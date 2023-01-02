Read full article on original website
Michigan State attempting to poach Michigan WR Andrel Anthony
On Wednesday night, news broke that Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Since then, there has been plenty of speculation as to where he will continue his football career. Well, according to Anthony, the Michigan State Spartans have thrown their hat into the ring for his services.
Tom Izzo says atmosphere ‘better not be’ ugly against Michigan [Video]
The Michigan State vs. Michigan rivalry is very much alive right now and that rivalry will continue this coming Saturday when the Spartans host the Wolverines at the Breslin Center. MSU head coach Tom Izzo wants the atmosphere to be the craziest it has ever been on Saturday against Michigan but he wants the fans to be respectful while they are cheering on their team.
Michigan receiver who starred in rivalry game to enter transfer portal
Andrel Anthony, the receiver who spurned his hometown school and starred in last year’s rivalry game against Michigan State, is the next Michigan player planning to depart. The wideout from East Lansing made his announcement late Wednesday in a post on social media, thanking head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan staff for the opportunity to play at his dream school.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan heavily recruiting two prospects with ties to the program
The 2022-23 Michigan Wolverines’ season came to a heartbreaking end in the College Football Playoff. To make matters worse, rumors are swirling once again about Jim Harbaugh’s interest in NFL opportunities. While we won’t dive into that, we will look at a few storylines during a rather mundane...
MLive.com
Podcast: Michigan vs. Michigan State basketball preview
What better way to prepare for Saturday’s Michigan-Michigan State matchup than to listen to a podcast featuring the teams’ beat writers?. It’s a special crossover episode, as Andrew Kahn (from the Wolverine Confidential podcast) and Kyle Austin (Spartan Confidential) bring listeners up to speed on what the teams have done so far.
VIDEO: Tom Izzo Makes Light Of Assault That Occurred At Michigan Stadium
As videos began to circulate following the Michigan vs Michigan State game back in October, it became pretty clear that what occurred in that tunnel was one of the ugliest incidents to ever happen in college football. Two Michigan Football players were brutally assaulted by a group of Michigan State Spartans, with one actually using his helmet as a weapon.
Michigan football analyst departs for position coach role
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Morookian, who worked this season as an offensive analyst for the Michigan football program, has been hired as offensive tackles and tight ends coach at Charlotte, the program announced Thursday. Morookian will work under Biff Poggi, the former associate head coach and analyst for...
MLive.com
Former Michigan State kicker transferring to Baylor
Jack Stone is headed back to his home state to continue his college football career. The Texas native and former Michigan State kicker announced his transfer commitment to Baylor via Twitter on Thursday. Stone entered the portal last month following his true freshman season with the Spartans. Stone was listed...
Michigan’s Dickinson dissociates from Hitler-Izzo comment
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson said he was part of a decision to remove a published Barstool Sports podcast in which one of his co-hosts compared Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo to Adolf Hitler.
247Sports
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Nebraska
Michigan State basketball came into the new year like it was shot out of a cannon, playing one of its finest halves of the season in the first 20 minutes of Tuesday's mauling of Nebraska. The Spartans blended pace with patience offensively, whipping the ball around the perimeter to get a series of clean looks. They shot 50% and had 13 assists on 17 baskets over the first half. Defensively, MSU had five steals and held Nebraska to 27.6% from the field, including 1-for-11 on 3-point attempts.
Jim Harbaugh releases statement regarding where he will coach in 2023
For about the past month or so, the rumors and speciation surrounding Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh have been flowing like honey. The latest reports have suggested that the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Carolina Panthers are all interested in potentially making Harbaugh their next head coach. On Thursday afternoon, Harbaugh released a statement to give an update on his intentions for the 2023 season.
Pure Michigan: Detroit Lions vs. Packers 2023 [Video]
The Pure Michigan parody videos by Not So Pure Michigan are always second to none, and this time is no different. Heading into the most significant game, Detroit Lions fans have experienced since 1996; there is little doubt as to what every single fan is thinking about right now until the very last second of the game on Sunday.
Veteran Big Ten Running Back Is Reportedly Transferring
A Michigan State running back has entered the transfer portal. According to Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press, running back Elijah Collins has entered the transfer portal and will have one year of eligibility left. Collins is coming off a 2022 campaign that saw him compile 70 rushes for...
NFL makes a decision on the eight-team playoff, Detroit Lions unhelped
Earlier today there were reports that the Detroit Lions may have only needed a win on Sunday Night against the Packers, instead of hoping the Seattle Seahawks lost too. This was all due to the fact that the league was unsure what would become of the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game from Monday when Damar Hamlin Collapsed on the field.
Detroit Lions 3 Keys to victory vs. Green Bay Packers
The Detroit Lions will know if they need to beat the Green Bay Packers to get into the playoffs by the time they kick off. I suspect, and head coach Dan Campbell has confirmed, that the Lions will be going for victory even if doesn’t help extend their season.
Detroit Red Wings tap Husso in the first half of back-to-back games
The Detroit Red Wings will welcome in the Florida Panthers tonight for the second time this year. In the first game of the season, Detroit lost to the Panthers 5-1 in a game that started their six-game losing streak a few weeks back. Starting Goalies Tonight: Ville Husso. Husso will...
Updated odds for where Jim Harbaugh will coach in 2023
Following the 2021 college football season, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh interviewed to become the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. Harbaugh obviously did not land that job and he told reporters that his flirtations with the NFL were over. Well, fast forward to the present, and Harbaugh, who is coming off another Big Ten Championship season with the Wolverines, is reportedly interested in testing the NFL waters one more time.
Detroit Lions S DeShon Elliott is ready to shut up Aaron Rodgers
On Sunday Night Football, DeShon Elliott and his Detroit Lions teammates will be on a mission when they take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Depending on what happens earlier in the day will determine whether or not a spot in the NFL Playoffs will be a possibility for the Lions when the game kicks off. But, regardless of what is on the line, you can bet Elliott and his teammates are going to do everything they can to shut up Rodgers and a Packers team that does not respect them.
Detroit Lions to get much-needed boost vs. Packers
This coming Sunday night, the Detroit Lions will take on the Green Bay Packers in a game that may or may not have playoff implications for both teams. Depending on what happens earlier in the day when the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams play, Sunday night’s game could be a win-and-get-in situation for both the Lions and Packers. If the Seahawks were to win earlier in the day, the Lions would be eliminated from playoff contention, but if the Seahawks lose, the Lions will still have an opportunity to squeeze their way into the playoffs by beating the Packers.
Detroit Lions say they hoped Jameson Williams would click sooner
When the Detroit Lions selected WR Jameson Williams with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he told reporters that his game plan was to be ready to roll by the time training camp started. Well, his game plan and the Lions’ game plan were different as the Lions vowed they would be very patient with Williams as he recovered from a torn ACL. Now, Williams has been suiting up for over a month, but he really has not been too involved in the offense. The Lions hoped he would be further along by now.
