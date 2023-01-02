ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, OH

meigsindypress.com

Raymond Edward Klein

Raymond Edward Klein, 38, of Pomeroy, died unexpectedly Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Holzer Meigs ED. Born August 4, 1984, in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of Raymond Eugene and Burtina Giordano Klein. Ray was a very well liked guy by everyone, loved shoes and was known as a ‘hustler”.
POMEROY, OH
meigsindypress.com

Earl Kelly Thoma

Kelly Thoma, 60, of Pomeroy, died unexpectedly Friday, December 30, 2022 at his residence. Born on September 13, 1962, in Gallipolis, Ohio, he was the son of the late Earl Oliver and Patsy Burnside Thoma. Kelly was a 1980 graduate of Meigs High School and was a computer enthusiast. He...
POMEROY, OH
meigsindypress.com

Donald Leroy Hunnel

Don Hunnel, 89, of Pomeroy, passed away, Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Holzer Meigs ED in Pomeroy. Born December 11, 1933 in Pomeroy, Ohio, he was the son of the late John and Nettie Smith Hunnel. Don was a 1951 graduate Pomeroy High School. After school, he served his country in the United States Navy. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Drew Webster Pomeroy American Legion Post #39 and attended the New Beginnings Methodist Church in Pomeroy. Don worked and retired from American Electric Power at its Mountaineer Plant.
POMEROY, OH
WTAP

Those who saw Gretchen Fleming last remember her

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the search for Gretchen Fleming continues, we reached out to one of the bars where she was seen before arriving at the My Way Lounge the night she went missing. Former employees with the Front Row Sports Bar and Grill say that Gretchen was a...
PARKERSBURG, WV
meigsindypress.com

Isaac Manning Mohler

Isaac Manning Mohler, age 91, peacefully went to be with The Lord on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at his Pomeroy, Ohio home. Manning was son to the late Sedwick and Delca Mohler, born in Pomeroy on January 3, 1931. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served as a Flight Engineer on several different aircraft. While serving with the 7th Logistic Support Squadron, Manning was awarded the Soldier’s Medal for his heroism in flight in July of 1956, before retiring as a Master Sergeant after nearly 21 years of service. Following his military career, he served the community of Meigs County as a Deputy Sheriff until he retired again in 1995 with his beloved wife Becky. The two happily lived out their days at their hilltop home outside of Pomeroy. Manning was a graduate of the Athens High School class of 1949, a Freemason, and attended Rutland Church of God.
POMEROY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man, woman indicted for West Virginia murder

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people accused of murder were indicted by a Mason County grand jury. 32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body. On March 8, 2022, West Virginia State Police say the body of a […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
meigsindypress.com

Meigs County Community Calendar

If you have an event for the Community Calendar, send it to news@meigsindypress.com. Get help with your devices on January 6 at 2 p.m. at the Meigs County District Library Pomeroy location. Tech Class: Getting Smart with Your Devices will be presented. For more information, contact the library at 740-992-5813.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
meigsindypress.com

Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury

Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Murray City Morns Loss of Assistant Fire Chief Killed in Crash

HOCKING – Hocking county is morning a loss of an assistant fire chief who was killed in a head-on collision last night. According to muliple sources on Monday, January 2nd, 2023, a crash occurred in the area of Route 78 just north of Murray city around 10 pm. The crash was a head-on collision between two vehicles.
MURRAY CITY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Body of woman found in Ohio River identified

IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—The remains of a woman found on the bank of the Ohio River in Ironton have been identified. According to the Ironton Police Department, the body found on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, was identified as Alicia Livingston Saul. She was reported missing on Dec. 14, 2022. Ironton PD says that foul play is […]
IRONTON, OH

