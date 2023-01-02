Read full article on original website
bsquarebulletin.com
2023 Elections | Bloomington Candidate Docs
Official candidate filings are available through Monroe County’s website. Here’s a link: [pre-loaded search for 2023 documents]. Below is a spreadsheet compiled by The B Square. The spreadsheet will be updated as more filings are made.
bsquarebulletin.com
Activist tests right to write “vote” on Bloomington street, protests policy on art in public right-of-way
Around 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Bloomington area resident Thomas Westgård started dolloping a purple compound onto the asphalt at 7th and Madison streets near Monroe County’s Election Central. After a few minutes, the word “vote” was spelled out in purple on the pavement. It was...
indianacapitalchronicle.com
Indiana Medical Licensing Board schedules Bernard hearing in ongoing abortion case
The Indiana Medical Licensing Board will take up a complaint next month against an Indianapolis doctor who is at the center of a controversial abortion case. The hearing, which is set for Feb. 23, moves the board one step closer toward a decision about the doctor’s medical license and other penalties.
WISH-TV
Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
wbiw.com
Sheriff Greg Day introduces his leadership team
BEDFORD – Newly elected Lawrence County Sheriff Greg Day introduced his leadership team during the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday morning. Serving as Day’s Chief Deputy is Tony Siedl. “His experience and leadership abilities will have a lasting positive effect on our community, the department, and every officer/employee that...
readthereporter.com
Two Franklin College physician assistant students from Carmel & Fishers participate in White Coat Ceremony
The Franklin College Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies Program held its White Coat Ceremony on Dec. 15, 2022. The college’s cohort of 22 PA students from the class of 2024 received their white coats and recited a medical oath before family and friends inside Custer Theatre in Old Main on the Franklin College campus.
wrtv.com
Former Indianapolis TV anchor files to run for Zionsville Mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis television journalist has thrown his name into the Zionsville Mayoral race. John Stehr, who retired from WTHR Channel 13 in 2019, announced in October he planned to run for mayor of Zionsville on the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Stehr filed official candidate paperwork with the Boone County Clerk.
Indiana Man Arrested In Florida After Attempting To Run From Deputies With Firearms As A Felon
A 36-year-old Indiana man was arrested Monday after two firearms and ammunition were located in his vehicle. Emmanuel Tepes, 36, Knox, Indiana, was charged with four counts of illegal possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was
korncountry.com
Bartholomew County swears in new sheriff
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Former Chief Deputy Major Chirs Lane is the new sheriff of Bartholomew County. Lane took his oath at the Bartholomew County Courthouse on Friday. Sheriff Matt Myers leaves and now becomes Lane’s chief deputy. He will serve in the position for a few months. Sheriff...
Retired prosecutor says 'female Charles Manson' deserves freedom
Marion County Deputy Prosecutor Larry Sells gave Sarah Jo Pender the nickname “female Charles Manson” when he persuaded jurors she was guilty of two murders. Sells now believes he was wrong.
Ex-state employee accused of stealing thousands in unemployment benefits
A former employee of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is criminally charged with five felonies amid allegations she received thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits.
wamwamfm.com
3 Arrested in Overnight Drug Arrest in Washington
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested three people overnight on various drug charges. 47-year-old Tammy Calderon was charged with possession of a controlled substance and dealing in meth; 29-year-old Beau Price received a charge of maintaining a common nuisance; and 33-year-old Kyla Krueger also received a charge of possession and dealing in meth.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
John Mills, 39, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Domestic Battery and Strangulation. No bond was set. Beau Russell, 30, of Alfordsville, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. No bond was set. Junior Altine, 34, of Indianapolis, was arrested on two counts of Invasion of Privacy. No...
bloomingtonian.com
Driver arrested at head-on collision with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office vehicle Tuesday in Bloomington, Indiana
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office sent the following information Wednesday about a crash involving an MCSO vehicle:. “On January 3, 2023, at approximately 11:51 PM, Deputy Zeiser was on-duty and patrolling westbound on Country Club Drive near South Banta Drive when he observed an eastbound motorist flashing their fog lights as if alerting oncoming traffic to a hazard. Deputy Zeiser began to slow his vehicle to investigate the apparent signaling and observed the Jeep was also reducing speed. It was later determined that the Jeep was slowing to report the erratic/impaired driving behavior of a vehicle following them after recognizing Deputy Zeiser’s vehicle as a police car. At the same moment, a Honda Civic following extremely closely behind the Jeep abruptly crossed the center line and collided head-on with Deputy Zeiser’s Dodge Charger patrol vehicle. Deputy Zeiser was able to significantly reduce his vehicle’s speed before the collision and sustained a minor cut to his wrist.
21st Amendment liquor stores changing ownership
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis-based liquor store chain is changing hands. 21st Amendment Inc. is selling all 20 of its locations to US Liquor Group LLC, a recently formed Indianapolis company, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. On Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County approved the transfer of 10 beer, wine and liquor package […]
Police arrest 4 people in connection with Lawrence County meth case
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested four people in connection with a lengthy investigation surrounding methamphetamine in Lawrence County. Indiana State Police said the ISP Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) had been investigating 53-year-old Denna Cooper after receiving multiple tips that the Bedford woman had been dealing large amounts of meth in the […]
WWMT
Indiana State Police: Idaho murder suspect pulled over twice in Indiana
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT 22) — Indiana State Police reported the Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohlberger was pulled over twice in Indiana within 10 minutes for following too closely. Hancock County Sheriff’s office said that on December 15th at approximately 10:41am, a member of the Sheriff’s Office conducted a...
Impaired driver hits Monroe County deputy head on
A crash involving a drunk driver and a deputy patrol vehicle was caught on camera Tuesday night. The deputy suffered a minor injury.
WISH-TV
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
