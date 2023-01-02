Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A month ago, a 27-year-old woman left a restaurant with an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Gretchen?Fatim HemrajParkersburg, WV
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Deli Serves some of the Best Bagels in all of OhioTravel MavenAthens, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
meigsindypress.com
Raymond Edward Klein
Raymond Edward Klein, 38, of Pomeroy, died unexpectedly Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Holzer Meigs ED. Born August 4, 1984, in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of Raymond Eugene and Burtina Giordano Klein. Ray was a very well liked guy by everyone, loved shoes and was known as a ‘hustler”.
meigsindypress.com
Earl Kelly Thoma
Kelly Thoma, 60, of Pomeroy, died unexpectedly Friday, December 30, 2022 at his residence. Born on September 13, 1962, in Gallipolis, Ohio, he was the son of the late Earl Oliver and Patsy Burnside Thoma. Kelly was a 1980 graduate of Meigs High School and was a computer enthusiast. He...
meigsindypress.com
Donald Leroy Hunnel
Don Hunnel, 89, of Pomeroy, passed away, Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Holzer Meigs ED in Pomeroy. Born December 11, 1933 in Pomeroy, Ohio, he was the son of the late John and Nettie Smith Hunnel. Don was a 1951 graduate Pomeroy High School. After school, he served his country in the United States Navy. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Drew Webster Pomeroy American Legion Post #39 and attended the New Beginnings Methodist Church in Pomeroy. Don worked and retired from American Electric Power at its Mountaineer Plant.
WTAP
Those who saw Gretchen Fleming last remember her
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the search for Gretchen Fleming continues, we reached out to one of the bars where she was seen before arriving at the My Way Lounge the night she went missing. Former employees with the Front Row Sports Bar and Grill say that Gretchen was a...
meigsindypress.com
Isaac Manning Mohler
Isaac Manning Mohler, age 91, peacefully went to be with The Lord on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at his Pomeroy, Ohio home. Manning was son to the late Sedwick and Delca Mohler, born in Pomeroy on January 3, 1931. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served as a Flight Engineer on several different aircraft. While serving with the 7th Logistic Support Squadron, Manning was awarded the Soldier’s Medal for his heroism in flight in July of 1956, before retiring as a Master Sergeant after nearly 21 years of service. Following his military career, he served the community of Meigs County as a Deputy Sheriff until he retired again in 1995 with his beloved wife Becky. The two happily lived out their days at their hilltop home outside of Pomeroy. Manning was a graduate of the Athens High School class of 1949, a Freemason, and attended Rutland Church of God.
wchstv.com
Pair accused of 2022 murder among three dozen grand jury indictments in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mason County grand jury indicted three dozen people on Tuesday, among them a man and woman accused in a murder investigation and another man accused of leading police on a high speed chase that ended with a crash. Bobby L. Wolford, 32, of...
Ohio man, woman indicted for West Virginia murder
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people accused of murder were indicted by a Mason County grand jury. 32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body. On March 8, 2022, West Virginia State Police say the body of a […]
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Community Calendar
If you have an event for the Community Calendar, send it to news@meigsindypress.com. Get help with your devices on January 6 at 2 p.m. at the Meigs County District Library Pomeroy location. Tech Class: Getting Smart with Your Devices will be presented. For more information, contact the library at 740-992-5813.
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
West Virginia Route 2 closed after Cabell County semi-truck crash
UPDATE (Jan. 6, 3:45 p.m.): As of 3:45 p.m. on Friday, the West Virginia 511 map shows the 6700 block of Ohio River Road is still closed after a semi-truck crash near Lesage. UPDATE (Jan. 6, 1:27 p.m.): As of 1:22 p.m. on Friday, West Virginia 511 says the 6700 block of Ohio River Road […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former Piketon police officer recently indicted, faces charges in Franklin Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A former Piketon Police Officer who was recently indicted in Pike County for theft in office, and personating an officer also faces charges in Franklin County for theft, passing bad checks, and possession of criminal tools. In December, the Guardian reported on the indictment of...
West Virginia police have a person of interests for missing WV woman
West Virginia police say they have a person of interests in the missing person case of Gretchen Fleming. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board told the Parkersburg News and Sentinel that they identified a man that may have left the My Way Lounge with Fleming on December 3 or December 4. Fleming was reported missing on […]
Huntington, West Virginia, crash lands vehicle in creek, 2 injured
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in Huntington that ended with a car in a creek. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle happened around 4:10 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, near the intersection of 12th Street and Enslow Boulevard close to the tennis courts at Ritter […]
sciotopost.com
Murray City Morns Loss of Assistant Fire Chief Killed in Crash
HOCKING – Hocking county is morning a loss of an assistant fire chief who was killed in a head-on collision last night. According to muliple sources on Monday, January 2nd, 2023, a crash occurred in the area of Route 78 just north of Murray city around 10 pm. The crash was a head-on collision between two vehicles.
wchstv.com
Sheriff gives update on homeless man who has won the hearts of Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mason County’s sheriff gave an update on a homeless man named Anthony, who is receiving Social Security benefits and opened a bank account after winning the hearts of the county’s residents. "So many people have reached out to check in on Anthony,”...
Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia welcomes New Year Baby
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Huntington Hospital celebrated the new year by welcoming a New Year Baby into the world! The baby, named Kix Amos Mannon, was the first baby born at the hospital in 2023. He arrived just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 to parents Allie Clagg and Hunter Mannon of […]
Man accused of West Virginia murder deemed competent to stand trial
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The trial for a man accused of murder in Kanawha County will continue. According to Judge Ken Ballard’s office, a competency hearing was held Tuesday for Terry Kirby, and he was found competent. Terry Kirby was arrested and charged with murder after an incident at a home in Campbell’s Creek in Sept. […]
Bodies recovered after West Virginia police confrontation led to drowning
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The bodies of two men from Duck, West Virginia, who jumped into the Elk River after a confrontation with an officer were recovered on Saturday, according to West Virginia State Police. The confrontation took place around 4 p.m. on Friday when Police Cpl. F.L. Raynor saw the two men walking […]
Body of woman found in Ohio River identified
IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—The remains of a woman found on the bank of the Ohio River in Ironton have been identified. According to the Ironton Police Department, the body found on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, was identified as Alicia Livingston Saul. She was reported missing on Dec. 14, 2022. Ironton PD says that foul play is […]
Comments / 0