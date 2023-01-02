ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Asbestos found inside Sandy middle school forces students to remote learning

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A Canyons School District middle school transitioned to remote learning after asbestos was found in the school. Officials with Eastmont Middle School in Sandy said the asbestos discovery came after water leaked occurred over the holiday break and while contractors were dealing with another issue at the school.
SANDY, UT
What to expect for Utah's housing market in 2023

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s housing prices are expected to keep falling over this new year as high interest rates keep many buyers on the sidelines. Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, told KUTV 2News he expects a “slow year” in the housing market.
UTAH COUNTY, UT

