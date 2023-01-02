At least they're Brees fans

Guylyn Laney, left, and Francy Gill, right, stand behind 88-year-old Peggy Gordon, who's been watching LSU football since 1945. Andy Craig | Sports Editor

ORLANDO, Fla. — David Tidmore wants Drew Brees to succeed any day but Monday.

The class of 2017 LSU alumnus traveled from Dallas with former classmate Anthony Hernandez.

Closer than Purdue but still 700 miles from Baton Rouge, the two were a pair of many LSU fans who poured into Orlando before the Citrus Bowl and packed their pep rally at the Pointe as the sea of gold and black trickled out.

A few Tigers fans made their way into the large outdoor venue Sunday evening while Purdue’s All-American Marching Band was still playing. Among them were Tidmore and Hernandez, who’d just arrived from Texas.

David Tidmore, left, and Anthony Hernandez, right, came from Dallas to watch LSU play in the Citrus Bowl. Andy Craig | Sports Editor

Tidmore shouldn’t be mistaken for a Cowboys fan. The lifetime Saints devotee said tomorrow’s game against Purdue would be a bit of a conflict.

Another lifelong Tigers fan, 88-year-old Peggy Gordon, had a front row seat for the LSU band’s performance later that evening. Born and raised in Baton Rouge, Gordon said she started watching LSU football in 1945.

“The Tigers were playing Georgia Tech,” she said. “Georgia Tech was still in the SEC, and Y. A. Tittle was the quarterback.”

LSU won that game 9-6 on November 17, 1945, one game before beating Tulane 33-0 in its end-of-the-year rivalry game, a tradition which ended in 1966.

That same year, the Green Wave left the Southeastern Conference, and the New Orleans Saints joined the NFL. The two teams shared a stadium for eight seasons until Caesars Superdome was built in 1975.

Gordon said she’s a Saints fan and certainly a fan of Brees. Her favorite era of Tiger football was when the head coach was Charles McClendon, who took LSU to 13 bowl games in his 18 seasons with the team.

The Hunter's, Cradeur's and Ruiz's came over from central Louisiana to watch LSU play in the Citrus Bowl. Andy Craig | Sports Editor

Watching the pep rally from the upper level was a group of LSU fans also hailing from central Louisiana, a few of which were LSU alumni. Glenda Hunter, who was there with her husband, Joe, said when she was in high school in the late 1960s, they used to sell tickets to students at her school for $1.

Most of the group claimed the Saints as their NFL team, and despite the “interim assistant coach politics,” as Reuben Ruiz put it, nobody had Purdue winning in their scoring predictions.

“The way the bowl games have rolled around this year, that’s a dangerous thing making a prediction,” Ruiz said. “But I would think LSU by 14.”

The whole crew cited concerns of opt-outs and injuries – with LSU’s list of missing players being longer than Purdue’s – but the Tigers still have their starting quarterback and the same head coach and defensive coordinator they started the year with.

The two teams play Monday at 1 p.m. for the first time in the programs’ history.