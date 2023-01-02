Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Braylon Wenger, Jack Steiner power Dalton over Chippewa in WCAL boys basketball
DALTON — From step-back jumpers to long-distance 3-pointers, Dalton’s Braylon Wenger was simply impressive Friday night. And when he wasn’t scoring, Jack Steiner put on a show, too. That combo of Wenger and Steiner was too much for Chippewa to handle as the Bulldogs cruised to a 72-56 Wayne County Athletic League victory. ...
Sandusky's Al DeMott becomes the winningest girls basketball coach in MHSAA history
SEBEWAING — Days after joining some elite company, Al DeMott is now in a class of his own. The Sandusky girls basketball coach set the MHSAA record for wins in the sport with No. 798 Friday, as the Wolves held off Unionville-Sebewaing, 42-28, on the road. ...
