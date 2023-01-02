We are reducing our price estimate for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from $272 per share to about $217 per share. Now, Tesla’s execution has actually been solid this year, with earnings per share poised to almost double year-over-year, despite supply chain challenges. That said, there are multiple headwinds for the stock at present. For one, the demand picture is increasingly challenging. Tesla has slashed prices on its Model 3 and Y vehicles in the U.S. by $7,500 until the end of this year. Tesla has also resorted to discounts in China, and there are reports that the company is reducing its production schedule at its Shanghai plant for January. Price cuts of this magnitude (well over 10% of the vehicle’s sticker price) signal that demand for the company’s EVs is cooling off, meaning that Elon Musk’s forecast of 50% delivery growth over a multi-year period – a key assumption of many Tesla valuation models – looks uncertain. Separately, Elon Musk’s recent acquisition of Twitter also has big implications. Although Mr. Musk purchased the social media company in his personal capacity, the deal is clearly becoming a distraction, reducing his focus on the EV major. Although Mr. Musk has indicated that he would move away from his role as Twitter CEO, we do not think this will happen, given the sizable financial commitments he has made in the Twitter deal.

