The Wealthy Panda shares eye-opening insight into building wealth through entrepreneurship

Jordan Belfort inspires a new merchant cash advance division called New Vision Funding
Zoom capital was presently surprised when Jordan Belfort entered 40 Wall Street to visit them. The Wolf of Wall Street inspired Zoom capital to start a new division called New Vision Funding. New Vision Funding is constantly growing. They offer more than just a merchant cash advance. They also offer lines of credit, equipment financing, and many different types of funding. They also have mastered the factoring rate so that you never get overleveraged.
Introducing Airdripp – The Ultimate Destination for NFT and Cryptocurrency Competitions
Airdripp is excited to announce the launch of its revolutionary new platform for NFT and cryptocurrency competitions. Our platform offers a unique and exciting way for users to participate in raffle-style competitions and win amazing prizes, starting from as low as $2.99!. Airdripp was founded by a team of experienced...
Dubai based financier Barika and Kraft partners with Kenya’s top Fintech Innovators through a Multi Tranche Facility.
Kenya has over 56 million people and has become a regional powerhouse not only for East Africa, but for the entire African continent and the Middle East region. and Africa (MEA) as a whole. In particular, the capital and largest city, Nairobi, is even nicknamed "Silicon Savannah" due to its...
Greenlight Reinvents Financial Education with Level Up — a Gamified Financial Literacy Curriculum for Kids and Teens
Family fintech pioneers new interactive financial literacy game to boost money confidence, knowledge, and skills. Greenlight® Financial Technology, Inc. ("Greenlight"), the fintech company on a mission to help parents raise financially-smart, independent kids, today announced the launch of Greenlight Level Up™, an interactive, curriculum-based financial literacy game. Level Up goes beyond the National Standards for K-12 Personal Financial Education developed by the Jump$tart Coalition and Council for Economic Education to empower young people with money skills and confidence.
Corporations Invited to Promote Hearing Disability Awareness with Sign-N-Voice Xchange Educational Aid
Sign-N-Voice Xchange is thrilled to announce the debut of a new educational tips booklet titled ‘Communication Bridge Between the Hearing and Hearing-Loss Communities: 52 Truths, Tools, and Techniques to Shrink the Gap’. This new publication is designed to initiate communication at home, in the community, and in the...
CES 2023: Local Reactions to Global Economic and Geopolitical Forces Define Regional Trajectories of Connected Home CPE in 2023
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 5, 2023 - PRLog -- CES 2023 -- The prospects of inflation and a global recession are a common variable that will influence how network service providers (NSPs) in different regions assess their strategic customer premises equipment options (CPE) for 2023. That said, local market conditions will determine the pace at which new technologies are deployed and new services adopted for connected home applications, according to Mercedes Pastor, Senior Vice President of VANTIVA's Global Customer Unit, in an interview with journalists during CES 2023.
‘JoyScore’ - an App that Measures Happiness
Today, JoyScore announced an app that makes it possible to measure happiness based on your mood. It is a kind of self-care app that improves your mood and overall happiness through personalised activities and exercises. It provides a real-time metric that gives you a clear picture of where your happiness stands today. It also gives you the ability to track your progress daily as you work to be happier.
Holistic Health: A Natural Pathway to Optimal Wellness
Optimal Wellness Naturally is revolutionizing traditional health by adopting an alternative and personalized approach to health and wellness. With a focus on holistic health, it aims to transform feelings of stress, fatigue, and anxiety based on the root cause and using a natural, whole-person approach. The current healthcare system is...
MOODYFX will hold an online seminar in response to public demand.
In response to public pressure, MOODYFX will conduct a 2-hour online seminar on financial investing on 15/02/2023, Wednesday starting at 8 p.m., which will allow inexperienced investors to be financially literate. The COVID-19 outbreak, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the energy crisis, and other global incidents during the previous two years have...
Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Wednesday, January 11
ROYAL GOLD, INC. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will present in the live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc. Alistair Baker, Vice President Investor Relations and Business Development, will present on Wednesday, January 11 at 11:00 a.m. CST / 10:00 a.m. MST, and access to a replay of the event will be made available the week of January 16 on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs.
Blockchain Based Climate Tech Company – YES WORLD Launches Energy Efficient Windows Solution, Specialized Glass Reduces Solar Heat by 85%
Singapore, 6th Jan 2023 – Blockchain-based climate tech company – YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd launches world’s first Energy Efficient Windows Solution for home and commercial buildings. This new product line of specialized glass is part of company SAVE EARTH MISSION to reduce the carbon footprint from the atmosphere.
Flora Growth Provides Update to International Commercial Cannabis Export Business
The company reports approximately 1,000 kilograms of commercial cannabis dry flower and derivative exports to Europe and the United States in Q4 of 2022. Flora Growth has also received an updated cannabis export and production quota from the Colombian government, including the addition of four additional proprietary genetics and increased production for domestic medical markets.
Aidan Booth 123 Profit Students Case Studies
Starting an entrepreneurial venture can be a distant dream for many but on inspecting the latest 123 Profit reviews that are flooding online, this distant dream seems to be not so far. For someone who is in search of an authentic 123 Profit review, this is the right place to start with.
Globalgig Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification through Independent Audit
Globalgig announced today that it has achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II compliance and completed its audit report, confirming that its data management practices and organizational controls meet the highest standards as set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The SOC 2 Type II...
Chris Cassidy Appointed New President of SCHOTT North America
SCHOTT, the international technology group with a long-standing tradition of inventing specialty glass, has appointed Chris Cassidy as President of SCHOTT North America in addition to his role as President of SCHOTT Pharma USA. In this new role, Cassidy will support the company’s U.S. growth strategy, which aims to increase presence in the region and focus on long-term growth.
$639+ Billion Worldwide Digital Gift Card Industry to 2031 - Surging Awareness of Digital Payment is Expected to Propel Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Digital Gift Card Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global digital gift card market. The global digital gift card market is expected to grow...
Domo Executives to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced management will present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 10:15am ET. A live webcast of Domo’s presentation will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at http://www.domo.com/IR. About Domo. Domo transforms business by putting data to...
Zensights Names Barry Brandstetter to Advisory Board
Zensights LLC has named Barry Brandstetter to its advisory board, effective January 2, 2023. As a member of the Zensights team for the past four years, Brandstetter has contributed significantly to the success and growth of Zensights and has helped its clients build strong and lasting partnerships with key commercial services partners. Additionally, he has established tremendous relationships and friendships with all his clients and has provided invaluable guidance and consultation to help them drive their business results.
