ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘Yellowstone’ Midseason Finale: Beth & Jamie Are Ready to Play Offense Against Each Other (RECAP)

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
inForney.com
inForney.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
inForney.com

‘Yellowstone’ Sets Season 5 Return Date for Summer 2023

You won’t have to wait too long for Yellowstone to return for the rest of its super-sized fifth season. The Paramount Network drama will return in Summer 2023, it was revealed via a teaser that aired during the midseason finale (the eighth of 14 episodes) on January 1. The video, which you can watch above, doesn’t hint at any of what’s to come, instead just showing Rip (Cole Hauser) checking with John (Kevin Costner) that he’s coming. “You’re damn right I’m coming,” John confirms.
inForney.com

Top 10 ‘Twilight Zone’ Episodes of All-Time, Ranked

The Twilight Zone is one of the greatest television shows of all time. And the bi-yearly airing of the ’60s series on Fourth of July and New Years’ Eve has become as much a tradition on Syfy as watching A Christmas Story on TBS. Hearing countless tales narrated...
inForney.com

‘The Resident’: What’s Next for Conrad & Billie After That Kiss? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resident Season 6 Episode 11 “All In.”]. If we had to describe where The Resident goes with Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas) after that fall finale kiss, it would have to be “inevitable.” But don’t feel too bad for Dr. Cade Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne), who does find out what happened between her (ex-)boyfriend and his late wife’s best friend — she might not be alone for long.
inForney.com

TLC's Chilli dating Matthew Lawrence

TLC singer Chilli is dating Matthew Lawrence. The 51-year-old singer - whose real name is Rozonda Thomas - got together with the 'Brotherly Love' actor just before Thanksgiving, after they were previously photographed on a beach together in Hawaii in August. According to Christal Jordan, the 'Waterfalls' hitmaker's representative, the...
HAWAII STATE
inForney.com

Stephen 't'Witch' Boss laid to rest

Stephen 't'Witch' Boss has been laid to rest. The DJ - who served as a producer on 'The Ellen DeGeneres SHow' from 2014 until its conclusion in 2022 - took his own life in December and is said to have now been laid to rest on Wednesday (04.01.22) in a small ceremony with a "larger celebration" set to take place in the future.
LOS ANGELES, CA
inForney.com

Noah Schnapp comes out as gay

Noah Schnapp has come out as gay. The 18-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Will Byers in 'Stranger Things' - shared the news with his fans in a TikTok video. He said: "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.' You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious."
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy