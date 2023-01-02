Shots fired outside Ukrainian Village grocery store, prompting SWAT response
Gunfire was reported Sunday outside a grocery store in Ukrainian Village where a person was killed just two weeks ago. SWAT teams responded to the call of shots fire outside the Mariano's on Chicago Avenue just west of Damen Avenue, according to police. A store manager said nobody was hit by the shots, which appeared to come from the street. Last month, a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the same store. INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood
