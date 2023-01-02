Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8Southern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
Macy's is Closing More Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Excerpt: Cronin on USC Playing Small, UCLA's Inability to Guard
Check out this portion of UCLA head coach Mick Cronin's postgame presser after the narrow win over USC about the Trojans playing smaller, giving the Bruins trouble in the second half, and his team's in ability to guard players. For the full video, GO HERE.
Support the Men of Westwood NIL Collective for Football
The Men of Westwood NIL Collective needs your support for football! This officially sanctioned UCLA NIL Collective is working to support both the football and men's basketball teams, and the Collective is working with BRO to help crowdfund to support these efforts. The Collective has been accepting donations for basketball since early summer, and is now expanding its support to include football. Every little bit helps, whether you can give $10/month or $500/month. As of now, the average monthly donation is in the vicinity of $30/month. We strongly recommend monthly donations as they help for planning purposes, but one-time donations are also welcome.
UCLA Picks Up Commitment From Transfer Safety Jordan Anderson
Transfer safety Jordan Anderson announced his commitment to UCLA Friday night. Anderson is transferring in from Bowling Green, where he was a four-year starter. Bowling Green played UCLA this year and we’ve heard that UCLA really noticed him while scouting the Falcons. UCLA is losing its two starting safeties,...
Djouvensky Schlenbaker: Washington State redshirt review
A POPULAR NAME among Washington State football fans, running back Djouvensky Schlenbaker checks in as the second installation of our redshirt review series. The 2022 campaign was an uneven one for Schlenbaker, as injuries prevented him from getting opportunities when Nakia Watson and Jaylen Jenkins got dinged up. But by any account, Schlenbaker showed what he is capable of against Stanford.
Ben Arbuckle officially named new WSU offensive coordinator and QBs coach
BEN ARBUCKLE WAS officially named Washington State's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Friday in a release from WSU SID. Arbuckle comes from Western Kentucky, where his offense put up big numbers this past season. "Through an extensive search, Ben stood out as the best fit for our program to...
Louisville QB signee Pierce Clarkson having 'a lot of fun' at All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO - One last game for Bellflower, Calif., St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson before he makes his move to Louisville. The four-star signee will help guide the West squad in Saturday's All-American Bowl at the Alamodome. The honor of playing in the game provides an opportunity to compete...
247Sports
USC talent could be 'wasted' if Trojans don't play complementary football, Josh Pate says
USC had a successful season come to a souring end Monday with a 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl Classic. The Trojans led by 15 with just over four minutes remaining before the Green Wave scored a touchdown, forced a safety and scored another touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Michael Pratt to Alex Bauman with nine seconds left to secure the win.
BREAKING: Additional Big Transfer on Official Visit This Weekend
UCLA will host another elite transfer this weekend, to go with the other four official visitors we've already reported...
'He was Starting to Show up Really Tired,' Says WSU Classmate of Suspected Moscow Killer
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the man arrested Friday morning as a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students last month, was a student at Washington State University, police said. Kohberger, 28, was a graduate student in criminal justice at the Pullman campus and lived at an apartment complex...
Background of Idaho murder suspect tops list of most-read stories in 2022
SPOKANE, Wash - The arrest of a suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students came on the second to last day of 2022. A story on the suspect's background was the most-read story of the year on kxly.com.
KIFI Local News 8
3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Monday. The post 3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itself
Puyallup, WA.Photo byGoogle. A Washington witness at Bellevue reported watching a dark, disc-shaped object that moved overhead at about 9:30 p.m. on October 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
newsnationnow.com
In Idaho DNA collection, finding a match the key
(NewsNation) — Idaho police announced they will be cleaning the house where four University of Idaho students were slain in November, which indicates they have high confidence that all DNA evidence has been collected at the scene. Could any of that DNA finally catch the killer? First, police would...
MyNorthwest
4-6 inches of snow predicted for Seattle Monday night
It looks like the Seattle area will be hit with 4-6 more inches of snow overnight Monday. Issaquah could get a foot. “Look for the snow to return tonight,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said on The Gee & Ursula Show. “There’s enough moisture to generate a few inches in the metro Seattle area. There will be more north of the city.”
Idaho murders: 90 white Elantras were registered to park on campus as cops struggle to find vehicle
Police are seeking a white Hyundai Elantra spotted near a crime scene just steps away from the University of Idaho in connection with a quadruple homicide.
Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene from the Lion King when Simba learns about the Elephant Graveyard, the one place he’s not supposed to go (and does anyway and winds up getting his dad killed). However, for a […] The post Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Upworthy
Seattle gas station's iconic signboard is tickling everyone with cheeky messages and funny slogans
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 25, 2021. It has since been updated. A signboard in Seattle has been making local residents and passersby crack a smile every week with punny messages and cheeky wisecracks for nearly two decades. The beloved Wallingford Sign — located outside a Chevron gas station — has also amassed a pretty substantial fan following online after its existence went viral a few years ago and it's not hard to see why once you get a taste of its witticisms.
Idaho murders: Knife possibly used in slayings known to dull quickly, likely also caused injury to attacker
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed several times and killed Nov. 13.
