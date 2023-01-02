ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midvale, UT

ksl.com

Bus driver injured in collision with dump truck in North Salt Lake

NORTH SALT LAKE — A UTA bus driver suffered mild injuries in a crash with a dump truck in North Salt Lake on Friday. North Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Mitch Gwilliam said the crash happened at the intersection of Orchard Drive and Eaglewood Drive, when a dump truck side-swiped the UTA bus while turning onto Orchard.
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
ksl.com

Utah road rage leads to spitting, then to shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY — A confrontation between two drivers that started with one spitting on the other's window ended with a shot fired, police say. Karan Dylan Johnson, 40, of West Valley City, was charged Wednesday with discharge of a firearm, possession of a gun by a restricted person and witness tampering, third-degree felonies; and drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Police arrest man in shooting death at West Valley apartment complex

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man suspected of shooting and killing an Ogden man at a West Valley apartment complex was arrested Tuesday night. Dylan Gregorio Upshaw, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated murder and obstructing justice. Upshaw is accused of shooting...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Utes receiver coach Chad Bumphis announces departure from program

SALT LAKE CITY — After two seasons as Utah's wide receiver coach, Chad Bumphis announced on Twitter on Wednesday his departure from the program. "Ute Nation, thank you! I can't say enough great things about this city, the fans, and university!" Bumphis said. "Thank you for welcoming me back and treating me like family!"
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

