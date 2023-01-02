Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Royal expert says 'something does not add up' about Prince Harry claims about William
Sunrise royal editor Robert Jobson said there is 'one bit that doesn't add up' in Harry's retelling of an alleged altercation with his brother William in which he was grabbed by the collar and thrown to the ground.
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Prince Harry Finally Breaks Silence on 'Uncle Andrew' Scandal in Memoir
"He was embroiled in a shameful scandal," Harry writes of Prince Andrew in his headline grabbing memoir.
'Mad Dog' Marcio Freire dies in surfing accident in Nazaré, Portugal
LISBON — Veteran Brazilian surfer Marcio Freire died on Thursday while practicing tow-in surfing on the giant waves in Nazaré on the central coast of Portugal, the local maritime authority said. Support staff on jet skis managed to get the 47-year-old to the beach, but all attempts to...
African man isn’t oldest person in world at 146
CLAIM: Photos show a man in Africa who is the oldest person in the world and just celebrated his 146th birthday. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The person in photos on social media posts is not a man named Mzee John Kiplagat from Kenya, as the posts claim. The images date to 2016 and depict Saparman Sodimejo, an Indonesian man who died at the purported age of 146, according to the photographer who snapped the images. But Sodimejo’s true age was never independently verified, and a spokesperson for the Guinness Book of World Records confirmed that neither Kiplagat or Sodimejo has ever held their record for oldest living person or oldest living man.
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Brent Antonello Teases Jamie & Stabler Altercation in Next Arc
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 10 “Trap.”]. Detective Jamie Whelan’s (Brent Antonello) first undercover op, of course, goes sideways. Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s winter premiere introduces a new arc, one involving a gang based out of...
‘CSI: Vegas’: Jay Lee Says Chris Still Feels Guilty But Closing Case Is ‘Huge Sigh of Relief’
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 10 “Eyeballs.”]. Chris (Jay Lee) is uniquely qualified when it comes to the latest investigation on CSI: Vegas, but as he learns, he was wrong about a past assumption. In “Eyeballs,” Chris’ role as a social...
Chris Evans, girlfriend Alba Baptista scare each other in cute ‘look back’ video
Chris Evans and girlfriend Alba Baptista‘s 2022 was full of surprises. The “Gray Man” actor shared a video compilation of eight different times he and the “Warrior Nun” actress scared each other over the past year on Friday. “A look back at 2022 ❤️❤️❤️,” Evans, 41, wrote in the video, which was posted to his Instagram Stories, and featured scenes from hotel rooms and their homes. By the end of the clip, Baptista, 25, seemed to have caught on to her boyfriend’s tricks. When Evans tried to scare her as she walked down a hallway, she screamed, “I knew it!” It’s the first time...
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Terry Crews Teases ‘Best of the Best’ Spinoff
“It’s the best of the best,” says host Terry Crews of this America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, a new spinoff premiering January 2 on NBC. Get ready for 60 memorable acts from the U.S. series’ 17 seasons — as well as Britain, the Philippines, Australia, and other international versions — to return with winning on their respective minds.
Kirstie Alley’s death certificate reveals she was cremated
Kirstie Alley was cremated, her death certificate has revealed. The ‘Cheers’ actress, 71, died in her Florida home on December 5, the legal document obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday (29.12.22) also showed. Her representative has told Page Six Kirstie had been diagnosed with colon cancer ahead of...
Prince Harry admits to taking drugs as a teenager
Prince Harry took cocaine at the age of 17. The 38-year-old prince has recalled that he was offered a line of cocaine during a hunting weekend - but he didn't find it to be "much fun". In a translation of his memoir 'Spare' - which has been obtained by MailOnline...
Shakira ‘devastated’ over ex Gerard Pique’s alleged affair with new girlfriend
Pics don’t lie! Page Six is told that Shakira is “devastated” after her eagle-eyed fans spotted her ex Gerard Pique‘s new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, in a zoom interview he did from home back in 2021. It was shot at the home he shared with Shakira, and they were supposedly “happily together” at the time, we’re told. A source told us that the “Hips Don’t lie” singer is “devastated to learn that this woman clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children.” Shakira was away traveling with their children when he conducted the zoom interview, but “they were...
King Charles will knight Queen guitarist Brian May in his first New Year’s Honours
King Charles will knight Queen guitarist Sir Brian May in his first New Year’s Honours. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s ex-PR boss who accused the duchess of bullying has also been recognised in the list, while four of England’s Lionesses football team will get gongs following after their Euros football triumph.
‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ vs. ‘Tough as Nails’: Which Format Do You Prefer? (POLL)
The world of reality competition shows expanded with the series premiere of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on January 4 at 8/7c. The FOX series puts celebrities through grueling challenges from the playbook of the special forces selection process. Over on CBS, Phil Keoghan’s Tough as Nails Season 4 premiered just after Special Forces at 9/8c. In it, working-class Americans are tested for their strength, endurance, agility, and mental toughness. We want to know your preference between the formats.
Retail Tech: Salesforce Layoffs, Leap Powers New ThirdLove Store
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. CRM Salesforce Salesforce is yet another technology firm laying off employees as part of a restructuring plan, reducing its current workforce by approximately 10 percent, the CRM company revealed in an SEC filing. The job cuts affect more than 7,000 employees. As part of the restructuring, Salesforce will exit select real estate and reduce office space in some markets. On the same day Amazon said it’s sacking 18,000 workers, Salesforce informed employees of the job-cutting decision. In a letter on Wednesday, Salesforce CEO, chairman and co-founder...
Prince Harry 'killed 25 people in Afghanistan'
Prince Harry claims he killed 25 people while serving in Afghanistan. The 38-year-old prince has claimed in his new memoir, 'Spare', that he killed 25 Taliban fighters during a tour in Afghanistan. Harry - who undertook two tours of the country - wrote: "It seemed to me essential not to...
inForney.com
Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kaufman County's news leader.http://www.inForney.com
Comments / 0