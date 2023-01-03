ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho murders - update: Bryan Kohberger’s parents to face families of victims at extradition court hearing

By Andrea Blanco,Rachel Sharp and Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b45LB_0k0fbKuY00

Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger ’s parents are likely to face the families of victims at the extradition hearing today.

Mr Kohberger’s parents and two sisters will attend the hearing, but won’t be permitted to visit him while they are at the court, according to public defender Jason LaBar.

Steve Goncalves, the father of Kaylee Goncalves, told News Nation that he will at the hearing to look the suspect “in the face and let him know this is not going away anytime soon”.

Meanwhile, the suspect is “eager to be exonerated” after being charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students. Mr Kohberger would voluntarily return from Pennsylvania to Idaho to face the charges, his attorney said.

“Mr Kohberger is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible,” Mr LaBar told CNN .

Police arrested the Washington State University criminal justice PhD student on Friday and charged him with the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho.

Comments / 321

Brian Mortimore
5d ago

I'm wondering if this suspect kept journals or diaries or computer info. that would implicate him in this horrendous crime. the only way the father could be charged is destroying or withholding evidence or knowledge of the crime!

Reply
5
Shawna Carey
5d ago

The guy thinks he can outsmart the criminal investigation. There’s going to be some extremely intelligent men and woman that has been doing criminal investigations for many years on this case!

Reply(3)
50
Davies
5d ago

what kind of family is this? after what the son have done and the parents still going to support him and why? well charity begins at home and it showed what kind of family that still want anything to do with the evil son. instead of the parents coming out and saying they are disappointed about their son and never raised a monster liked him. But now because of thier quilt and they supporting a killer and no decency.

Reply(11)
8
 

