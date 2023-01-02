Jim Polzin: The Packers have discovered their identity just in time

GREEN BAY — There were 7 minutes, 36 minutes remaining in a rout at Lambeau Field when Jordan Love entered the game for some mop-up duty. The seven snaps that followed were relatively meaningless in the grand scheme of developing a young backup quarterback, whose only job Sunday was to get the Green Bay Packers to the finish line.

But Love’s cameo appearance in the Packers’ 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings got me thinking about something I was asked by a reader back in late November. The Open Jim mailbag question from a Twitter follower got right to the point — Shut down Aaron Rodgers? — and that sounded like the right move to me a few days after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia dropped Green Bay to 4-8 on the season.