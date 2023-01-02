Read full article on original website
Related
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
New Jersey Tops List of Most Moved Out of States for 5th Straight Year
This is not a list New Jersey wants to be a part of. According to 2022 National Movers Study by United Van Lines, New Jersey tops the list of the most moved from states in 2022. And this is the fifth straight year New Jersey has topped that list. According to the United Van Lines data, 67 percent of New Jersey moves were outbound last year. Ouch!
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Popular Burger Chain To Open Another N.J. Restaurant
A popular burger chain has decided to create another New Jersey restaurant. The fast-casual burger joint named The Habit Burger Grill is set to open in East Brunswick at 751 Route 18 on Friday, Jan. 14. “We have a long history with the state of New Jersey, and we’re so...
Comments / 0