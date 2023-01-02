This is not a list New Jersey wants to be a part of. According to 2022 National Movers Study by United Van Lines, New Jersey tops the list of the most moved from states in 2022. And this is the fifth straight year New Jersey has topped that list. According to the United Van Lines data, 67 percent of New Jersey moves were outbound last year. Ouch!

