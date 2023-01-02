Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowstone’ Midseason Finale: Beth & Jamie Are Ready to Play Offense Against Each Other (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8 “A Knife and No Coin.”]. Heading into the Yellowstone midseason finale, Jamie (Wes Bentley) was planning to call a vote to impeach John (Kevin Costner) as governor. Did he go through with it?. While John goes...
Top 10 ‘Twilight Zone’ Episodes of All-Time, Ranked
The Twilight Zone is one of the greatest television shows of all time. And the bi-yearly airing of the ’60s series on Fourth of July and New Years’ Eve has become as much a tradition on Syfy as watching A Christmas Story on TBS. Hearing countless tales narrated...
TLC's Chilli dating Matthew Lawrence
TLC singer Chilli is dating Matthew Lawrence. The 51-year-old singer - whose real name is Rozonda Thomas - got together with the 'Brotherly Love' actor just before Thanksgiving, after they were previously photographed on a beach together in Hawaii in August. According to Christal Jordan, the 'Waterfalls' hitmaker's representative, the...
‘The Resident’: What’s Next for Conrad & Billie After That Kiss? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resident Season 6 Episode 11 “All In.”]. If we had to describe where The Resident goes with Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas) after that fall finale kiss, it would have to be “inevitable.” But don’t feel too bad for Dr. Cade Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne), who does find out what happened between her (ex-)boyfriend and his late wife’s best friend — she might not be alone for long.
I sound more Australian at home, says Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett sounds "much more Australian" when she's at home. The 53-year-old actress admits that her accent is always in a state of flux, especially when she spends a lengthy amount of time in the US. The acclaimed star - who was born in the city of Ivanhoe in Australia...
inForney.com
Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kaufman County's news leader.http://www.inForney.com
Comments / 0