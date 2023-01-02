Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Help Georgetown police identify person amid theft investigation
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a theft and asking the community for help. The department shared pictures of an individual on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon. It has asked for help identifying the person. It is not clear when or where the crime...
lanereport.com
Saint Joseph Hospital using new technology for colorectal cancer screenings
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Saint Joseph Hospital was the first in Kentucky to use AI-assisted colonoscopy technology to screen for colorectal cancer. The new technology allows physicians to detect colorectal polyps of varying shapes and sizes earlier through enhanced visualization during a colonoscopy. Certain types of colorectal cancer can have...
fox56news.com
Still no arrests in Lexington’s Bradley Court triple shooting
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) — A 21-year-old man became the 44th murder victim in Lexington just two days before the start of the new year. Two others suffered gunshot wounds, and no arrests have been made. “Everybody wants to devote as much time as they can to each case...
WTVQ
Nicholasville police seize cocaine, $16K from traffic stop, home
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nicholasville police found over 60 grams of cocaine and nearly $16,000 during a traffic stop and home search Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the department, police, along with Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, stopped a vehicle which police say led to a search warrant being issued on a home in the 200 block of Williams Road. About 61 grams of cocaine and $15,710 were seized from the investigation.
harrodsburgherald.com
Break-In At Lee’s Linked To Stanford Burglaries
The Harrodsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the burglars who broke into Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. Two men pried open the drive-thru window around 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, according to HPD Patrolman Joshua Butcher, the investigating officer. Surveillance footage shows the men, who were wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks, pried open the cash registers and cabinets looking for money. Instead they found the keys to the catering van. Butcher said one man drove the van off the parking lot, followed by a white car that had been parked on Chiles Street.
somerset106.com
KSP Announces Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London, which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, has announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at various locations. The checkpoints are an effort to enforce traffic laws, especially seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoints location can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-11/post-11-checkpoints/
Rally in Frankfort for medical marijuana program, decriminalization
The organization called Kentucky NORML was joined by multiple other organizations to lobby marijuana decriminalization and a medical marijuana program.
Wave 3
Crestwood woman cuts off emergency-responding fire truck twice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Crestwood woman faces several charges after cut off an emergency-responding fire truck two times while under the influence of alcohol, according to the Oldham County Sheriff’s Department. The Oldham County Sheriff’s Office charged Dara Cvinar, 48, of Crestwood, with failure to give right-of-way to...
WKYT 27
Person has life-threatening injuries after Lexington incident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after an incident in Lexington. Police say they were called around 3 Tuesday afternoon to the 2200 block of Versailles Rd., near the intersection of Alexandria, for a report about an unresponsive person. We’re told officers found someone there who had life-threatening...
lakercountry.com
KSP to have checkpoints as new year begins
With the new year underway, Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park...
fox56news.com
2 pounds of meth seized after traffic stop in Frankfort, 1 man arrested
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A central Kentucky man was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Monday. Kentucky State Police said 33-year-old Jarod Nicely, of Menifee County, was pulled over for speeding. A search of the vehicle led troopers to find two pounds of meth in his vehicle. Nicely...
fox56news.com
Lexington tenants speak out about apartment conditions: 'This is unlivable'
With rent due in the coming weekend, many tenants at The Veridian Apartments in Lexington are pushing back on having to pay for rent. Lexington tenants speak out about apartment conditions: …. With rent due in the coming weekend, many tenants at The Veridian Apartments in Lexington are pushing back...
hazard-herald.com
The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
fox56news.com
Bourbon County school bus among multiple vehicles stranded in high waters
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — It was hectic Tuesday morning for many Kentuckians as flash flooding hit multiple counties and stranded drivers including Anderson, Bourbon, Franklin, Harrison, Scott, and Woodford. In Bourbon County, a school bus got stranded around 8 a.m. on the side of Silas Road. Chief...
2 killed in Greenup County, Kentucky crash identified
UPDATE (11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023): The two people killed in a head-on crash in Greenup County, Kentucky have been identified. According to Kentucky State Police, 26-year-old Reece Murray and a juvenile, both of Paris, Kentucky, were killed in the crash. UPDATE (10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023): Officials say Industrial Parkway […]
wbontv.com
Richmond Man who blows KSP roadblock launches KSP pursuit ending with arrest
Several Kentucky State Police units were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle Friday night in Madison County. The pursuit stemmed from a road check on Tates Creek Road at South Keenland Drive. The operator failed to stop and continued through the checkpoint where pursuit ensued. The pursuit terminated prior to entering Richmond city limits.
WKYT 27
Three injured in overnight shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At 3:13 a.m. on Sunday, Lexington Police officers responded to the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue for a report of shots fired. No victims were found at the scene, but three victims arrived at a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officials say no suspects...
fox56news.com
3 men shot, 1 dead in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Friday. At 7:20 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Bradley Court regarding reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found three men on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. One...
fox56news.com
Small plane crashes in Bourbon County
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — A small plane crashed in Bourbon County Thursday afternoon. Officials told us it happened near the 3400 block of Houston Antioch Road, and there were no injuries reported. FOX 56 News is still working to learn what caused the accident and will provide...
3 Kentucky counties cancel school due to flooding
Scott, Harrison, and Nicholas county school districts have canceled classes Tuesday due to rising water and flooding caused by heavy rainfall.
