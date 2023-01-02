Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
Giants news, 1/4: Giants turnaround, defending Kayvon Thibodeaux, more
How did the Giants engineer surprising turnaround?. There were no expectations for the 2022 New York Giants. This was a team coming off five consecutive double-digit loss seasons. At 22-59, the Giants were tied with the New York Jets for the worst record in football over that five-year span. They had gone through three head coaches in six years. They appeared to have a broken front office with the Mara family accused of exercising too much control over football decisions.
Giants news, 1/6: Playing time still up in the air Sunday, Wink defends Kayvon, more
The New York Giants finish their regular season Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The game is unexpectedly important for the Eagles, and this is much of the focus of our ‘5 questions’ segment with Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation. Ed: Hurts’ absence, obviously, has been a...
Giants news, 1/5: Daboll on Hamlin, Thibodeaux, Gates more headlines
There are deep ties between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills organizations. GM Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll and several players, coaches and staff members were part of the Buffalo organization as recently as last season. Thus, watching Damar Hamlin of the Bills fight for his life in...
Evan Neal's Pass Blocking
Neal's play against the Colts is much improved, but his pass sets are either too shallow and/or not wide enough. Linemen need to keep their shoulders relatively parallel to the line of scrimmage for as long as possible. Opening the outside shoulder too soon gives the rusher zero resistance going up field. It's how OTs generally get beaten off the edge.
Leonard Williams, Azeez Ojulari, Jon Feliciano not practicing for Giants
Three New York Giants were held out of practice on Wednesday — defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck), edge defender Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and center Jon Feliciano (back). With the Giants locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs whether they win or lose on Sunday against the...
Why I Don't Like a Whole Lot of Eagles Fans (and an Eagles Joke)
Q: Why did the Eagles build their stadium in South Philly?. A: So Satan can walk to the games. He has a VIP box. I live in South Jersey - Eagles territory. I'm a transplant from North Jersey. A lot of the fans are obnoxious and quite frankly, a little dangerous.
Kayvon Thibodeaux: ‘Don’t know who he [Jeff Saturday] is’
Kayvon Thibodeaux of the New York Giants clapped back at Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday on Wednesday following Saturday’s criticism that Thibodeaux’s snow angel celebration on Sunday after sacking Colts’ quarterback Nick Foles was “tasteless” and “trash.”. “I don’t know who he is,”...
NFL Week 18 picks, predictions: Eagles overwhelming choice to defeat Giants
Can the New York Giants wreck the Philadelphia Eagles’ hopes of getting the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with an upset victory Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field? The Giants, already locked in the No. 6 seed and 26-point losers to the Eagles at home four weeks ago, are massive 14-point underdogs.
A Beginners Guide to Understanding American Football Rules
If you're new to American football, the rules can seem daunting at first. But don't worry - we've put together a beginner's guide to help you understand everything from scoring to penalties. So whether you're watching the Super Bowl or placing a bet on your favorite team, you'll be able to follow along and know what's going on. Let's get started!
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Giants-Eagles Week 18 crossover preview
The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles meet in the regular-season finale on Sunday. Our crossover preview episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast thus features Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation. In this episode:. 1:00 — Surprisingly, this game is significant for the Eagles rather than...
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Keys to the Giants’ turnaround
How did the New York Giants achieve their surprising success this season? Patricia Traina joins the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast as we discuss that and more. 1:30 — Significance ... for the Eagles. 2:50 — Will Giants play their starters? Should they?. 8:30 — How did...
Giants coach Brian Daboll offers prayers for ‘tremendous young man’ Damar Hamlin
There are deep ties between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills organizations. GM Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll and several players, coaches and staff members were part of the Buffalo organization as recently as last season. Thus, watching Damar Hamlin of the Bills fight for his life in...
"Shifty Fish" ....and KT's antics!
I don't like the "look at me" celebrations! ...especially the ones you see after so many non scoring plays. A few of the after touchdown celebrations made me chuckle (like whack a mole) ...but mostly I can do without them. But I cannot believe any player, even one I abhor...
