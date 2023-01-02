LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2023 / Introduced in January of 2015, Hurdles is a sports media platform that has evolved the conversations surrounding professional gameplay across generations of fans. The brand has expertly improved the discussions on athletics, specifically football, and changed the dynamic in the sports world where the fans hold the mic. Since its launch, the company has solidified new partnerships and generated plenty of buzz from reputable names in the business, namely Amazon and Bally Sports. At the start of 2023, Hurdles is beginning a new chapter in development that will bring authentic engagement to fans all over the world and make space for the conversations we should be having on all things football and beyond.

