A Colfax man was arrested Dec. 21 following a welfare check on a vehicle in Applegate. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted the check at 5:43 p.m. on a male inside his vehicle in the 16000 block of Applegate Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy observed a pipe in the cupholder and a large knife between the driver’s door and center console when contacting the driver, identified as John Trinidad Lemas, 60.

COLFAX, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO