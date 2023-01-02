Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ABC30 Fresno
Davante Adams hopes to be kept in loop on Raiders' QB decision
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Pro Bowl receiverDavante Adams said Wednesday he wants to return to the Las Vegas Raiders next season -- despite the apparent impending departure of his good friend Derek Carr and an underwhelming season by a team expected to return to the playoffs -- and also hopes to be kept in the loop by coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler when it comes to choosing next season's quarterback.
ABC30 Fresno
2022 NFL Week 18 playoff picture: Clinching scenarios, standings
With just one weekend left in the 2022 NFL regular season, the playoff picture is almost set. Six teams have claimed their spots in the NFC, while five are locked in for the AFC field. The race to the playoffs is still on as several teams are looking to lock in their seedings and have a chance to do so in Week 18.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
ABC30 Fresno
Kingsbury: Murray 'probably' won't be back to open next season
TEMPE, Ariz. -- A day after Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had surgery to repair his torn right ACL, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday the quarterback "probably" won't be back for the start of the 2023 season. Kingsbury brought up Murray's status for next season when discussing why Arizona shut...
ABC30 Fresno
Houston Roughnecks return to XFL in 2023 season
HOUSTON, Texas -- The XFL is back - and so are the Houston Roughnecks!. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his ex-wife Dany Garcia are bringing back the Spring League that was shut down by COVID. As co-owners of the XFL, their idea is simple - give hundreds of players the opportunity to chase their dreams. Johnson says his first dream coming out of the University of Miami was to play pro-football.
ABC30 Fresno
Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis, Dwight Freeney among Hall of Fame finalists
Three first-time eligible players and a player who has waited 25 years highlight the list of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023. Tackle Joe Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowl selection as well as a six-time first-team All Pro, cornerback Darrelle Revis and defensive end Dwight Freeney are all finalists in their first year of eligibility. Cornerback Albert Lewis, who played his last game in the 1998 season, has waited through the customary five-year period after retirement to go with 20 years of eligibility to be named a finalist for the first time.
ABC30 Fresno
Chargers' Derwin James Jr. insists he is 'not a dirty player'
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Speaking to reporters on Thursday for the first time since he was ejected from a Week 16 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts for a hit that sent him and Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin into the concussion protocol, Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. was insistent that he is "not a dirty player."
Tre Harris decides to take his talents to Ole Miss
Tre Harris decides to take his talents to Ole Miss; Harris was named a semi-finalist for the Biletnikoff Award this past season
ABC30 Fresno
Sources: Lakers guarantee Austin Reaves, Wenyen Gabriel deals
The Los Angeles Lakers are guaranteeing the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel for the rest of the season, league sources told ESPN, with both young players making strong impressions as holdovers from last year's team. The Lakers also signed Sterling Brown, a guard/forward out of the G League,...
ABC30 Fresno
Remembering the last time LeBron scored fewer than 10 points in the regular season ... 16 years ago
LEBRON JAMES IS well-known for his uncanny ability to recall specific moments from any point throughout his pro basketball career, whether it occurred minutes or even years prior. But when asked earlier this week about the milestone he reached Thursday -- going 16 years and 1,125 regular-season games without scoring...
ABC30 Fresno
Dennis Schroder lifts depleted Los Angeles Lakers to improbable win
LOS ANGELES -- Already missing three starters in LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker going into the game and seeing a fourth player, Troy Brown Jr., exit early because of a left quad strain, Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham felt the need to protect Dennis Schroder from himself after the point guard rolled his right ankle midway through the fourth quarter on Wednesday.
ABC30 Fresno
His return looming, Warriors' Curry to be re-evaluated Saturday
SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is scheduled to be re-evaluated for his left shoulder subluxation on Saturday, and the organization is hopeful he will be able to return next Friday as the team starts a six-game road trip in San Antonio. "He's working out on the...
ABC30 Fresno
LeBron James out for game vs. Heat with non-COVID illness
LOS ANGELES -- LeBron Jamesmissed the Lakers' 112-109 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a non-COVID illness. Coach Darvin Ham said before the game that the Lakers told James, who is feeling under the weather with what Ham described as a common cold, to stay at home and "get fluids, get meds and feel better."
Comments / 0