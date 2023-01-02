ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abington Township, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

glensidelocal.com

Weldon & Abington FCs team up for Runnymede oven fire, Monday’s SPS fire photos released

Weldon Fire Company’s station 300 assisted Abington Fire Company with an oven fire on the 600 block of Runnymede Avenue on Wednesday at approximately 6:50pm. Weldon released additional photos of a machine fire at SPS technologies on Monday, which was collectively handled by companies from Abington Township, Cheltenham Township and Jenkintown Borough.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Stalker Followed, Spied On Bucks Woman For 6 Years, DA Says

A Hatfield man who had stalked and harassed a Bucks County woman for over six years is going to jail, authorities say. Andrew D. Gold, 33, was convicted at trial in August and sentenced to 1-2 years plus 12 years probation at a sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 3, said Deputy District Attorney Brittney Kern in a statement.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
glensidelocal.com

Cheltenham PD welcomes five new officers

Cheltenham police recently welcomed officers Joseph Casciato, Josefine Rivera, James Magee, Enoch Okezie and Zachery Koerper to the Department. Officer Casciato came to CTPD from the Drexel University Police Department, Officer Rivera from the Philadelphia Police Department, and Officer Magee from the Virginia Beach Police Department. Officers Okezie and Koerper...
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
glensidelocal.com

Cheltenham’s holiday tree collection dates

Cheltenham Township’s holiday tree collections will take place on February 10 (Routes 1-8) and January 13 and February 3 (Routes 9-15). A link to the holiday tree and garden debris collection schedules can be found here. A map of each route can be found here:
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
PhillyBite

9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Philly's first & oldest Black-owned bookstore will become Pa. historical landmark

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia bookstore has been advocating the power of knowledge in the fight for racial justice for decades and now, they're making it into our state's history books. Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest Black-owned bookshop in Philadelphia.In just a few weeks, the small storefront that houses hundreds of works by African American authors will receive a big honor. It will soon be bookmarked in Pennsylvania's history by an official blue and yellow historical marker."Yeah, and I always get teary-eyed because I just wish he were here to see it," Yvonne Blake said.Blake is the daughter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

Flourtown Wawa sells $1M winning scratch-off lottery ticket

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced today that a $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold by the Wawa 1601 Bethlehem Pike in Flourtown this week. The ticket was reportedly a We Wish You a Merry Million scratch-off, a $20 game. The Flourtown Wawa will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
NorthcentralPA.com

Democrats and a handful of Republicans picked the Pennsylvania House’s new speaker

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania House Democrats and a handful of Republicans joined together Tuesday to pick the chamber’s new speaker — but not the person most expected. State Rep. Mark Rozzi of Berks County, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse who...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
glensidelocal.com

CHS places third at Robert Burdette Invitational meet

The Cheltenham High School Boys’ 1600M relay team placed third at the Robert Burdette Invitational meet at Lehigh on December 29. The team, which included sophomore Joshua Gerard, senior Dylan Harris, junior Jordan Sowell, and sophomore Nathan Hoffman, finished with a time of 3:35.63.
WYNCOTE, PA

