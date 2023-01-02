Read full article on original website
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Roseville Wells Fargo robbed
Roseville Wells Fargo Bank on the 2000 block of Douglas Boulevard was robbed late Wednesday afternoon, according to Roseville Police Department public information officer Rob Baquera. No one was injured during the robbery and the amount of money stolen or the tactic used to commit the crime was not disclosed,...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUIs, witness intimidation, shoplifting
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 8. James Paul Wimberly, 38, was arrested at 4:49 p.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the Thomasino Way area...
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln Police Logs
Clinton Dean Miller, 37, was arrested at 8:06 p.m. Jan. 3 for a felony warrant at the 1700 block of Laehr Drive. He was booked at the South Placer Jail. Marcus Augustine Montes, 32, was arrested at 4:22 a.m. Jan. 3 for a misdemeanor warrant at Industrial Avenue/Athens Avenue. He was booked at the South Placer Jail.
goldcountrymedia.com
LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt
Private services were planned for Richard Chester Dobies, 62, a Syracuse, New York native. He served in the Navy as a corpsman during the Vietnam War. That experience led to becoming an LVN and then an RN after serving his country. Dobies worked as a Trauma-Neuro ICU RN in Roseville for 21 years.
goldcountrymedia.com
2022 Lincoln Year in Review
The year 2022 was event-filled for the city of Lincoln and residents. Here’s a look back at the news, good and bad, from January to June, 2022. Next week’s newspaper edition will highlight stories that appeared in the newspaper from July to December 2022. New Lincoln ADA construction...
goldcountrymedia.com
Colfax felon arrested with firearm, marijuana in Applegate
A Colfax man was arrested Dec. 21 following a welfare check on a vehicle in Applegate. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted the check at 5:43 p.m. on a male inside his vehicle in the 16000 block of Applegate Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy observed a pipe in the cupholder and a large knife between the driver’s door and center console when contacting the driver, identified as John Trinidad Lemas, 60.
goldcountrymedia.com
229 Vernon St., Roseville is amazing
Shhh...Downtown Roseville's speakeasy ...umm...errr...I mean candy store (yeah, that's what I meant) is now open. Inside the candy store, there's a sign that says, "Mikey & Madelines Candy Shoppe." You'll recognize favorite candy brands from your childhood and popular modern day candy as well. Yes, it's the only candy store...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn transient arrested for attempted murder in stabbing of woman
An Auburn transient was arrested Jan. 3 on suspicion of attempted murder. Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3900 block of Highway 49 at 9:02 p.m. Jan. 1. According to the Sheriff’s Office, witnesses directed deputies to a trailer where the female victim was suffering from a stab wound in her chest.
goldcountrymedia.com
Elias Madison first baby of 2023 born at Sutter Roseville
Elias Madison, the son of Salle and James Madison of Auburn, was the first baby born in 2023 at Sutter Roseville Medical Center. Elias was born at 1:31 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 20½ inches long. In 2022, 2,408 babies were born at...
goldcountrymedia.com
Commentary: Success stories in defensible space to guard against wildfire
As recent rains help mop up summer wildfire fears, fire personnel and some landowners are busy building, increasing or maintaining defensible space for the next inevitable fire. This work has helped save homes from wildfire, including the Oak Fire and Mosquito Fire. These are success stories we can emulate to...
goldcountrymedia.com
MLK Day event returns to Auburn on Jan. 16
MLK Jr. Day Celebration When: 9:15 a.m.-noon Monday, Jan. 16 Where: General Gomez Arts and Events Center, 808 Lincoln Way in Auburn What: Speakers, musical performances and a march. Community members are scheduled to come together Jan. 16 to commemorate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. and inspire one...
goldcountrymedia.com
Foresthill girls best Forest Lake Christian, move into first in CVCL
Losing a league game doesn’t happen often at Forest Lake Christian. The Lady Falcon girls basketball team entered Tuesday’s Central Valley California League game at rival Foresthill boasting a 45-2 league record since 2017 and a 21-game win streak over the Lady Wildfires dating to January 2013. All...
goldcountrymedia.com
Loomis Town Council to fill every Planning Commission seat
After a Town Hall winter break that included two uneventful closed sessions, the new Loomis Town Council will reconvene Tuesday at the regular monthly meeting at the Loomis Train Depot. The November election brought three new faces to the council this year with Amanda Cortez, David Ring and Stephanie Youngblood....
goldcountrymedia.com
Falcons have a season to remember
Folsom, CA - The 2022 Folsom Lake College Women's Soccer team, led by Head Coach Donny Ribaudo, began the season facing a tough non-conference schedule which included 6-of-8 of their opponents having reached the post-season in 2021. During this eight-game stretch, the Falcons went undefeated with a record of 6-0-2, scoring 23 goals while only conceding 3.
Comments / 1