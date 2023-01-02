Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Radford: The disappearing phantomCheryl E PrestonRadford, VA
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Freeze Your Glass Off Fridays at Mountain Lake Lodge where DIrty Dancing was filmedCheryl E PrestonPembroke, VA
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Collegiate Times
Men’s basketball drop third straight game, losing to Clemson 68-65
It was a running, buzzer-beating three-pointer from Darius Maddox that saved the Hokies’ season in the second round of the 2022 ACC Tournament against the Tigers just 10 months ago. Ironically, it was a similarly developed play that failed to save the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team (11–4, 1–3...
techlunchpail.com
Three Thoughts After Virginia Tech's 68-65 Loss to Clemson
Virginia Tech's slump since Hunter Cattoor suffered a bruised elbow against Boston College continued as the Hokies lost their third-straight game, falling 68-65 to Clemson. With Hunter Cattoor out and Rodney Rice still injured, Virginia Tech is down to three healthy scholarship guards. Because of that, Tech has been pushed into using more two-guard, three-forward lineups which they did for basically the whole game this evening.
How did Virginia Tech’s Recruiting Class Stack Up Against the ACC?
In December, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry signed his first full-cycle recruiting class for the Hokies. The Hokies signed 25 prospects with one still technically outstanding (TE Zeke Wimbush who is currently a gray shirt candidate). As a whole, the class was the No. 5 recruiting class in the...
247Sports
UNC basketball: Leaky Black says he isn't 'just a defender' after career scoring night against Wake Forest
North Carolina returned to the win column on Wednesday with a crucial 88-79 victory over Wake Forest in the Smith Center. As the Tar Heels' backcourt of Caleb Love and R.J. Davis struggled to score in a closely contested first half, fifth-year senior Leaky Black provided a much-needed spark on offense, pouring in a game-high 14 points before halftime en route to a career-high 18 points on the night.
BREAKING: Wake Forest lands All-American linebacker transfer Jacob Roberts
Wake Forest is starting out the new year right in the transfer portal by plucking a homegrown talent at a position of need. Standing at six-foot-one, 235 pounds, Jacob Roberts has been one of the most impactful linebackers at the HBCU level. In three years he's totaled 218 tackles(119 solo), 29.5 tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, nine and a half sacks, five interceptions, two pick-sixes, and a fumble recovered. Roberts has two years to play one as he has not redshirted yet.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Minor League Ballpark Wins 2022 Ballpark Of The Year Title
Atrium Health Ballpark (AHB) was recently recognized as Ballpark Digest’s 2022 Ballpark of the Year. AHB is home to the Kannapolis Cannonballers the city’s Minor League team, a Single-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The Ballpark of The Year honor is given to the best major and minor league venues across the country.
WFMY NEWS2
Rock band 'Eagles' add Greensboro tour date
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Welcome to Hotel....Carolina?. Eagles add more Hotel California tour dates in Tampa, Columbia, Knoxville, Newark, and Greensboro. The Eagles will be flying to Greensboro on April 4 and will be performing at the Greensboro Coliseum. Tickets go on presale on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m....
wccbcharlotte.com
Lightning Strikes Truck At JR Motorsports
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — JR Motorsports says lightning struck a truck at their site on Wednesday morning. Lightning hit the Chevrolet Silverado truck around 9:24 a.m. Representatives with the company confirmed there was no one in the truck and that employees were inside at the time. Video courtesy of JR...
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem man is 'lucky for life' after winning yearly prize
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Carl Fargervik Jr. played numbers in the Lucky for Life game that holds a special significance for him and his wife, and that brought them a $25,000 a year for life prize. "I always play our wedding, anniversary and birthdays," he said. Fargervik, 67, said his...
newsfromthestates.com
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
Workers laying the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Roanoke County. (Ned Oliver / Virginia Mercury) The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?. MVP is a monstrous,...
Greensboro’s Rice Toyota announces name change
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Rice Toyota, a longtime staple of the Greensboro community, announced a name change on Thursday. The business will be changing its name to “Toyota of Greensboro” effective immediately after spending nearly 60 years under the Rice name. The Rice family says that the name change reflects their commitment to the Greensboro […]
Missing Winston-Salem man found, receiving medical treatment
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been found after a Silver Alert in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in finding 81-year-old Grover Franklin Shugart Jr. He was last seen at his home on Long Meadow Lane around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a t-shirt, boxer briefs and no shoes. The […]
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro Urban Loop to be completed in mid-January, NCDOT says
GREENSBORO, N.C. — You could be driving on the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop (I-840) in just a few weeks. North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said Thursday the last stretch of the highway will open in mid-January. That's ahead of schedule with the previous timeline being spring 2023. This last leg spans from North Elm Street to Highway 29 and makes it easier to connect to I-40.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 518 pm EST, Jan 3rd 2023
NCZ001-002-018-019-VAZ009-012-015-016-032245- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Wythe VA- …Strong storms will impact portions of Alleghany, central Wilkes,. Watauga and Ashe Counties in northwestern North Carolina,. southeastern Smyth, southern Wythe, northwestern Carroll and Grayson. Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of Galax through 545. PM EST…. At 516 PM EST,...
Mount Airy News
Project Denver eyes Elkin for $6m investment
Another set of secretive economic development incentives was passed by the Surry County Board of Commissioner Tuesday evening. Project Denver will now join Project Cobra on the shelf as it waits for a companion incentives package to be debated by the Town of Elkin Board of Commissioners next week. The...
WFMY NEWS2
Structure fire causes road closures in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Keep this in mind for your morning commute. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between East Florida Street and Dale Street is closed today due to a structure fire, City of Greensboro reports on Thursday, Jan. 5. Officials say the road will be closed until further notice.
WFMY NEWS2
Rockingham County horse recovering after being shot with arrow
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Triad horse returned home after someone shot it in the neck with an arrow. Prim spent several weeks at the vet in Raleigh. Jillian Williams is Prim's owner. Williams' mother Ann Brady helps take care of Prim too. "She's been a very good girl,"...
Silas Creek Parkway lane closed on Thursday in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Repairs on a Winston-Salem water main will close the southbound lane on Silas Creek Parkway on Thursday, Jan. 5. The lane will be closed between Miller Street and Lockland Ave from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Winston-Salem/Forsyth Count Utilities (WSFC Utilities) also writes that if needed,...
moderncampground.com
Zooland Family Campground Under New Ownership
Zooland Family Campground in Asheboro, North Carolina is now under the ownership of TRG Resorts. “We are excited to announce that we have officially closed on Zooland Family Campground, located in Asheboro, NC!” Dylan Marma, the chief executive officer of TRG Resorts, wrote in a LinkedIn post last month.
wakg.com
Missing Reidsville Woman Found Safe
A missing Reidsville woman has been found safe after she was reported missing on December 29. 18-year-old Marina Martinez hadn’t been seen since December 24 when she was last seen at 1275 Berrymore Rd. in Reidsville. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del...
