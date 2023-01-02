CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a Tennessee man on New Year's Day who is accused of impersonating a police officer. They said they believe Jackson Jones, 19, pulled over several people by flashing lights behind them. OCSO said they questioned Jones, who was wearing a ballistic vest with a "sheriff" patch on it and a duty belt with knives, a flashlight and handcuffs.

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO