RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Telemarketing Scam CaseAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
Interstates reopen after semi crashes saturate morning traffic issues
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Road conditions left thousands of people delayed Friday morning as overnight rain turned to snow right as the morning commute began -- with crashes happening almost immediately and continuously. By 10 a.m., lanes on major highways had reopened after the Utah Highway Patrol responded...
Concerns raised after sidewalk snow forced man in wheelchair onto Redwood Road
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A man in a wheelchair was forced to ride in the road Tuesday morning because the sidewalks were not cleared of snow. He was seen at 4100 South and Redwood Road. “I started noticing the sidewalks all the way up to work and saying, 'oh...
One found dead after 2-alarm house fire near Liberty Park in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person was found dead after a house fire near the Liberty Park neighborhood. According to Capt. Chad Jepperson Salt Lake City Fire Department, the two-alarm fire started just before 3 p.m. Thursday at 323 East Williams Avenue in Salt Lake City. Upon arrival,...
Suspect arrested, new details revealed in December homicide at apartments on Redwood Road
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Thanks to a tipster, West Valley City Police officers located and arrested a suspect who is accused of shooting and fatally injuring a 20-year-old man outside an apartment complex on Redwood Road in December.. The victim later died at the hospital. According to...
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah
People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
Parents upset over amount of info released about precautionary lockout at Granger High
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Granite School District has responded after some parents expressed frustration over the way a lockout was handled at Granger High School. District officials said the school was placed on a precautionary lockdown Thursday while police looked for a suspect in “suspicious circumstances."
Asbestos found inside Sandy middle school forces students to remote learning
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A Canyons School District middle school transitioned to remote learning after asbestos was found in the school. Officials with Eastmont Middle School in Sandy said the asbestos discovery came after water leaked occurred over the holiday break and while contractors were dealing with another issue at the school.
First Utah baby of 2023 appropriately named after current weather conditions
One of the first Utah babies born in 2023 was welcomed into the world and given a truly appropriate name considering the New Year's Day weather conditions.
New shelter beds shy of emergency orders to keep homeless alive
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After five people reportedly died in a bitter cold snap, Salt Lake's mayor issued a pre-Christmas emergency order allowing two shelters to add extra beds, and South Salt Lake's mayor did the same for a men's shelter when temperatures fell below freezing. But it...
What to expect for Utah's housing market in 2023
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s housing prices are expected to keep falling over this new year as high interest rates keep many buyers on the sidelines. Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, told KUTV 2News he expects a “slow year” in the housing market.
Salt Lake City School Board elects new president over objections of NAACP
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City School Board has voted to name Nate Salazar the new president of the board. The vote came Wednesday night and consisted of five yes votes and two abstentions. The vote comes on the heels of a letter in which the...
