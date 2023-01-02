ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magna, UT

kslnewsradio.com

One arrested and stolen car recovered in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — An early morning chase resulted in one arrest and the recovery of a stolen vehicle. Sgt. Orin Neal said the Taylorsville Police Department returned three juveniles that were in the car to their parents. According to TVPD an officer spotted a car that was reported as...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC 4

Two injured in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two minors were taken to the hospital in stable condition after getting shot in the leg at a party on New Year’s Eve, according to police. Brent Weisberg, a spokesperson for the Salt Lake City Police Department, told ABC4 police responded to the area of 1600 West and Wright Circle after receiving reports of a shooting, just before 10 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

