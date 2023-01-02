ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maywood, IL

chicagocrusader.com

Blacks blast Lightfoot’s plan to house migrants on South Side

With her re-election hopes in doubt, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has ignited a firestorm in the Black community after her administration deceived the media, Woodlawn residents and even Alderman Jeanette Taylor with a plan to house migrant workers at the vacant Wadsworth Elementary School. After months of avoiding inquiries, city officials...
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

OPINION: Cash Bail Reform A Matter Of Principle, Not Just Data

Kim Foxx speaks during a conversation at PLCCA in Maywood. From left to right: The Maywood Mayor Nathaniel George Booker, Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson, Bellwood Mayor Andre Harvey and PLCCA founder and Chairman Bishop Claude Porter. | Shanel Romain. Thursday, January 5, 2023 || OPINION || By Michael Romain ||...
MAYWOOD, IL
Q985

Foodie Website Says This Is Illinois’ Best Pizza Place

There are just certain things that people want to know about. I could pound out 500 words on where you can get the best vichyssoise, or the best chapulines (fried grasshoppers), or even the Illinois-conceived dish that everyone seems to think we Illinois residents love, horseshoe sandwiches... But the vast...
ILLINOIS STATE
vfpress.news

Portillo’s Drive-Thrus Going Cashless Starting Jan. 16

The Portillo’s location at 170 W. North Ave. in Northlake. | File. Friday, January 6, 2023 || By Local News Curator || @maywoodnews. Change (or perhaps a lack thereof) is coming to the popular fast-food chain Portillo’s. Starting Jan. 16, the restaurant’s drive-thrus will not accept cash, only debit or credit cards.
NORTHLAKE, IL
rejournals.com

American Plaza shopping center in Chicago transacts in 50-days

Karen Kulczycki, CCIM, of SVN Chicago Commercial helped secure the sale of a 63,148-square-foot retail shopping center located at 3300 and 3320 Chicago Road in South Chicago Heights, Illinois. The 13-unit center sits on 4.5 acres and hosts both national and local retailers along a dense, suburban retail corridor. Kulczycki,...
SOUTH CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
vfpress.news

Developers Of Wolf Point 290 In Hillside Shift Gears

The 13 acres of land next to CarMax dubbed Wolf Point 290 in Hillside. | File. Friday, January 6, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Plans to bring a light manufacturing and warehouse complex to the 13 acres west of CarMax at 101 N. Wolf Rd. in Hillside have changed to accommodate concerns from village officials and residents.
HILLSIDE, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

More closures hit downtown businesses

The blows keep coming for the downtown business district, with the closure of Clarke’s Off Campus, a longtime Evanston diner that’s been around for more than three decades. The diner, which opened in Evanston in 1985, has remained a fixture for the community, particularly Northwestern University students. With...
EVANSTON, IL
R.A. Heim

Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residents

Did you know that there is a new stimulus program that give you a one-time payment of $500? The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. This new program provides economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
CHICAGO, IL
gamblingnews.com

New Report Confirms Waukegan Casino Plan Gains Traction

The process related to the new casino location in Waukegan is lengthy. Yet, a new report reveals that the operator secured important approvals which help clear the path and may enable Full House Resorts to start the building process this year. Full House Resorts Secures Approvals in Waukegan. Earlier this...
WAUKEGAN, IL
Chicago Defender

City of Chicago Makes a Voluntary Advance Pension Payment of Nearly a Quarter of a Billion Dollars to Further Secure Retirement of City Workers

The City pays advance pension payment of $242M for the 2023 Budget year as part of a new fiscal responsibility policy that will prevent unfunded liabilities from growing. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced today that the City would be following through on its promise to contribute $242 million in the form of an advance pension payment to the City’s four pension funds. This is a part of a new pension funding policy that aims to ensure the city’s continued financial recovery by preventing its unfunded pension liabilities from growing any further.
CHICAGO, IL

