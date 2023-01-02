Back to the lake with memories and history: Evanston resident celebrates Wisconsin’s first Black community

Read full article on original website
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest
Happy Friday morning, Evanston. The official 12 days of Christmas ended yesterday, and this tree on the 1400 block of Judson Avenue went out on a tight schedule. (City crews will pick up old trees through Jan. 27.) Now, right on schedule, on to more news. The Big Payback, a...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Save A Lot operators take over former Whole Foods location on Chicago’s South Side
Save A Lot operator Yellow Banana has assumed the lease for a now-shuttered Whole Foods Market on Chicago's South Side, according to local reports. The company gained access to the building at 832 W. 63rd St. on Sunday, according to Block Club Chicago. Yellow Banana plans to partner with an...
Chicago, the Windy City, is known for its rich history and cultural significance. However, it is also home to a number of haunted roads that have gained a reputation for being spooky and eerie. If you're a fan of the paranormal, then you'll definitely want to check out these five most haunted roads in Chicago:
evanstonroundtable.com
A glimpse inside Rice: Evanston’s own residential school
A few blocks down Main Street from the Robert Crown Community Center and Washington Elementary School lies a building you may not know much about – the Daniel F. and Ada L. Rice Children’s Center. Strolling through the center’s hallways on a Tuesday afternoon in December, staff members...
NBC Chicago
As Customers Prepare For Change to Drive-Thru Ordering, Portillo's Believes Transition Will Be Embraced
While many Chicago-area residents likely have memories of waiting in a packed Portillo's drive-thru lane in freezing cold weather to pay with cash, the iconic chain announced earlier this week that those days are quickly coming to an end. Portillo's announced on Tuesday that drive-thru orders are switching to cashless...
Here Are All the Free Museum Days for Chicago in January 2023
With kids still on break and temperatures low, many Chicago-area residents are looking for indoor activities to keep them occupied. Luckily, museums throughout the city are offering free admission on certain days in January 2023. Whether you want to try somewhere new, or visit one of your all-time favorites, here...
evanstonroundtable.com
Covid update Jan. 5: Evanston and Cook County remain at ‘medium’ risk
In Illinois, the seven-day average of new cases was 16,281 on Jan. 1, the most recent day for which data was presented on IDPH’s website. This is down 9.9% from 18,069 in the prior week. In Evanston, the seven-day average of new cases was 16.29 on Jan. 4, up...
Eater
Theaster Gates’s Rebuild Foundation Is Giving South Side Chefs a Chance
On Garfield Boulevard just west of Washington Park, the Retreat at Currency Exchange Cafe has become a space for South Siders to explore their culinary passions and hone their craft through artist Theaster Gates’s Rebuild Foundation. The foundation’s idea of culinary incubation existed before the pandemic's start, but only since July 2021 has the cafe been able to officially host its chef-in-residence program. The program allows culinary talent from Chicago’s South Side to learn the ropes of their chosen disciplines — including cooking, coffee service, craft cocktail creation, and more — in a real-world setting.
thereporteronline.net
7 Cozy Restaurants in Chicago to Relax into the New Year
Finally! 2022 has ended! While we reflect on what a wonderful year it was (see: finding some small hope in Justin Fields), we’re excited to dive headfirst into 2023! Not only will this year bring us to explore tons of new spots across the city, but it can also evoke a lot of emotion. One plausible downside to the elation of a new year is that we start in one of the dreariest months weather-wise in Chicago. But we have aplenty of cozy restaurants in Chicago to relax into the New Year and find your balance again, so it’s all good!
evanstonroundtable.com
Smylie Brothers Brewing closes after eight years
Smylie Brothers, an eight-year-old brewpub in downtown Evanston, permanently shut down on New Year’s Eve, just four months after it closed its location in the Lakeview neighborhood on Chicago’s North Side. Smylie Brothers announced the abrupt closure on its Instagram and Facebook accounts on New Year’s Eve.
Nation’s first Black-owned McDonald’s, located in Chicago, reopens after renovation
After a months-long renovation project, the nation’s first Black-owned McDonald’s, in Woodlawn, reopened its dine-in service area weeks ahead of schedule with an upgraded look and modernized food ordering service. It was a soft opening at the McDonald’s at 6560 S. Stony Island, where this year pioneer franchise...
'Walking Man' to be interred in Chicago cemetery, rather than mass burial for indigents
Joseph Kromelis, the well-known “Walking Man” of downtown Chicago, will have his cremated remains interred in a Chicago cemetery in a private ceremony with family later this month.
Fifty-One 50 Fusion Brings Hennessy Wings, Italian Beef Eggrolls And More To Auburn Gresham
AUBURN GRESHAM — When Tuesday Tanksley arrives at her South Side restaurant in the morning, she sometimes has customers ready to follow her through the door. Tanksley opened Fifty-One 50 Fusion, 7354 S. Ashland Ave., in December with her business partner, Latrell Gayden. Every day, she whips up “twisted” creations like the Amazing Cheeseburger, Most Tender Rib Rack and Jazzy Jerk Soup. Tanksley named every item on the sweeping menu.
Customers paid big bucks for furniture that never arrived from Interior Define
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Interior Define is a national chain of custom furniture stores headquartered in Chicago. They have 20 locations across the country – many of them in fashionable districts such as Williamsburg, Brooklyn and SoHo in New York City; La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles and Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica; Walnut Street in Philadelphia; Hayes Valley in San Francisco. The Chicago location is in a fashionable neighborhood too - at 833 W. Armitage Ave. in Lincoln Park. The trouble is that Interior Define has taken big bucks from thousands of customers and failed to deliver the orders. CBS...
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
A toy drum was placed in Lunt Park above a plaque remembering Simon R. O’Donnell. Twenty-three-year-old O’Donnell, a drummer, died last May of an accidental fentanyl poisoning. “It’s important that the public understands just how dangerous any recreational drug can be right now,” said his mother, Carol. Family friends placed the drum there Christmas Day as a gift. The O’Donnells removed it after the holidays, but plan to return it every year. The plaque reads “I See Music in the Trees.” Said Carol: “That’s what Simon said when he was 11 looking out the car window.” (Photo by Joerg Metzner)
Chicago magazine
Mayoral Power Rankings 2023: January 2023 Update
We’re going to have a mayoral election this year. Not just this year, but next month. Here’s how we think the candidates stand, as the campaign starts to get real. Last month, Garcia received a $1 million donation from International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, a powerful labor organization that don’t make no waves and don’t back no losers. The union also released a poll finding that Garcia would get 25 percent of the vote in the Feb. 28 primary, compared to 18 percent for Mayor Lori Lightfoot, 14 percent for Paul Vallas, and 10 percent for Willie Wilson. As a congressman, Garcia is in a much stronger position than when he entered the race for mayor eight years ago as a county commissioner unknown outside his Southwest Side district. Garcia revived his political career by forcing Rahm Emanuel into a runoff, but voters didn’t think he had the experience to be mayor. Now, they do. This is not just Garcia’s moment, but his community’s. Latinos are the fastest-growing ethnic group in Chicago, and are asserting themselves politically. Delia Ramirez, who was endorsed by Garcia, won the new Latino-influence congressional seat on the Northwest Side. Garcia and his protégés have been dismantling the old Irish political machine on the Southwest Side — led by Garcia’s nemesis, Ald. Ed Burke — and replacing it with a Latino machine, led by Garcia. Last fall, the windows of Garcia’s Archer Avenue campaign headquarters were filled with signs for state Rep. Aaron Ortiz, County Commissioner Alma Anaya, state Sen. Celina Villanueva, and judicial candidate Iris Y. Chavira. This year, Garcia is backing Jeylu Gutierrez to replace the retiring Burke on the City Council. As the Irish dominated 20th Century Chicago politics, Latinos may dominate the 21st Century. In its historical significance, Garcia’s candidacy may rival Harold Washington’s as a community’s coming of age; it’s hard to beat history.
oakpark.com
West Sub’s new owner
Good news as 2022 closed that a final deal was made to wrap up the sale of West Suburban Hospital and Weiss Memorial to its new owners. Our interest is West Sub, the better-than-century-old health-care institution that has been integral to Oak Park, Austin and River Forest as a place of healing, a source of jobs, and, for most of its years, a critical leader in our communities.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Tragic Story Behind The Infamous ‘4 Children For Sale’ Photograph
In 1948, a photo was published of a Chicago woman apparently selling her children — and then she followed through with it. Here’s what happened to the kids afterward. In one of perhaps the most distressing and shocking images ever captured of 20th-century America, a young mother hides her head in shame as her four children huddle together, perplexed looks on their faces. At the forefront of the photo, in large, bold letters, a sign reads, “4 Children For Sale, Inquire Within.”
fox32chicago.com
Missing Chicago woman found after disappearing from suburban Burbank earlier this week
BURBANK, Ill. - The search is over for a Chicago woman who went missing in Burbank earlier this week. Desiree Brongel, 22, was found alive, sources told Fox 32 Thursday morning. No additional details were immediately available. She was last seen early Tuesday morning. Home surveillance video captured Brongel leaving...
Austin Weekly News
As flooding increases, city wants basement housing safer
This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their weekly newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities.”. This story is part of a collaborative series, from the Institute for Nonprofit News, Borderless Magazine and four other news partners, examining climate resilience across the Great Lakes. This reporting was made possible with support from the Joyce Foundation.
