16-year-old found dead inside Mansfield hotel staircase
MANSFIELD—Officers responded to the Quality Inn at 500 N. Trimble Rd. at about 10:45 am. A staff person called the police after hearing multiple gunshots inside. Upon searching the facility Mansfield Police Officers located a 16-year-old victim inside a staircase. It appears the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds thus...
WTOL-TV
Police identify man killed in Friday's west Toledo shooting
Police have identified the victim of a Dec. 30 fatal shooting. 25-year-old Alfonzo Carpenter Jr. died in west Toledo.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cocaine, gun found in car after Toledo man arrested without license in Bedford Township
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Monroe County deputies found cocaine and a gun inside a car after the driver was arrested in Bedford Township for lacking a valid license. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 5) in the 6400 block of South Telegraph Road, just north of the Ohio border.
hometownstations.com
76 fires reported in Lima in 2022, close to average amount says Lima Fire Department
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The number of fires in the city of Lima matched normal yearly averages according to Lima Fire Department Chief Andrew Heffner. The yearly average for the total of fires in the city of Lima is usually set around 80, the year 2022 brought a total of 76. A previous posting from the Lima Fire Department says that there were a total of 113 building fires last year, but that number is false. A new data collection system for the department factored in small fires such as stove and kitchen fires.
Police: Dollar Tree employee killed with machete
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after police said she was attacked by a man wielding a machete inside a Dollar Tree store in Upper Sandusky on Sunday. Police said Upper Sandusky officers responded to the store on East Wyandot Avenue at approximately 4:25 p.m. for a report of a man waving […]
hometownstations.com
Lima Fire Department urging businesses to follow Ohio Fire Code
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department is urging businesses to follow Ohio Fire Code, or else your property can be further damaged in case you are facing flames. Ohio Fire Code says that businesses located in strip malls or those who are connected to one another have their business address at the back door of the location. This would help firefighters know which structure they are entering when called for a fire. Not having the code could cause further damage during the time it takes firefighters to pinpoint which business they can enter.
wktn.com
Man Arrested in Connection to Death of Woman in Upper Sandusky’s Dollar Tree
The following release came from Upper Sandusky Police Chief Jared Lucas……. On January 01, 2023, at 4:25 p.m. the Upper Sandusky Police Department was dispatched to Dollar Tree for a man waving a weapon around inside the store. Before police arrived, the man left the store. Officers arrived...
Electrical fire causes more than $15K in damages
LIMA — An early-morning electrical fire on Tuesday caused about $17,500 in property and other damages at a home on West O’Connor Avenue. According to the Lima Fire Department, one of the occupants of 735 W. O’Connor Ave. woke to the smell of smoke and everyone evacuated. The fire department arrived at 4:12 a.m. and discovered smoke coming from a wall. Once opened up, firefighters found a fire burning inside the wall.
WKYC
Machete used to murder clerk at Ohio Dollar Tree store; style of knife is becoming weapon of choice for criminals
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A New Year's Day murder shocked the quiet town of Upper Sandusky when a man armed with a machete killed a recent college graduate. Keris Reibel was working as a cashier at a Dollar Tree store when police say Columbus resident Bethel Berkele walked into the store waving a machete, killing the 22-year-old.
Ohio Dollar Tree employee killed in machete attack; suspect arrested
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A man is charged with murder after he allegedly attacked a dollar store employee with a machete in northwest Ohio Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Upper Sandusky Police Department were called to the Dollar Tree at 1120 East Wyandot Avenue for a report of a man waiving a machete around inside the store.
Suspect who reportedly murdered couple in parked car with two babies inside extradited back to Mississippi
The man accused of killing a young couple who were sitting with two babies is back in Mississippi after being captured in Ohio in November. The Laure Leader-Call reports that Ronald Buckley, 20, was returned to Mississippi after he waived extradition in Ohio. Buckley is charged with two counts of...
WTOL-TV
One person dead after west Toledo shooting early Friday
One person was shot and killed in west Toledo early Friday. Police have not yet located the suspect.
huroninsider.com
Woman charged after her 10-month-old child reportedly tests positive for marijuana
SANDUSKY – A 22-year-old woman was charged with endangering children on December 26 after her 10-month-old reportedly tested positive for marijuana. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, officers responded to Firelands Regional Medical Center for an endangering children complaint. When officers arrived, according to the report, an Erie County Children Services representative told them that a 10 month old child tested positive for marijuana or THC after the child was brought to the hospital.
hometownstations.com
A mother utilizes billboard to show the dangers of fentanyl after losing her son to an overdose
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's an epidemic. According to the U.S. government, fentanyl was the lead killer of adults ages 18 to 45 in 2020, more deadly than cancer, suicide, and motor vehicle accidents. One local mother wants everyone to know a deadly overdose can happen to anyone, at...
hometownstations.com
Allen County judges warning the public of a scam call regarding missing court summons
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County judges are raising awareness of a threatening phone scam. Judge Jeffrey Reed and Terri Kohlrieser are warning the public that a recent scam call has been circulating around Allen County, where someone will call you and state that you did not appear for jury duty or your subpoena, all in a threatening tone. The court wants to remind residents that jury summons will only be sent by mail, never by phone, and that an actual officer will arrive at your door if a real subpoena was ignored.
hometownstations.com
Allen, Auglaize, and Mercer County residents may qualify for funding for home lead removal
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - According to the CDC, 2.6 million U.S. families are at risk for lead poisoning due to the presence of lead-based paint in their home. Children under the age of 6 are at high risk for abnormal brain development caused by the absorption of lead. Locally, the West Ohio Community Action Partnership can help you make your home lead-safe. Allen, Auglaize, and Mercer County residents may qualify for up to $20,000 towards home repairs under the Lead Safe Program. Most homes built before 1978 contain lead paint.
myfox28columbus.com
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
UPDATE: Victim dies in hospital after west Toledo shooting early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Per a Toledo police report issued Friday morning, the victim in the shooting has died. This story has been updated to reflect this new information. Police crews responded to the intersection of Berdan Avenue and Watson Avenue in west Toledo overnight Friday regarding a person shot.
nbc24.com
Man dies in overnight Toledo shooting at Berdan, Watson avenues
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person down at Berdan and Watson avenues at 12:19 a.m. On scene they found a gunshot-wounded victim who was taken to St....
hometownstations.com
Shawnee Police Department gets a donation from the Lima Fraternal Order of Eagles
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fraternal Order of Eagles donated money to help the Shawnee Township Police Department purchase necessary equipment. The Lima FOE 370 donated $3,000 to help the Shawnee police pay for new radios for their officers. Their current radios are outdated, and if they break, it is no longer possible to purchase replacement parts. As other agencies are also upgrading radios, Shawnee Township wants to make sure that their radio systems is compatible, because they're so important in their work.
