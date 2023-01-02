ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
The Associated Press

African man isn’t oldest person in world at 146

CLAIM: Photos show a man in Africa who is the oldest person in the world and just celebrated his 146th birthday. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The person in photos on social media posts is not a man named Mzee John Kiplagat from Kenya, as the posts claim. The images date to 2016 and depict Saparman Sodimejo, an Indonesian man who died at the purported age of 146, according to the photographer who snapped the images. But Sodimejo’s true age was never independently verified, and a spokesperson for the Guinness Book of World Records confirmed that neither Kiplagat or Sodimejo has ever held their record for oldest living person or oldest living man.
Page Six

Chris Evans, girlfriend Alba Baptista scare each other in cute ‘look back’ video

Chris Evans and girlfriend Alba Baptista‘s 2022 was full of surprises. The “Gray Man” actor shared a video compilation of eight different times he and the “Warrior Nun” actress scared each other over the past year on Friday. “A look back at 2022 ❤️❤️❤️,” Evans, 41, wrote in the video, which was posted to his Instagram Stories, and featured scenes from hotel rooms and their homes. By the end of the clip, Baptista, 25, seemed to have caught on to her boyfriend’s tricks. When Evans tried to scare her as she walked down a hallway, she screamed, “I knew it!” It’s the first time...
inForney.com

Prince Harry admits to taking drugs as a teenager

Prince Harry took cocaine at the age of 17. The 38-year-old prince has recalled that he was offered a line of cocaine during a hunting weekend - but he didn't find it to be "much fun". In a translation of his memoir 'Spare' - which has been obtained by MailOnline...
Page Six

Shakira ‘devastated’ over ex Gerard Pique’s alleged affair with new girlfriend

Pics don’t lie! Page Six is told that Shakira is “devastated” after her eagle-eyed fans spotted her ex Gerard Pique‘s new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, in a zoom interview he did from home back in 2021. It was shot at the home he shared with Shakira, and they were supposedly “happily together” at the time, we’re told. A source told us that the “Hips Don’t lie” singer is “devastated to learn that this woman clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children.” Shakira was away traveling with their children when he conducted the zoom interview, but “they were...
inForney.com

‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ vs. ‘Tough as Nails’: Which Format Do You Prefer? (POLL)

The world of reality competition shows expanded with the series premiere of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on January 4 at 8/7c. The FOX series puts celebrities through grueling challenges from the playbook of the special forces selection process. Over on CBS, Phil Keoghan’s Tough as Nails Season 4 premiered just after Special Forces at 9/8c. In it, working-class Americans are tested for their strength, endurance, agility, and mental toughness. We want to know your preference between the formats.
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Salesforce Layoffs, Leap Powers New ThirdLove Store

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. CRM Salesforce Salesforce is yet another technology firm laying off employees as part of a restructuring plan, reducing its current workforce by approximately 10 percent, the CRM company revealed in an SEC filing. The job cuts affect more than 7,000 employees. As part of the restructuring, Salesforce will exit select real estate and reduce office space in some markets. On the same day Amazon said it’s sacking 18,000 workers, Salesforce informed employees of the job-cutting decision. In a letter on Wednesday, Salesforce CEO, chairman and co-founder...
OHIO STATE
inForney.com

Prince Harry 'killed 25 people in Afghanistan'

Prince Harry claims he killed 25 people while serving in Afghanistan. The 38-year-old prince has claimed in his new memoir, 'Spare', that he killed 25 Taliban fighters during a tour in Afghanistan. Harry - who undertook two tours of the country - wrote: "It seemed to me essential not to...
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy