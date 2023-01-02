LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department is urging businesses to follow Ohio Fire Code, or else your property can be further damaged in case you are facing flames. Ohio Fire Code says that businesses located in strip malls or those who are connected to one another have their business address at the back door of the location. This would help firefighters know which structure they are entering when called for a fire. Not having the code could cause further damage during the time it takes firefighters to pinpoint which business they can enter.

