KTBS
Rain remains in the forecast for this weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system located on the west coast as of Thursday evening is still expected to bring rain to the ArkLaTex this weekend. The best chance would be for Saturday midday through Sunday morning. Fortunately, the Storm Prediction Center is not expecting severe weather!. Also, rain amounts...
Strong Tornadoes With 111+ MPH Winds At Risk in East TX on Monday
Q: What's a sure sign that you live in East Texas during the winter?. A: When your load of laundry for the same day includes shorts, t-shirts, sweaters, and jackets. That's how quickly the weather can go from frigid to warm and right back to freezing. The East Texas Winter/Spring...
KTBS
Afternoon school zone times changing Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - School zone times in Shreveport are changing Monday afternoon. School zones will be monitored from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., instead of 2 to 4 p.m., according to Shreveport police. The change was made because over the years high schools are ending classes closer to 4 p.m.; however,...
KTBS
Scheduled power outage set for Wednesday in Minden
MINDEN, La. - Residents in Minden are urged to prepare for a city-wide power outage on Wednesday. According to a post of the city's website, the scheduled outage will begin at 10 p.m. During the outage, a weather-related equipment repair will be made. The expected duration will be two hours,...
KTBS
Drunk driver causes crash and power outage
SHREVEPORT, La. - The intersection of Ellerbe Road and state Highway 175 has reopened following a major crash that caused a power outage. Caddo Parish patrol deputies were dispatched to the area just before 9 p.m. Wednesday when the driver of a GMC truck traveling east on Ellerbe Road failed to yield to an 18-wheeler on Highway 175. The vehicles collided in the intersection then crashed into a SWEPCO pole, causing downed power lines and a power outage.
KTBS
What's Happening: Jan. 6-8
Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. Mark your calendars! Mardi Gras 2023 Season will begin at Lowder Baking Company on King’s Day - Friday, Jan 6th and will run until Mardi Gras day on Tues, February 21st.
KTBS
Firefighter injured when restaurant goes up in flames in Dixie Inn
DIXIE INN, La. - One firefighter was injured in a blaze that demolished Dorcheat Seafood and Grill in Dixie Inn early Friday morning. “The man who was injured is a volunteer for Minden and Dixie Inn,” said Minden Fire Chief Kip Mourad. “Apparently it was a freak deal. A metal coupling snapped off of one of the hoses and hit him. It broke his leg in at least two places – maybe injured his foot.”
magic1029fm.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
KTBS
KTBS 3 hosted very first career fair this week
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 News hosted our first career fair this Friday. Shreveport locals showed up to impress department heads with their skills as well as receive valuable information on what it is like being in broadcast media. Tables were set up accordingly with three main departments: marketing and...
KSLA
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport responds to video of large leak in ceiling
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has released a statement about a leak at one of its facilities. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, KSLA was sent a video of a substantial amount of water leaking from the ceiling of the medical facility. In the video, several people dressed in scrubs are seen trying to sop up the water with a number of towels. The individual who sent the video said they were concerned about sanitation and patient safety.
KTBS
Caddo coroner revises 2022 homicide count
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's office list of homicides for 2022 closed out at 52 such deaths, significantly lower than 2021's modern-day record high of 91 slayings. The most recent homicide for the year was Kristopher Lewis, 44, who died Dec. 31 after being shot. He was listed...
KTBS
Vacant home goes up in flames in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Queensborough home suffered serious damage in a fire early Wednesday in Shreveport. The blaze was reported shortly before 4 a.m. at Kentucky Avenue and Sumner Street. That's north of Greenwood Road near the fair grounds. The first unit on the scene was returning from a medical...
Missing Bienville woman potentially a witness to a homicide, investigators say
RINGGOLD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly Moore, 43, has been missing since December 31, 2022, when she was last seen by her family around 11:30 PM. Kimberly was wearing the outfit pictured above the evening she went missing. In addition to Kimberly’s family’s concern over her disappearance, the Bienville […]
KTBS
Missing Bienville woman may be homicide witness
RINGGOLD, La. -- Bienville sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who may have witnessed a homicide, Sheriff John Ballance said. The family of Kimberly Moore, 43, said she was last seen before midnight Saturday. People interviewed in the investigation told deputies Moore reportedly...
KTBS
Police: 2 shot on Kennedy Dr. near Shreveport airport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Kennedy and Mayfield just east of the Shreveport Regional Airport. Police reports two victims have been taken by ambulance to Ochsner...
KTBS
Join Rick Rowe on an Alaska Discovery Land & Cruise
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe is planning to go on another trip of a lifetime and he wants you to join him. Come along with Rick and the rest of the group on an Alaska Discovery Land & Cruise, July 12-23, 2023. Highlights include Fairbanks, Sternwheeler Discovery, Music of Denali Dinner Theater, Denali National Park, Tundra Wilderness Tour, Luxury Domed Rail, Anchorage, Hubbard Glacier, Glacier Bay, Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan, and Inside Passage. This 12-day trip includes 26 meals, hotel, and tour travel plus a 7-night Holland American Cruise.
KLTV
Longview crews battle workshop fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews raced to a Longview subdivision Saturday night after neighbors reported what they thought were explosions. The incident happened at Hope Dr. and Buckner St. as a workshop was burning next to a residential area. Neighbors said they heard loud “bangs,” then came out to...
KTBS
James Burton on the road to recovery
SHREVEPORT, La. - Musician James Burton is on the path to recovery. A recent social media post shows him playing the guitar for the first time in six months with a friend. Burton fell Thanksgiving morning and had to get hip replacement surgery. While the surgery was successful, his remaining kidney did have trouble processing the medication from his three surgeries, one of those being from kidney cancer, but now he is cancer free.
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 177 After Failing to Yield While Making a Left Turn
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 177 After Failing to Yield While Making a Left Turn. Evelyn, Louisiana – A two-vehicle crash in Louisiana resulted in the death of a 95-year-old Coushatta man after his vehicle failed to yield while turning. Louisiana State Police reported that on Saturday,...
ktalnews.com
Coushatta man killed in De Soto Parish crash
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Coushatta man was killed in a De Soto Parish crash Saturday afternoon. According to a statement released by LSP, 95-year-old Walter Johnson was killed in a two-vehicle crash just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Police say that...
