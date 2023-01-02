ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woonsocket Call

Perro Worldwide Comics Develops All New VR Movie That Blends Filmmaking and Gaming

Teriyaki Chicken Rescue is a feature film now in pre-production. Strategically designed for VR technology and using Chip Perro's five rules of VR film production. MILLBURY, Mass. - Jan. 5, 2023 - PRLog -- Virtual Reality is the next evolution of entertainment, and Chip Perro has plans to revolutionize 360 degree filmmaking. As a producer, director, and action performer, he sees the technology as an opportunity for every filmgoer to select their own personalized edit, just with a turn of the head. Experiencing a story from different vantage points allows for a distinctive viewing experience. Through the lens of VR, viewers take their seat in the middle of the scene. No screen, no stage, no frame.
IndieWire

50 Cent Says He’s Working on ‘8 Mile’ TV Show with Eminem

Over the past few years, iconic rapper and video game star Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has developed a thriving second career as a TV producer, being responsible for practically half of the Starz network’s programming with the “Power” franchise and “BMF.” Now, the rapper is apparently partnering up with his “Crack a Bottle” collaborator, Eminem, to bring “8 Mile” to the small screen. 50 Cent spoke about his apparent plans to adapt Eminem’s 2002 film for TV during an interview with radio host Big Boy for his YouTube channel (via Complex). According to 50 Cent, he and Eminem are working to...
Woonsocket Call

New memoir, “The Transformation of a Wildflower” by Chrissy Kanne is a released, a collection of personal short stories that examine aging, menopause, and embracing life’s changes with grace

“The Transformation of a Wildflower” by Chrissy Kanne has been released worldwide. This 186-page collection of stories, which has achieved bestseller status as #7 in Amazon’s “Aging” category, reflects on growing older as a woman, sharing lessons learned from various stages of life, different careers, and personal reflections on maturity.
MISSOURI STATE
Woonsocket Call

Sports Super Station, Hurdles, Strikes With Playful Camaraderie

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2023 / Introduced in January of 2015, Hurdles is a sports media platform that has evolved the conversations surrounding professional gameplay across generations of fans. The brand has expertly improved the discussions on athletics, specifically football, and changed the dynamic in the sports world where the fans hold the mic. Since its launch, the company has solidified new partnerships and generated plenty of buzz from reputable names in the business, namely Amazon and Bally Sports. At the start of 2023, Hurdles is beginning a new chapter in development that will bring authentic engagement to fans all over the world and make space for the conversations we should be having on all things football and beyond.
Woonsocket Call

Live a More Empowered Life with Lisa A. Romano Breakthrough Life Coach Inc.

Breaking patterns through the 12 Week Breakthrough Coaching Program. Taking the first step towards healing may seem like a frightening leap of faith, but it is only when people become honest with themselves that they are able to move forward with the intention of being liberated from their trauma. For those who are seeking the right support in their healing journey, Lisa A. Romano Breakthrough Life Coach Inc. is here to help people manifest their best life yet.

