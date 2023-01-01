ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kayvon Thibodeaux: I didn't know Nick Foles was hurt during celebration

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20U5LR_0k0fOwyT00

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles exited Sunday’s 38-10 loss just before the end of the first half after suffering a ribs injury that followed a brutal sack from New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

As Foles was writhing around in pain on the ground, essentially convulsing, Thibodeaux was laying directly next to him, doing snow angels in the turf as a celebration. The celebration went on far too long, up to the point where the Colts training staff began checking on Foles.

It caused a stir on social media, but Thibodeaux said after the game that he didn’t know Foles was hurt while he was celebrating.

“After a sack, you celebrate,” Thibodeaux said via ESPN. “I think when I did realize he was hurt, that’s when we started getting up. When you are doing the celebration, you are not looking to see who is doing what. I hope he gets well, and I hope he is all right.”

It wasn’t a great look for the rookie pass rusher, especially since it was evidently clear Foles was in serious pain.

But an even worse look came from the Colts’ side. Not one player confronted Thibodeaux about his celebration. For a team that prides itself on building a locker room culture in a certain type of way, it was a strong indictment of how badly things are falling apart.

Colts center Ryan Kelly, who was standing next to Foles and Thibodeaux looking down at the scene, had this to say after the game.

“Maybe one day he’ll learn that injuries happen in this league. You never want it to happen to the guy that you’re going against. That’s just horses—,” Kelly said, according to JJ Stankevitz of the team’s website.

Thibodeaux’s celebration went on for too long, but the biggest indictment comes from the lack of action from anyone on the Colts’ sideline, which shows this locker room may be more broken than we know from the outside.

