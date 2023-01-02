Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Pennsylvania According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing over 16,500 migrants to sanctuary cities: Should he spend more money on them?Mark StarTexas State
Philadelphia’s Cultural and Culinary Delight: The Reading Terminal MarketWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Related
fox29.com
Watch: Suspect accused of placing nails behind tires of parked car in Bucks County
WARRINGTON TWP, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are trying to find a person captured on video placing nails near tires of parked cars under the cover of night. The Warrington Police Department shared video of the suspect allegedly placing nails under the front and rear tires of a truck in the High Grove development last Tuesday.
glensidelocal.com
Weldon & Abington FCs team up for Runnymede oven fire, Monday’s SPS fire photos released
Weldon Fire Company’s station 300 assisted Abington Fire Company with an oven fire on the 600 block of Runnymede Avenue on Wednesday at approximately 6:50pm. Weldon released additional photos of a machine fire at SPS technologies on Monday, which was collectively handled by companies from Abington Township, Cheltenham Township and Jenkintown Borough.
fox29.com
Police: Bucks County woman fatally struck by car while crossing street after leaving Dalessandro's Steaks
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a Bucks County woman was fatally struck by a car in Philadelphia. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of Henry Avenue in Roxborough. Officials say 61-year-old Maryanne Ciecka of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, was coming out of Dalessandro's...
Stalker Followed, Spied On Bucks Woman For 6 Years, DA Says
A Hatfield man who had stalked and harassed a Bucks County woman for over six years is going to jail, authorities say. Andrew D. Gold, 33, was convicted at trial in August and sentenced to 1-2 years plus 12 years probation at a sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 3, said Deputy District Attorney Brittney Kern in a statement.
Roosevelt Boulevard, Ending in Bucks County, to See $78 Million in Upgrades to Improve Safety
A major road that ends in Bucks County will soon see upgrades that will make driving on it much safer for all travelers. Mike DeNardo wrote about the upgrades for KYW Newsradio. Roosevelt Boulevard will soon see $78 million worth of upgrades made to the road. Ending in Bensalem, the...
Women accused of stealing $15,000 of merchandise in Chester County
Three Delaware women are facing felony shoplifting charges in Chester County, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of clothing and fragrances.
glensidelocal.com
Cheltenham PD welcomes five new officers
Cheltenham police recently welcomed officers Joseph Casciato, Josefine Rivera, James Magee, Enoch Okezie and Zachery Koerper to the Department. Officer Casciato came to CTPD from the Drexel University Police Department, Officer Rivera from the Philadelphia Police Department, and Officer Magee from the Virginia Beach Police Department. Officers Okezie and Koerper...
After 32 Years, One of Bensalem, Pa’s Most Popular Eateries Closes Forever
It had been open for 32 years, but at the start of the new year, a popular fast-food eatery in Bensalem (Bucks County), PA closed its doors. We were able to confirm the news on Friday that the Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Neshaminy Mall closed its doors on December 31st, 2022.
Hey PA! Police Can’t Pull You Over For This Minor Infraction Anymore
If you've ever been pulled over for this minor infraction in Pennsylvania, you can breathe a sigh of relief. In a round of new laws now in effect in 2023, Pennsylvania is cutting some slack on one of their license plate laws. As of Jan 1, 2023, police can no longer pull over drivers whose license plates are partially obstructed.
glensidelocal.com
Numerous departments respond to large building fire in Upper Moreland
The Upper Moreland Fire Department and the Willow Grove Fire Company were dispatched at 4:35am on December 29 for a building fire on the 400 block of Bensal Road, Upper Moreland Township. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire on the second floor. The incident is still under investigation at this...
glensidelocal.com
Cheltenham’s holiday tree collection dates
Cheltenham Township’s holiday tree collections will take place on February 10 (Routes 1-8) and January 13 and February 3 (Routes 9-15). A link to the holiday tree and garden debris collection schedules can be found here. A map of each route can be found here:
PhillyBite
9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
Philly's first & oldest Black-owned bookstore will become Pa. historical landmark
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia bookstore has been advocating the power of knowledge in the fight for racial justice for decades and now, they're making it into our state's history books. Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest Black-owned bookshop in Philadelphia.In just a few weeks, the small storefront that houses hundreds of works by African American authors will receive a big honor. It will soon be bookmarked in Pennsylvania's history by an official blue and yellow historical marker."Yeah, and I always get teary-eyed because I just wish he were here to see it," Yvonne Blake said.Blake is the daughter...
parentingisnteasy.co
State trooper miraculously spots missing toddler on mountain top just before nightfall
Children love running in the woods and exploring the nature around them, but if they are not careful or if their parents lose sight of them for a moment, they can easily get lost there. Losing track of your child can be scary at the shopping mall, imagine a place...
Pa., Philadelphia lose tens of thousands in population, U.S. Census Bureau says
Pennsylvania lost about 40,000 people from July 2021 to July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The state had the fourth-biggest population decline in America during that time.
glensidelocal.com
Flourtown Wawa sells $1M winning scratch-off lottery ticket
The Pennsylvania Lottery announced today that a $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold by the Wawa 1601 Bethlehem Pike in Flourtown this week. The ticket was reportedly a We Wish You a Merry Million scratch-off, a $20 game. The Flourtown Wawa will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Democrats and a handful of Republicans picked the Pennsylvania House’s new speaker
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania House Democrats and a handful of Republicans joined together Tuesday to pick the chamber’s new speaker — but not the person most expected. State Rep. Mark Rozzi of Berks County, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse who...
Democrat voted Pennsylvania speaker, foiling GOP hopes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Democrat who promised to govern as an independent was elected speaker of the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday on the strength of about a dozen GOP votes. Rep. Mark Rozzi was elected speaker by a vote of 115-85 after Republicans were unable...
glensidelocal.com
CHS places third at Robert Burdette Invitational meet
The Cheltenham High School Boys’ 1600M relay team placed third at the Robert Burdette Invitational meet at Lehigh on December 29. The team, which included sophomore Joshua Gerard, senior Dylan Harris, junior Jordan Sowell, and sophomore Nathan Hoffman, finished with a time of 3:35.63.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Main Line Billionaire Michael Rubin Realizes NFTs Are a Load of Crap
Plus: Josh Shapiro taps Al Schmidt for PA secretary of state. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please send it here.
Comments / 3