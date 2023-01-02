Read full article on original website
RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Telemarketing Scam CaseAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
Salt Lake church 'bends the law' by opening doors to help homeless amid bitter cold
SALT LAKE CITY — The First United Methodist Church's stained glass windows glowed softly from the outside, a beacon to the growing crowd of unsheltered people gathering outside its doors. The temperatures on Monday and Tuesday evening hovered around 30 degrees, dropping further in the night. The frigid temperatures...
Bus driver injured in collision with dump truck in North Salt Lake
NORTH SALT LAKE — A UTA bus driver suffered mild injuries in a crash with a dump truck in North Salt Lake on Friday. North Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Mitch Gwilliam said the crash happened at the intersection of Orchard Drive and Eaglewood Drive, when a dump truck side-swiped the UTA bus while turning onto Orchard.
Wasatch Search and Rescue helps 21-year-old man severely injured in snowmobile crash
HEBER CITY — It took about 4½ hours for Wasatch County Search and Rescue volunteers to rescue a severely injured 21-year-old man near Currant Creek Peak on Wednesday. According to a Facebook statement, an alert was sent through a Garmin Inreach Personal Locator with an SOS for the injured snowmobiler.
'Bad feeling' prompted West Valley man to shoot, kill roommate, charges say
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who police say shot and killed another man asleep in his basement because he believed the roommate created a "bad feeling in their home" is now facing criminal charges. Miguel Zamora Bonilla, 21, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with murder and...
How to Teach Your Kids the Facts About Marijuana Use and Misuse
Tamera Oborn, Coordinator for Communities that Care in Pleasant Grove, shares how to help parents navigate the topics of marijuana use and misuse. For more information, visit graymattersutah.org.
Provo Airport reopens 2 days after plane crash that killed top Nu Skin distributor
PROVO — The Provo Airport reopened Wednesday afternoon after a fatal crash shut down air traffic Monday morning. The Provo City Facebook page said after 5 p.m. on Wednesday that the airport had been opened and flight operations had resumed. Commercial flights from Allegiant and Breeze resumed Thursday morning...
Salt Lake police officer charged with aggravated assault, pinning driver with truck
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer is now facing a felony charge accusing him of injuring another driver during an off-duty confrontation in Ogden. Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, of Clearfield, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor.
Mother charged in brutal abuse death of 3-year-old can't withdraw guilty plea, judge says
OGDEN — A mother charged with aggravated murder in the malnourishment death of her 3-year-old daughter cannot withdraw her guilty plea, a judge ruled Friday. Brenda Emile, 28, was scheduled to be sentenced in October. But right before proceedings began, she asked to withdraw her guilty plea. In subsequent...
Utah road rage leads to spitting, then to shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY — A confrontation between two drivers that started with one spitting on the other's window ended with a shot fired, police say. Karan Dylan Johnson, 40, of West Valley City, was charged Wednesday with discharge of a firearm, possession of a gun by a restricted person and witness tampering, third-degree felonies; and drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors.
Police arrest man in shooting death at West Valley apartment complex
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man suspected of shooting and killing an Ogden man at a West Valley apartment complex was arrested Tuesday night. Dylan Gregorio Upshaw, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated murder and obstructing justice. Upshaw is accused of shooting...
Utes receiver coach Chad Bumphis announces departure from program
SALT LAKE CITY — After two seasons as Utah's wide receiver coach, Chad Bumphis announced on Twitter on Wednesday his departure from the program. "Ute Nation, thank you! I can't say enough great things about this city, the fans, and university!" Bumphis said. "Thank you for welcoming me back and treating me like family!"
