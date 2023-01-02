Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
A college student raked in a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25 million in the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in August 2022. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it weeks later. Bed Bath & Beyond, a meme stock, surged as high as $27 and ended the...
NASDAQ
Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?
Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
NASDAQ
Are These 2 Dividend Stocks in Danger of Cutting Their Payouts?
A dividend is only as good as the strength of the business that's paying it. If a company isn't in strong financial shape, investors shouldn't expect the dividend to last. Two stocks that income investors are showing some concern about right now are CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA). The concern stems from the fact that their payout ratios are alarmingly high, and both companies are coming off some tough earnings reports.
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. American Airlines AAL: This company that provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo in major cities across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 day.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 5, 2023
Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday in a choppy session of trading. Mixed signals from the labor market and manufacturing sector numbers had sent the market into slumber early in the day, but the release of the FOMC minutes saw a late rebound. All three major indexes ended in the green.
NASDAQ
5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy at Bargain Prices for 2023
The U.S. stock market was off to a weak start in the New Year, extending the last year’s worst decline since 2008. Concerns over higher inflation and rising rates continued to weigh on investors’ sentiments. This has provided a compelling opportunity for investors to buy cheap heading into 2023.
NASDAQ
Gelesis Stock Gets An 87% Boost On Activist Campaign From KLP Enterprises (SSD2 LLC)
Weight loss biotech Gelesis (US:GLS) led US equity markets on Tuesday, rising 87% higher and closing with a 52 cent share price on news of a new joint activist campaign from holders SSD2 LLC (BomsMaster LLC) and KLP Enterprises LLC. Fintel reports that SSD2 LLC has filed a 13D form...
NASDAQ
Is Columbia Seligman Technology & Information A (SLMCX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Mutual Fund Equity Report fund seekers may want to consider taking a look at Columbia Seligman Technology & Information A (SLMCX). SLMCX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. SLMCX finds itself...
NASDAQ
Suze Orman Likes These Types of Stocks. Should You Buy Them?
Building an investment portfolio is really a work in progress. And when you're first starting out as an investor, the idea can seem daunting. When you put money into stocks, you're not guaranteed they'll gain value over time. But that's obviously the hope -- otherwise, what would be the point of investing?
NASDAQ
We Are Cutting Our Price Estimate For Tesla, But Remain Positive On The Stock
We are reducing our price estimate for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from $272 per share to about $217 per share. Now, Tesla’s execution has actually been solid this year, with earnings per share poised to almost double year-over-year, despite supply chain challenges. That said, there are multiple headwinds for the stock at present. For one, the demand picture is increasingly challenging. Tesla has slashed prices on its Model 3 and Y vehicles in the U.S. by $7,500 until the end of this year. Tesla has also resorted to discounts in China, and there are reports that the company is reducing its production schedule at its Shanghai plant for January. Price cuts of this magnitude (well over 10% of the vehicle’s sticker price) signal that demand for the company’s EVs is cooling off, meaning that Elon Musk’s forecast of 50% delivery growth over a multi-year period – a key assumption of many Tesla valuation models – looks uncertain. Separately, Elon Musk’s recent acquisition of Twitter also has big implications. Although Mr. Musk purchased the social media company in his personal capacity, the deal is clearly becoming a distraction, reducing his focus on the EV major. Although Mr. Musk has indicated that he would move away from his role as Twitter CEO, we do not think this will happen, given the sizable financial commitments he has made in the Twitter deal.
NASDAQ
General Motors Stock (NYSE:GM): Top U.S. Carmaker is Dirt Cheap
General Motors (NYSE: GM) sells cars and trucks that are built to last. However, GM stock wasn't as durable as General Motors' vehicles in 2022. Nevertheless, I am bullish on General Motors stock as the company managed to race to the number-one spot in terms of U.S. auto sales despite a slew of macroeconomic challenges.
NASDAQ
6 ETF Predictions for 2023
Wall Street had a shaky start to 2023 after the S&P 500’s worst year since 2008. As inflation continued to ride northward, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates seven times throughout the year, sending stocks and bonds both into a tailspin. Tech shares were in even worse shape. No wonder investors are looking for ETF investment ideas for 2023. For them, we have jotted down a few predictions.
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/20/2016. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are...
NASDAQ
The Dow's Biggest Dividends: Here Are 2023's Dogs.
Looking for the Dogs of the Dow, 2023 edition? You came to the right place. We'll explore these 10 blue-chip dividend bargains in a moment. Collectively, they are yielding 4.5%! But first, a quick recap of the strategy and homage to its 2022 "mini miracle." Last year was a dumpster...
NASDAQ
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed at $222.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.06% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Is Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) made its debut on 08/13/2013, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated...
NASDAQ
Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) closed at $6.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.76% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...
NASDAQ
Vyant Bio To Explore Strategic Alternatives; Stock Doubles
(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Vyant Bio, Inc. (VYNT) more-than-doubled in extended session on Wednesday after the biotechnology company announced that it is exploring a range of strategic alternatives. Vyant Bio said it has engaged LifeSci Capital as its financial advisor to assist in exploring a range of strategic...
NASDAQ
Fed seen slowing rate hike pace further next month
Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen slowing its interest-rate hikes further after a government report on Friday showed wage growth cooled a bit last month, a hint that the Fed's steep rate hikeslast yearare beginning to ease upward pressure on prices. Fed funds futures traders after the...
NASDAQ
MPLX LP (MPLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $33.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.91% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.81%...
Comments / 0