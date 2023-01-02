Read full article on original website
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
Brad Pitt Is ‘Smitten’ With Ines De Ramon As They Enjoy Romantic Cabo Getaway (Exclusive)
Although they’ve only been dating a few months, Brad Pitt, 59, is already “smitten” with Ines de Ramon, 30. A source close to the Academy Award-winning actor spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed Brad’s feelings for the celebrity jewelry designer. “Brad is smitten with Ines and...
Woonsocket Call
Perro Worldwide Comics Develops All New VR Movie That Blends Filmmaking and Gaming
Teriyaki Chicken Rescue is a feature film now in pre-production. Strategically designed for VR technology and using Chip Perro's five rules of VR film production. MILLBURY, Mass. - Jan. 5, 2023 - PRLog -- Virtual Reality is the next evolution of entertainment, and Chip Perro has plans to revolutionize 360 degree filmmaking. As a producer, director, and action performer, he sees the technology as an opportunity for every filmgoer to select their own personalized edit, just with a turn of the head. Experiencing a story from different vantage points allows for a distinctive viewing experience. Through the lens of VR, viewers take their seat in the middle of the scene. No screen, no stage, no frame.
50 Cent Says He’s Working on ‘8 Mile’ TV Show with Eminem
Over the past few years, iconic rapper and video game star Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has developed a thriving second career as a TV producer, being responsible for practically half of the Starz network’s programming with the “Power” franchise and “BMF.” Now, the rapper is apparently partnering up with his “Crack a Bottle” collaborator, Eminem, to bring “8 Mile” to the small screen. 50 Cent spoke about his apparent plans to adapt Eminem’s 2002 film for TV during an interview with radio host Big Boy for his YouTube channel (via Complex). According to 50 Cent, he and Eminem are working to...
Woonsocket Call
New memoir, “The Transformation of a Wildflower” by Chrissy Kanne is a released, a collection of personal short stories that examine aging, menopause, and embracing life’s changes with grace
“The Transformation of a Wildflower” by Chrissy Kanne has been released worldwide. This 186-page collection of stories, which has achieved bestseller status as #7 in Amazon’s “Aging” category, reflects on growing older as a woman, sharing lessons learned from various stages of life, different careers, and personal reflections on maturity.
Woonsocket Call
Carrie Schell Announces the Launch of her Book, The Grey Drinking Reset: A 30-Day Journey to Wellness
The Grey Drinking Reset, a 30-Day Journey to Wellness, is authored by Carrie Schell, who aims to change the lives of women who have a habit of alcohol consumption. Melbourne, Florida, United States - January 6, 2023 /MarketersMEDIA/ — Alcohol consumption can often be viewed as a taboo topic, but...
Woonsocket Call
Author’s Tranquility Press Supports Stephen B. Gladish’s Moonlight, Missiles, and Moana
Sixth Weather Squadron Educator and Author, Steve Gladish, narrates the compelling story of three young Air Force servicemen on nuclear testing duty in the book “Moonlight, Missiles, and Moana”. Stephen Gladish has gotten the support of Author’s Tranquility Press as he aims to reach millions of readers across the...
Woonsocket Call
Cedric D. Fisher & Company is Set to Release Donald Glynn, Jr.’s Debut Book, “Shut Up and Work”
Donald Glynn Jr.’s new book, Shut Up and Work, will be released with a giveaway organized by the book publishing company Cedric D. Fisher & Company, where they will give away a Kindle Fire tablet computer to one lucky winner. Cedric D. Fisher & Company is pleased to announce...
Woonsocket Call
Sports Super Station, Hurdles, Strikes With Playful Camaraderie
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2023 / Introduced in January of 2015, Hurdles is a sports media platform that has evolved the conversations surrounding professional gameplay across generations of fans. The brand has expertly improved the discussions on athletics, specifically football, and changed the dynamic in the sports world where the fans hold the mic. Since its launch, the company has solidified new partnerships and generated plenty of buzz from reputable names in the business, namely Amazon and Bally Sports. At the start of 2023, Hurdles is beginning a new chapter in development that will bring authentic engagement to fans all over the world and make space for the conversations we should be having on all things football and beyond.
Woonsocket Call
Live a More Empowered Life with Lisa A. Romano Breakthrough Life Coach Inc.
Breaking patterns through the 12 Week Breakthrough Coaching Program. Taking the first step towards healing may seem like a frightening leap of faith, but it is only when people become honest with themselves that they are able to move forward with the intention of being liberated from their trauma. For those who are seeking the right support in their healing journey, Lisa A. Romano Breakthrough Life Coach Inc. is here to help people manifest their best life yet.
