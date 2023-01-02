ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

Help Georgetown police identify person amid theft investigation

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a theft and asking the community for help. The department shared pictures of an individual on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon. It has asked for help identifying the person. It is not clear when or where the crime...
GEORGETOWN, KY
lanereport.com

Saint Joseph Hospital using new technology for colorectal cancer screenings

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Saint Joseph Hospital was the first in Kentucky to use AI-assisted colonoscopy technology to screen for colorectal cancer. The new technology allows physicians to detect colorectal polyps of varying shapes and sizes earlier through enhanced visualization during a colonoscopy. Certain types of colorectal cancer can have...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Still no arrests in Lexington’s Bradley Court triple shooting

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) — A 21-year-old man became the 44th murder victim in Lexington just two days before the start of the new year. Two others suffered gunshot wounds, and no arrests have been made. “Everybody wants to devote as much time as they can to each case...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Nicholasville police seize cocaine, $16K from traffic stop, home

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nicholasville police found over 60 grams of cocaine and nearly $16,000 during a traffic stop and home search Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the department, police, along with Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, stopped a vehicle which police say led to a search warrant being issued on a home in the 200 block of Williams Road. About 61 grams of cocaine and $15,710 were seized from the investigation.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Break-In At Lee’s Linked To Stanford Burglaries

The Harrodsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the burglars who broke into Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. Two men pried open the drive-thru window around 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, according to HPD Patrolman Joshua Butcher, the investigating officer. Surveillance footage shows the men, who were wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks, pried open the cash registers and cabinets looking for money. Instead they found the keys to the catering van. Butcher said one man drove the van off the parking lot, followed by a white car that had been parked on Chiles Street.
HARRODSBURG, KY
somerset106.com

KSP Announces Traffic Safety Checkpoints

The Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London, which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, has announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at various locations. The checkpoints are an effort to enforce traffic laws, especially seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoints location can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-11/post-11-checkpoints/
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Crestwood woman cuts off emergency-responding fire truck twice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Crestwood woman faces several charges after cut off an emergency-responding fire truck two times while under the influence of alcohol, according to the Oldham County Sheriff’s Department. The Oldham County Sheriff’s Office charged Dara Cvinar, 48, of Crestwood, with failure to give right-of-way to...
CRESTWOOD, KY
WKYT 27

Person has life-threatening injuries after Lexington incident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after an incident in Lexington. Police say they were called around 3 Tuesday afternoon to the 2200 block of Versailles Rd., near the intersection of Alexandria, for a report about an unresponsive person. We’re told officers found someone there who had life-threatening...
LEXINGTON, KY
lakercountry.com

KSP to have checkpoints as new year begins

With the new year underway, Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
hazard-herald.com

The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

2 killed in Greenup County, Kentucky crash identified

UPDATE (11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023): The two people killed in a head-on crash in Greenup County, Kentucky have been identified. According to Kentucky State Police, 26-year-old Reece Murray and a juvenile, both of Paris, Kentucky, were killed in the crash. UPDATE (10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023): Officials say Industrial Parkway […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
wbontv.com

Richmond Man who blows KSP roadblock launches KSP pursuit ending with arrest

Several Kentucky State Police units were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle Friday night in Madison County. The pursuit stemmed from a road check on Tates Creek Road at South Keenland Drive. The operator failed to stop and continued through the checkpoint where pursuit ensued. The pursuit terminated prior to entering Richmond city limits.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Three injured in overnight shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At 3:13 a.m. on Sunday, Lexington Police officers responded to the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue for a report of shots fired. No victims were found at the scene, but three victims arrived at a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officials say no suspects...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

3 men shot, 1 dead in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Friday. At 7:20 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Bradley Court regarding reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found three men on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. One...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Small plane crashes in Bourbon County

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — A small plane crashed in Bourbon County Thursday afternoon. Officials told us it happened near the 3400 block of Houston Antioch Road, and there were no injuries reported. FOX 56 News is still working to learn what caused the accident and will provide...
BOURBON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy