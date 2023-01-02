Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Damar Hamlin family has a message for Tee Higgins
While most saw the hit that led to Damar Hamlin needing CRP and an ambulance to the hospital as a freak accident that happened as a result of a very normal football play, not everyone seems to agree with that as ESPN analyst Bart Scott decided to blame Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins for the injury, claiming that Higgins lowered his helmet into the chest of Hamlin – which did not happen.
Detroit Lions could catch huge break depending on NFL playoff decision
By now, you have certainly heard about what happened on Monday Night Football when Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance when he collapsed on the field. You also probably know that the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals ended up being postponed, and according to reports, the NFL is still considering plenty of different options moving forward, including adding extra teams to the NFL Playoffs. That option could be a huge break for the Detroit Lions.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser
It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!. In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
4 Reasons Why the Vikings Would Be Better off Losing at CHI
A loss to the lowly Bears? I know you are all bewildered right now. Why in the world would the Minnesota Vikings want to lose this game?. Yeah, grabbing the No. 2 seed back from the San Francisco 49ers isn’t likely, but Minnesota should still try to win, right? Especially since they must wash the taste of last week’s disaster out of everyone’s mouths.
Davante Adams offers important request to Raiders
It’s been a rough season for the Las Vegas Raiders, which has led to a contentious relationship between the organization and star wide receiver Davante Adams after the team benched his friend and starting quarterback Derek Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Adams was asked on Wednesday whether or not he was interested in staying Read more... The post Davante Adams offers important request to Raiders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Inside the numbers for Week 18 shows an evenly matched game
In Week 18, the Detroit Lions will end their season on Sunday Night against their division rivals, the Green Bay Packers. Both teams are coming off blowout wins over divisional rivals as they hunt for the final playoff spot. To get that spot, the Packers need to pull off the victory; for the Lions, they will need to win and hope the Seahawks lose earlier in the day. Even if the Seahawks don’t lose, expect the Lions to give this game their all as they look to play spoiler against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Let’s go inside the numbers for the crucial game.
Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson named ‘candidate’ for NFL gig
Heading into the 2022 season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell took his sweet time to officially reveal who would be the team’s offensive play-caller. Campbell had called plays for the Lions to end the 2021 season and it was going to be either him or new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson that would be handling the duties in 2022. As we now know, Johnson was given the reins, and the Lions’ offense has been one of the best in the NFL. Because of his brilliant play-calling, Johnson has been mentioned time and time again as a potential head-coaching candidate for the 2023 season.
Bills Cut Former Vikings All-Pro
The Buffalo Bills remain one of the premiere teams contending for a Super Bowl this season. Following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest that postponed Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, much of the sports world has been focused on his health and recovery. Amidst this attention, on Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills cut former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes. To replace him, Buffalo also signed S Jared Mayden off the New York Jets practice squad.
atozsports.com
Packers: Matt LaFleur says it’ll be hard to root against one Lions player on Sunday
When the Green Bay Packers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, there’s one opposing player that Matt LaFleur is going to have a hard time rooting against. LaFleur admitted to reporters on Wednesday that he’s still a big fan of former Packers running back Jamaal Williams. Green...
Bears Choose Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the Chicago Bears jostle for draft placement in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings will live on a prayer of reclaiming the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. If the Vikings topple the Bears in the “noon hour” and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals — the 49ers are favored by two touchdowns — in the 3:25 pm CST timeslot, the Vikings would indeed become the two-seed.
NFL World Reacts To The Lambeau Field Turf Problem
The Green Bay Packers saved their season with a resounding 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. Green Bay dominated its NFC North rival at Lambeau Field after losing at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 1. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the Vikings had some gripes with the playing conditions.
Pat McAfee Throws On-Air Tantrum Over Detroit Lions, Dan Campbell Declining Appearance On His Show
I like Pat McAfee. I think he's a refreshing departure from the stale, all-too-familiar stable of talking heads in sports media. His big personality and youthful disposition have launched him into the very stratosphere of the business, which isn't easy to do, especially without any traditional media bona fides. Even...
Detroit Lions to get much-needed boost vs. Packers
This coming Sunday night, the Detroit Lions will take on the Green Bay Packers in a game that may or may not have playoff implications for both teams. Depending on what happens earlier in the day when the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams play, Sunday night’s game could be a win-and-get-in situation for both the Lions and Packers. If the Seahawks were to win earlier in the day, the Lions would be eliminated from playoff contention, but if the Seahawks lose, the Lions will still have an opportunity to squeeze their way into the playoffs by beating the Packers.
Tre Harris decides to take his talents to Ole Miss
Tre Harris decides to take his talents to Ole Miss; Harris was named a semi-finalist for the Biletnikoff Award this past season
6 Players listed on Detroit Lions initial Week 18 Injury Report
This coming Sunday night, the Detroit Lions will take on the Green Bay Packers in their final regular season game of the 2022 season. Depending on what happened earlier in the day, the Sunday night matchup between the Lions and Packers could be for a playoff spot. Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial week 18 injury report, and six players are included.
Pure Michigan: Detroit Lions vs. Packers 2023 [Video]
The Pure Michigan parody videos by Not So Pure Michigan are always second to none, and this time is no different. Heading into the most significant game, Detroit Lions fans have experienced since 1996; there is little doubt as to what every single fan is thinking about right now until the very last second of the game on Sunday.
