On Sunday Night Football, DeShon Elliott and his Detroit Lions teammates will be on a mission when they take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Depending on what happens earlier in the day will determine whether or not a spot in the NFL Playoffs will be a possibility for the Lions when the game kicks off. But, regardless of what is on the line, you can bet Elliott and his teammates are going to do everything they can to shut up Rodgers and a Packers team that does not respect them.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO