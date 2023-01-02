ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IN

bsquarebulletin.com

2023 Elections | Bloomington Candidate Docs

Official candidate filings are available through Monroe County’s website. Here’s a link: [pre-loaded search for 2023 documents]. Below is a spreadsheet compiled by The B Square. The spreadsheet will be updated as more filings are made.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Sheriff Greg Day introduces his leadership team

BEDFORD – Newly elected Lawrence County Sheriff Greg Day introduced his leadership team during the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday morning. Serving as Day’s Chief Deputy is Tony Siedl. “His experience and leadership abilities will have a lasting positive effect on our community, the department, and every officer/employee that...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Former Indianapolis TV anchor files to run for Zionsville Mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis television journalist has thrown his name into the Zionsville Mayoral race. John Stehr, who retired from WTHR Channel 13 in 2019, announced in October he planned to run for mayor of Zionsville on the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Stehr filed official candidate paperwork with the Boone County Clerk.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
korncountry.com

Bartholomew County swears in new sheriff

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Former Chief Deputy Major Chirs Lane is the new sheriff of Bartholomew County. Lane took his oath at the Bartholomew County Courthouse on Friday. Sheriff Matt Myers leaves and now becomes Lane’s chief deputy. He will serve in the position for a few months. Sheriff...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

3 Arrested in Overnight Drug Arrest in Washington

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested three people overnight on various drug charges. 47-year-old Tammy Calderon was charged with possession of a controlled substance and dealing in meth; 29-year-old Beau Price received a charge of maintaining a common nuisance; and 33-year-old Kyla Krueger also received a charge of possession and dealing in meth.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

John Mills, 39, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Domestic Battery and Strangulation. No bond was set. Beau Russell, 30, of Alfordsville, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. No bond was set. Junior Altine, 34, of Indianapolis, was arrested on two counts of Invasion of Privacy. No...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Driver arrested at head-on collision with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office vehicle Tuesday in Bloomington, Indiana

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office sent the following information Wednesday about a crash involving an MCSO vehicle:. “On January 3, 2023, at approximately 11:51 PM, Deputy Zeiser was on-duty and patrolling westbound on Country Club Drive near South Banta Drive when he observed an eastbound motorist flashing their fog lights as if alerting oncoming traffic to a hazard. Deputy Zeiser began to slow his vehicle to investigate the apparent signaling and observed the Jeep was also reducing speed. It was later determined that the Jeep was slowing to report the erratic/impaired driving behavior of a vehicle following them after recognizing Deputy Zeiser’s vehicle as a police car. At the same moment, a Honda Civic following extremely closely behind the Jeep abruptly crossed the center line and collided head-on with Deputy Zeiser’s Dodge Charger patrol vehicle. Deputy Zeiser was able to significantly reduce his vehicle’s speed before the collision and sustained a minor cut to his wrist.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

21st Amendment liquor stores changing ownership

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis-based liquor store chain is changing hands. 21st Amendment Inc. is selling all 20 of its locations to US Liquor Group LLC, a recently formed Indianapolis company, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. On Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County approved the transfer of 10 beer, wine and liquor package […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Police arrest 4 people in connection with Lawrence County meth case

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested four people in connection with a lengthy investigation surrounding methamphetamine in Lawrence County. Indiana State Police said the ISP Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) had been investigating 53-year-old Denna Cooper after receiving multiple tips that the Bedford woman had been dealing large amounts of meth in the […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE

