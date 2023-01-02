Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing over 16,500 migrants to sanctuary cities: Should he spend more money on them?Mark StarTexas State
Related
chicagocrusader.com
Blacks blast Lightfoot’s plan to house migrants on South Side
With her re-election hopes in doubt, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has ignited a firestorm in the Black community after her administration deceived the media, Woodlawn residents and even Alderman Jeanette Taylor with a plan to house migrant workers at the vacant Wadsworth Elementary School. After months of avoiding inquiries, city officials...
vfpress.news
OPINION: Cash Bail Reform A Matter Of Principle, Not Just Data
Kim Foxx speaks during a conversation at PLCCA in Maywood. From left to right: The Maywood Mayor Nathaniel George Booker, Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson, Bellwood Mayor Andre Harvey and PLCCA founder and Chairman Bishop Claude Porter. | Shanel Romain. Thursday, January 5, 2023 || OPINION || By Michael Romain ||...
fox32chicago.com
'We're tired, Ms. Lightfoot': Chicago community outraged at decision to use former school to house migrants
CHICAGO - A group of residents in one Chicago neighborhood is demanding answers from the city after they say a decision to shelter migrants at a former elementary school was made without their knowledge. Asylum seekers from the Texas border could be moving into the former Wadsworth Elementary School located...
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in clouds
Man watching clouds.Photo byGabriel MeinertonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at Homewood reported watching a bright orange, saucer-shaped object moving inside clouds at 7 p.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Bridgeport soul food café defaced with racist graffiti
An independently owned soul food café in Bridgeport was defaced with racist graffiti.
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support Migrants
Governor Greg Abbott and Mayor Lori LightfootPhoto byYouTube and Twitter. It was only recently that Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that she needed money to support migrants that were bussed in from Texas. She recently announced the City of Chicago needed $53.5 million to support the recently arrived migrants.
Family could pay over $56K to CPS for allegedly lying about where student was living
Chicago Public Schools officials are trying to recoup more than $56,000 from a family who’s accused of living in the northern suburbs but lying about their residency to send their daughter to a highly competitive city high school.
Foodie Website Says This Is Illinois’ Best Pizza Place
There are just certain things that people want to know about. I could pound out 500 words on where you can get the best vichyssoise, or the best chapulines (fried grasshoppers), or even the Illinois-conceived dish that everyone seems to think we Illinois residents love, horseshoe sandwiches... But the vast...
Josephine’s Southern Cooking Considers Relocating to Grow
Potential sites include Bronzeville, Hyde Park, Lincoln Park, and the South Loop
vfpress.news
Portillo’s Drive-Thrus Going Cashless Starting Jan. 16
The Portillo’s location at 170 W. North Ave. in Northlake. | File. Friday, January 6, 2023 || By Local News Curator || @maywoodnews. Change (or perhaps a lack thereof) is coming to the popular fast-food chain Portillo’s. Starting Jan. 16, the restaurant’s drive-thrus will not accept cash, only debit or credit cards.
“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Chicago, the Windy City, is known for its rich history and cultural significance. However, it is also home to a number of haunted roads that have gained a reputation for being spooky and eerie. If you're a fan of the paranormal, then you'll definitely want to check out these five most haunted roads in Chicago:
fox32chicago.com
CPS wants former student’s family to pay $56,000 over allegations of lying about residency
CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools officials are trying to recoup more than $56,000 from a family who’s accused of living in the northern suburbs but lying about their residency to send their daughter to a highly competitive city high school. The student attended Northside College Prep, a selective enrollment...
rejournals.com
American Plaza shopping center in Chicago transacts in 50-days
Karen Kulczycki, CCIM, of SVN Chicago Commercial helped secure the sale of a 63,148-square-foot retail shopping center located at 3300 and 3320 Chicago Road in South Chicago Heights, Illinois. The 13-unit center sits on 4.5 acres and hosts both national and local retailers along a dense, suburban retail corridor. Kulczycki,...
‘Why Would You Do This To Me?' Chicago Cafe Owner Speaks After Business Tagged with Racist Graffiti
Chicago police are now investigating after a small business in the Bridgeport neighborhood was tagged with racist graffiti this week. The owner of Cook It Mama Café says she made the discovery Wednesday morning. “It’s sad we’re facing racism in this time of the world,” said Sydney Blakely....
vfpress.news
Developers Of Wolf Point 290 In Hillside Shift Gears
The 13 acres of land next to CarMax dubbed Wolf Point 290 in Hillside. | File. Friday, January 6, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Plans to bring a light manufacturing and warehouse complex to the 13 acres west of CarMax at 101 N. Wolf Rd. in Hillside have changed to accommodate concerns from village officials and residents.
evanstonroundtable.com
More closures hit downtown businesses
The blows keep coming for the downtown business district, with the closure of Clarke’s Off Campus, a longtime Evanston diner that’s been around for more than three decades. The diner, which opened in Evanston in 1985, has remained a fixture for the community, particularly Northwestern University students. With...
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residents
Did you know that there is a new stimulus program that give you a one-time payment of $500? The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. This new program provides economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
fox32chicago.com
Missing Chicago woman found after disappearing from suburban Burbank earlier this week
BURBANK, Ill. - The search is over for a Chicago woman who went missing in Burbank earlier this week. Desiree Brongel, 22, was found alive, sources told Fox 32 Thursday morning. No additional details were immediately available. She was last seen early Tuesday morning. Home surveillance video captured Brongel leaving...
gamblingnews.com
New Report Confirms Waukegan Casino Plan Gains Traction
The process related to the new casino location in Waukegan is lengthy. Yet, a new report reveals that the operator secured important approvals which help clear the path and may enable Full House Resorts to start the building process this year. Full House Resorts Secures Approvals in Waukegan. Earlier this...
Chicago Defender
City of Chicago Makes a Voluntary Advance Pension Payment of Nearly a Quarter of a Billion Dollars to Further Secure Retirement of City Workers
The City pays advance pension payment of $242M for the 2023 Budget year as part of a new fiscal responsibility policy that will prevent unfunded liabilities from growing. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced today that the City would be following through on its promise to contribute $242 million in the form of an advance pension payment to the City’s four pension funds. This is a part of a new pension funding policy that aims to ensure the city’s continued financial recovery by preventing its unfunded pension liabilities from growing any further.
Comments / 0