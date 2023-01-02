Read full article on original website
Is Columbia Seligman Technology & Information A (SLMCX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Mutual Fund Equity Report fund seekers may want to consider taking a look at Columbia Seligman Technology & Information A (SLMCX). SLMCX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. SLMCX finds itself...
EPR Properties Passes Through 9% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $3.3), with the stock changing hands as low as $36.20 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Vyant Bio To Explore Strategic Alternatives; Stock Doubles
(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Vyant Bio, Inc. (VYNT) more-than-doubled in extended session on Wednesday after the biotechnology company announced that it is exploring a range of strategic alternatives. Vyant Bio said it has engaged LifeSci Capital as its financial advisor to assist in exploring a range of strategic...
Ex-Div Reminder for Roper Technologies (ROP)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/6/23, Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.6825, payable on 1/23/23. As a percentage of ROP's recent stock price of $438.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%. In general, dividends...
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 6th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Calliditas Therapeutics CALT is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.6% downward over the last 60 days.
Are These 2 Dividend Stocks in Danger of Cutting Their Payouts?
A dividend is only as good as the strength of the business that's paying it. If a company isn't in strong financial shape, investors shouldn't expect the dividend to last. Two stocks that income investors are showing some concern about right now are CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA). The concern stems from the fact that their payout ratios are alarmingly high, and both companies are coming off some tough earnings reports.
Stock Market News for Jan 5, 2023
Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday in a choppy session of trading. Mixed signals from the labor market and manufacturing sector numbers had sent the market into slumber early in the day, but the release of the FOMC minutes saw a late rebound. All three major indexes ended in the green.
6 ETF Predictions for 2023
Wall Street had a shaky start to 2023 after the S&P 500’s worst year since 2008. As inflation continued to ride northward, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates seven times throughout the year, sending stocks and bonds both into a tailspin. Tech shares were in even worse shape. No wonder investors are looking for ETF investment ideas for 2023. For them, we have jotted down a few predictions.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed at $222.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.06% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
GOOS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (Symbol: GOOS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.41, changing hands as high as $19.59 per share. Canada Goose Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Friday Sector Leaders: Materials, Technology & Communications
The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Materials sector, up 3.1%. Within the sector, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.0% and 5.2%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 3.3% on the day, and up 3.40% year-to-date. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 11.37% year-to-date, and Sealed Air Corp is up 4.71% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and SEE make up approximately 7.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
GDS Holdings Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of GDS Holdings Ltd (Symbol: GDS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.96, changing hands as high as $27.89 per share. GDS Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading up about 14.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
United Community Banks Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for UCBI
In trading on Thursday, shares of United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCBI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.55, changing hands as low as $33.13 per share. United Community Banks Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UCBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Valero Port Arthur, Texas, refinery returns to full production -sources
The Valero plant was one of several refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast that were shut by a winter storm on Dec. 22-23. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Paul Simao) The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond (VWOB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (Symbol: VWOB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.31, changing hands as high as $62.42 per share. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VWOB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Fed seen slowing rate hike pace further next month
Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen slowing its interest-rate hikes further after a government report on Friday showed wage growth cooled a bit last month, a hint that the Fed's steep rate hikeslast yearare beginning to ease upward pressure on prices. Fed funds futures traders after the...
Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Technology & Communications
In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.4% and 4.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.6% on the day, and down 0.75% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 7.20% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp, is down 4.25% year-to-date. Combined, AES and ETR make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
MTCH February 24th Options Begin Trading
Investors in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw new options begin trading today, for the February 24th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the MTCH options chain for the new February 24th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
The Dow's Biggest Dividends: Here Are 2023's Dogs.
Looking for the Dogs of the Dow, 2023 edition? You came to the right place. We'll explore these 10 blue-chip dividend bargains in a moment. Collectively, they are yielding 4.5%! But first, a quick recap of the strategy and homage to its 2022 "mini miracle." Last year was a dumpster...
