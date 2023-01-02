ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

Support the Men of Westwood NIL Collective for Football

The Men of Westwood NIL Collective needs your support for football! This officially sanctioned UCLA NIL Collective is working to support both the football and men's basketball teams, and the Collective is working with BRO to help crowdfund to support these efforts. The Collective has been accepting donations for basketball since early summer, and is now expanding its support to include football. Every little bit helps, whether you can give $10/month or $500/month. As of now, the average monthly donation is in the vicinity of $30/month. We strongly recommend monthly donations as they help for planning purposes, but one-time donations are also welcome.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Picks Up Commitment From Transfer Safety Jordan Anderson

Transfer safety Jordan Anderson announced his commitment to UCLA Friday night. Anderson is transferring in from Bowling Green, where he was a four-year starter. Bowling Green played UCLA this year and we’ve heard that UCLA really noticed him while scouting the Falcons. UCLA is losing its two starting safeties,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Djouvensky Schlenbaker: Washington State redshirt review

A POPULAR NAME among Washington State football fans, running back Djouvensky Schlenbaker checks in as the second installation of our redshirt review series. The 2022 campaign was an uneven one for Schlenbaker, as injuries prevented him from getting opportunities when Nakia Watson and Jaylen Jenkins got dinged up. But by any account, Schlenbaker showed what he is capable of against Stanford.
PULLMAN, WA
newsnationnow.com

In Idaho DNA collection, finding a match the key

(NewsNation) — Idaho police announced they will be cleaning the house where four University of Idaho students were slain in November, which indicates they have high confidence that all DNA evidence has been collected at the scene. Could any of that DNA finally catch the killer? First, police would...
MOSCOW, ID
MyNorthwest

4-6 inches of snow predicted for Seattle Monday night

It looks like the Seattle area will be hit with 4-6 more inches of snow overnight Monday. Issaquah could get a foot. “Look for the snow to return tonight,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said on The Gee & Ursula Show. “There’s enough moisture to generate a few inches in the metro Seattle area. There will be more north of the city.”
SEATTLE, WA
Whiskey Riff

Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene from the Lion King when Simba learns about the Elephant Graveyard, the one place he’s not supposed to go (and does anyway and winds up getting his dad killed). However, for a […] The post Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IDAHO STATE
Upworthy

Seattle gas station's iconic signboard is tickling everyone with cheeky messages and funny slogans

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 25, 2021. It has since been updated. A signboard in Seattle has been making local residents and passersby crack a smile every week with punny messages and cheeky wisecracks for nearly two decades. The beloved Wallingford Sign — located outside a Chevron gas station — has also amassed a pretty substantial fan following online after its existence went viral a few years ago and it's not hard to see why once you get a taste of its witticisms.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

247Sports

