‘Yellowstone’ Midseason Finale: Beth & Jamie Are Ready to Play Offense Against Each Other (RECAP)

Noah Schnapp has come out as gay. The 18-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Will Byers in 'Stranger Things' - shared the news with his fans in a TikTok video. He said: "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.' You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious."

22 HOURS AGO