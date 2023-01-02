Read full article on original website
kmyu.tv
Strangers in Utah surprise 9-year-old boy with gifts after no one shows to birthday party
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Strangers in Utah stepped up to help after family and friends did not show up to a West Valley boy's birthday party. 9-year-old Jaydenn's birthday was on New Year's Eve. His mother said she sent out invitations to family and friends early in December, but still no one came to their home to celebrate.
kmyu.tv
Parents upset over amount of info released about precautionary lockout at Granger High
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Granite School District has responded after some parents expressed frustration over the way a lockout was handled at Granger High School. District officials said the school was placed on a precautionary lockdown Thursday while police looked for a suspect in “suspicious circumstances."
kmyu.tv
Alta High School students evacuated as precaution due to suspicious bag
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Alta High School was evacuated Wednesday afternoon as a precaution after district officials said a suspicious bag was reported. However, an investigation later determined the bag did not contain an explosive device. Students and faculty were evacuated at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Sandy Police Sgt. Greg...
kmyu.tv
29-year-old Park City Mountain employee identified after tree knocks him from chairlift
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An employee who died at Park City Mountain Resort has been identified after he was knocked from a chairlift when a tree fell onto the line. Christian Helger, 29 years old from Millcreek, was on-duty when the incident occurred on Monday just before noon.
kmyu.tv
New shelter beds shy of emergency orders to keep homeless alive
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After five people reportedly died in a bitter cold snap, Salt Lake's mayor issued a pre-Christmas emergency order allowing two shelters to add extra beds, and South Salt Lake's mayor did the same for a men's shelter when temperatures fell below freezing. But it...
kmyu.tv
One found dead after 2-alarm house fire near Liberty Park in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person was found dead after a house fire near the Liberty Park neighborhood. According to Capt. Chad Jepperson Salt Lake City Fire Department, the two-alarm fire started just before 3 p.m. Thursday at 323 East Williams Avenue in Salt Lake City. Upon arrival,...
kmyu.tv
Asbestos found inside Sandy middle school forces students to remote learning
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A Canyons School District middle school transitioned to remote learning after asbestos was found in the school. Officials with Eastmont Middle School in Sandy said the asbestos discovery came after water leaked occurred over the holiday break and while contractors were dealing with another issue at the school.
kmyu.tv
Interstates reopen after semi crashes saturate morning traffic issues
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Road conditions left thousands of people delayed Friday morning as overnight rain turned to snow right as the morning commute began -- with crashes happening almost immediately and continuously. By 10 a.m., lanes on major highways had reopened after the Utah Highway Patrol responded...
kmyu.tv
Suspect arrested, new details revealed in December homicide at apartments on Redwood Road
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Thanks to a tipster, West Valley City Police officers located and arrested a suspect who is accused of shooting and fatally injuring a 20-year-old man outside an apartment complex on Redwood Road in December.. The victim later died at the hospital. According to...
kmyu.tv
Video shows crash, altercation involving off-duty Salt Lake police officer
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Video shows the moment an off-duty Salt Lake City police officer allegedly rams his car into someone while under the influence. Thomas Caygle, 37, was arrested and put on administrative leave. Caygle is now facing charges of DUI and negligent operation of a vehicle...
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake City School Board elects new president over objections of NAACP
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City School Board has voted to name Nate Salazar the new president of the board. The vote came Wednesday night and consisted of five yes votes and two abstentions. The vote comes on the heels of a letter in which the...
