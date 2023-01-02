Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Telemarketing Scam CaseAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
kmyu.tv
Interstates reopen after semi crashes saturate morning traffic issues
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Road conditions left thousands of people delayed Friday morning as overnight rain turned to snow right as the morning commute began -- with crashes happening almost immediately and continuously. By 10 a.m., lanes on major highways had reopened after the Utah Highway Patrol responded...
Confusing incident leads to police handcuffing Salt Lake City driver
One Salt Lake City woman didn't know her car's license plates were switched until she was handcuffed in the back of a police vehicle.
kmyu.tv
Suspect arrested, new details revealed in December homicide at apartments on Redwood Road
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Thanks to a tipster, West Valley City Police officers located and arrested a suspect who is accused of shooting and fatally injuring a 20-year-old man outside an apartment complex on Redwood Road in December.. The victim later died at the hospital. According to...
kmyu.tv
One found dead after 2-alarm house fire near Liberty Park in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person was found dead after a house fire near the Liberty Park neighborhood. According to Capt. Chad Jepperson Salt Lake City Fire Department, the two-alarm fire started just before 3 p.m. Thursday at 323 East Williams Avenue in Salt Lake City. Upon arrival,...
Police searching for package thief in Springville, neighboring cities
Springville Police are looking for an individual who has been stealing packages in Springville and neighboring cities.
New details released after driver on meth kills pedestrian, injures several others
A Utah man is facing several charges after allegedly smoking methamphetamine, stealing a truck, fleeing an accident, crashing into several vehicles, and killing a pedestrian on New Year's Eve, according to West Valley City Police.
kslnewsradio.com
One arrested and stolen car recovered in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — An early morning chase resulted in one arrest and the recovery of a stolen vehicle. Sgt. Orin Neal said the Taylorsville Police Department returned three juveniles that were in the car to their parents. According to TVPD an officer spotted a car that was reported as...
SLCPD officer charged with aggravated assault after pinning man with truck, refusing to reverse
A Salt Lake City Police officer drunkenly drove his truck into a man standing in between the back of his own car and the front of the officer's truck, pinning the man's legs and refusing to reverse, according to Riverdale Police.
Utah resort employee dies after chairlift ejects him
Park City, Utah — An employee at a Utah ski resort died Monday after being ejected from a chairlift that was shaken by a tree that fell onto a lift cable, resort officials and police said. It was the second death at the resort in as many days, CBS...
Video emerges of chairlift altercation at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah – TownLift previously reported that on Monday, December 26, two people reportedly got into a physical argument on the Saddleback Lift at Park City Mountain Resort, according […]
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in critical condition after Utah plane crash
A small plane with four people on board has crashed near Salt lake City, killing one person and hospitalizing another in critical condition, officials said.
kmyu.tv
Parents upset over amount of info released about precautionary lockout at Granger High
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Granite School District has responded after some parents expressed frustration over the way a lockout was handled at Granger High School. District officials said the school was placed on a precautionary lockdown Thursday while police looked for a suspect in “suspicious circumstances."
Victim of Provo Airport plane crash identified
The man who was killed in a small plane crash at the Provo Municipal Airport on Monday, Jan. 2, was identified by Provo Airport officials on Tuesday.
kjzz.com
4 snowmobilers buried alive in snow for 'several hours' prior to rescue mission
DUCHESNE, Utah (KUTV) — Four people experienced an unforgettable start to the New Year when they were snowmobiling through Wasatch County Sunday afternoon and reportedly became buried alive in the freshly fallen snow. Representatives of Wasatch County Search and Rescue said crews were dispatched to the Strawberry River area...
ABC 4
Two injured in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two minors were taken to the hospital in stable condition after getting shot in the leg at a party on New Year’s Eve, according to police. Brent Weisberg, a spokesperson for the Salt Lake City Police Department, told ABC4 police responded to the area of 1600 West and Wright Circle after receiving reports of a shooting, just before 10 p.m.
Utahns dealing with aftereffects of heavy snowfall
With storms this past week and more coming – people are seeing the effects on their homes and in the street.
Semi-truck struck by train, splits in half in Summit County
A semi-truck was struck by a train after it rolled off the road and onto the tracks around 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 1, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
Park City Mountain Resort employee dies after being knocked off from chairlift by fallen tree
A Park City Mountain Resort employee fell to their death on Monday, Jan. 2, after being knocked off a chairlift by a fallen tree.
Vehicles damaged after West Jordan carport collapses
Multiple vehicles were damaged Sunday morning after a carport collapsed under heavy snow at a West Jordan apartment complex.
KUTV
SLCPD officer arrested in Weber County, placed on administrative leave
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department was reportedly placed on administrative leave after being arrested by an officer with an outside agency. Representatives of the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed with 2News that their officer was pulled over Friday in...
