ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

#14 Richmond finishes strong to top Pinecrest boys basketball

Southern Pines, N.C. — Pinecrest and Richmond expect a close game when they meet each other in boys basketball, and both teams got what they expected on Wednesday night. The Raiders got that finishing kick they needed to make a back-and-forth contest for three quarters into a comfortable 73-55 win in front of a packed and sweat-filled James H. Moore Gymnasium.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WRAL News

Saros stops record 64 shots as Predators beat Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. — The shots came at such a rapid pace that Nashville goalie Juuse Saros didn’t have a chance to assess the chaos in front of him. Saros racked up a franchise-record 64 saves and Mark Jankowski’s goal 5:06 into the third period gave the Predators their first lead in a 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.
NASHVILLE, TN
WRAL News

Boys Basketball: #5 Northwood handles Person, 77-45

Pittsboro, N.C. — The Person Rockets made the trip to Pittsboro with their sights set on improving to 12-1 and pulling off a major upset in their conference, but the No. 5 Northwood Chargers handled the Rockets by a 77-45 margin at home. The Chargers were in control from...
PITTSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Svechnikov to represent Hurricanes at All-Star Game

Raleigh, N.C. — The National Hockey League today announced that Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov will represent the Metropolitan Division at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend, to take place from Feb. 3-4 in Sunrise, Florida. Svechnikov, 22, has tallied 33 points (19g, 14a) in 38 games this season, leading...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Car crashes into Durham house

DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has learned car crashed into a home on Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Dowd Street. The car went into the front area of the house and broke through a gate. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on whether the driver was injured.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Home price wars: 47% of Raleigh home sellers giving in to buyer demands

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. That includes stories on how to win in the Triangle real estate market as a buyer and how sellers can prepare a home for sale in order to get top-dollar offers. As we enter 2023, a forecast shows that buyers and sellers in Raleigh will battle in a more balanced Triangle real estate market.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Philadelphia woman arrested at RDU after police say she rolled on the floor, used vulgar language and flipped off a bartender

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Raleigh-Durham Airport police arrested a Philadelphia woman accused of rolling around the floor, using vulgar language and flipping off a bartender working at the airport. Charlese Eackles, 32, of Philadelphia, is charged with disorderly conduct at a terminal and second-degree trespassing. When authorities arrived on 10:09...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WRAL News

Police chase ends in crash into a house in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — A car chase that started Friday at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Drew Street ended with a stolen car crashing into a house. According to the Durham Police Department, a juvenile crashed into a house on North Alston Street near Drew Street after hitting multiple cars.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
78K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy