Read full article on original website
Related
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Universal Studio Group Chairman Pearlena Igbokwe on Quelling TV Industry’s Recession Fears and Avoiding a Writers Strike
Amid mounting recession concerns in Hollywood and a potential labor strike to contend with, Pearlena Igbokwe is shining with a great deal of optimism in her position as chairman of Comcast’s Universal Studio Group. Igbokwe spoke with Variety’s co-editor in chief Cynthia Littleton Friday during her headlinder conversation at Variety‘s Entertainment Summit at CES about her creative and strategic vision for the four studios she oversees, Universal Television, UCP, Universal Television Alternative Studio and Universal International Studios, which collectively encompass approximately 120 projects across more than 25 platforms worldwide. One show singled out in particular was the BAFTA and Peabody-award winning comedy...
Comments / 0