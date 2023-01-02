ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

At least they're Brees fans

By ANDY CRAIG Sports Editor
The Exponent
The Exponent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jSh8V_0k0fRYjY00
Guylyn Laney, left, and Francy Gill, right, stand behind 88-year-old Peggy Gordon, who's been watching LSU football since 1945.  Andy Craig | Sports Editor

ORLANDO, Fla. — David Tidmore wants Drew Brees to succeed any day but Monday.

The class of 2017 LSU alumnus traveled from Dallas with former classmate Anthony Hernandez.

Closer than Purdue but still 700 miles from Baton Rouge, the two were a pair of many LSU fans who poured into Orlando before the Citrus Bowl and packed their pep rally at the Pointe as the sea of gold and black trickled out.

A few Tigers fans made their way into the large outdoor venue Sunday evening while Purdue’s All-American Marching Band was still playing. Among them were Tidmore and Hernandez, who’d just arrived from Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7Dbp_0k0fRYjY00
David Tidmore, left, and Anthony Hernandez, right, came from Dallas to watch LSU play in the Citrus Bowl.   Andy Craig | Sports Editor

Tidmore shouldn’t be mistaken for a Cowboys fan. The lifetime Saints devotee said tomorrow’s game against Purdue would be a bit of a conflict.

Another lifelong Tigers fan, 88-year-old Peggy Gordon, had a front row seat for the LSU band’s performance later that evening. Born and raised in Baton Rouge, Gordon said she started watching LSU football in 1945.

“The Tigers were playing Georgia Tech,” she said. “Georgia Tech was still in the SEC, and Y. A. Tittle was the quarterback.”

LSU won that game 9-6 on November 17, 1945, one game before beating Tulane 33-0 in its end-of-the-year rivalry game, a tradition which ended in 1966.

That same year, the Green Wave left the Southeastern Conference, and the New Orleans Saints joined the NFL. The two teams shared a stadium for eight seasons until Caesars Superdome was built in 1975.

Gordon said she’s a Saints fan and certainly a fan of Brees. Her favorite era of Tiger football was when the head coach was Charles McClendon, who took LSU to 13 bowl games in his 18 seasons with the team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B599o_0k0fRYjY00
The Hunter's, Cradeur's and Ruiz's came over from central Louisiana to watch LSU play in the Citrus Bowl.  Andy Craig | Sports Editor

Watching the pep rally from the upper level was a group of LSU fans also hailing from central Louisiana, a few of which were LSU alumni. Glenda Hunter, who was there with her husband, Joe, said when she was in high school in the late 1960s, they used to sell tickets to students at her school for $1.

Most of the group claimed the Saints as their NFL team, and despite the “interim assistant coach politics,” as Reuben Ruiz put it, nobody had Purdue winning in their scoring predictions.

“The way the bowl games have rolled around this year, that’s a dangerous thing making a prediction,” Ruiz said. “But I would think LSU by 14.”

The whole crew cited concerns of opt-outs and injuries – with LSU’s list of missing players being longer than Purdue’s – but the Tigers still have their starting quarterback and the same head coach and defensive coordinator they started the year with.

The two teams play Monday at 1 p.m. for the first time in the programs’ history.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Exponent

Did NFL Put Seahawks At Competitive Disadvantage With Playoffs On Line?

After coming up with a huge victory over the Jets to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Seahawks enter the final week needing a bit of help to get the NFC's final wild card, but the league may have made that pursuit a bit more challenging. Corbin Smith and Rob Rang examine the league's questionable choice to put the Lions and Packers in prime time after the Seahawks play the Rams in the season finale.
SEATTLE, WA
The Exponent

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice Thursday and listed as questionable to play in Saturday's pivotal game against the visiting Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars (8-8), winners of four in a row, are AFC South champions with a victory or tie versus the Titans (7-9) on Saturday night....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Exponent

What Is Commotio Cordis? The Possible Cause Of Damar Hamlin's Collapse

On Jan 2, Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after taking a hit in the NFL game between the Bengals and Bills. The hit looked harmless, at least for professional football standards, but it led to a terrifying scene. So what could have caused a healthy young athlete to collapse after taking such a hit? Some experts have suggested that a condition known as commotio cordis could be the reason. It is rare, but it has been described in athletes and always as a consequence of blunt trauma to the chest, Dr. Julio Panza, The Chief Of Cardiology At Westchester Medical Center. The condition is described as "the sudden arrhythmic death caused by a low/mild chest wall impact." The condition mostly occurs in younger athletes competing in sports with projectiles, such as baseball or hockey. NHL star Chris Pronger suffered it after taking a puck to the heart in a 1998 Stanley Cup Playoff game. Pronger tweeted that he hoped Hamlin would survive, just as he did.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy