-safe. Allen, Auglaize, and Mercer County residents may qualify for up to $20,000 towards home repairs under the Lead Safe Program. Most homes built before 1978 contain lead paint.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
nbc24.com

Man dies in overnight Toledo shooting at Berdan, Watson avenues

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person down at Berdan and Watson avenues at 12:19 a.m. On scene they found a gunshot-wounded victim who was taken to St....
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

Shawnee Police Department gets a donation from the Lima Fraternal Order of Eagles

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fraternal Order of Eagles donated money to help the Shawnee Township Police Department purchase necessary equipment. The Lima FOE 370 donated $3,000 to help the Shawnee police pay for new radios for their officers. Their current radios are outdated, and if they break, it is no longer possible to purchase replacement parts. As other agencies are also upgrading radios, Shawnee Township wants to make sure that their radio systems is compatible, because they're so important in their work.
LIMA, OH

