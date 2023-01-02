Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Related
No. 19 Duke women beat Wake Forest behind Taylor's 18 points
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Celeste Taylor scored 16 of her 18 points in the first half, Elizabeth Balogun had 12 points and 10 rebounds and No. 19 Duke beat Wake Forest 60-50 on Thursday night. Taylor made her fourth 3-pointer of the first half just before the halftime buzzer to...
Haley Cavinder scores 16, Miami women beat No. 22 Tar Heels
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Haley Cavinder scored 16 points, Jasmyne Roberts had 10 points and nine rebounds in her first career start and Miami beat No. 22 North Carolina 62-58 on Thursday night. Miami (9-6, 2-2 ACC) beat a team in the AP Top 25 for the first time...
#14 Richmond finishes strong to top Pinecrest boys basketball
Southern Pines, N.C. — Pinecrest and Richmond expect a close game when they meet each other in boys basketball, and both teams got what they expected on Wednesday night. The Raiders got that finishing kick they needed to make a back-and-forth contest for three quarters into a comfortable 73-55 win in front of a packed and sweat-filled James H. Moore Gymnasium.
Saros stops record 64 shots as Predators beat Hurricanes
RALEIGH, N.C. — The shots came at such a rapid pace that Nashville goalie Juuse Saros didn’t have a chance to assess the chaos in front of him. Saros racked up a franchise-record 64 saves and Mark Jankowski’s goal 5:06 into the third period gave the Predators their first lead in a 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.
Where Princeton RB Christian Perris' career stands in the state record book
Princeton, N.C. — Christian Perris wrapped up his football career at Princeton High School with an outstanding senior season. The Bulldogs carried a 32-4 overall record with Perris on the varsity team since 2020. Statistically, the Johnston County standout now sits in the top ten in numerous N.C. High...
Boys Basketball: #5 Northwood handles Person, 77-45
Pittsboro, N.C. — The Person Rockets made the trip to Pittsboro with their sights set on improving to 12-1 and pulling off a major upset in their conference, but the No. 5 Northwood Chargers handled the Rockets by a 77-45 margin at home. The Chargers were in control from...
Svechnikov to represent Hurricanes at All-Star Game
Raleigh, N.C. — The National Hockey League today announced that Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov will represent the Metropolitan Division at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend, to take place from Feb. 3-4 in Sunrise, Florida. Svechnikov, 22, has tallied 33 points (19g, 14a) in 38 games this season, leading...
Car crashes into Durham house
DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has learned car crashed into a home on Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Dowd Street. The car went into the front area of the house and broke through a gate. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on whether the driver was injured.
Aldi, Wegmans among grocery finalists in the WRAL Voters' Choice Awards
RALEIGH, N.C. — The votes are in and it is almost time to find out who the winners are in the 2022 WRAL Voters' Choice Awards presented by M&F Bank. The awards will be announced Jan. 12, 2023. This is story is part of a series focusing on the categories that got the highest numbers of votes.
Home price wars: 47% of Raleigh home sellers giving in to buyer demands
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. That includes stories on how to win in the Triangle real estate market as a buyer and how sellers can prepare a home for sale in order to get top-dollar offers. As we enter 2023, a forecast shows that buyers and sellers in Raleigh will battle in a more balanced Triangle real estate market.
Economic forecast: Raleigh set to grow at second-fastest rate in nation
RALEIGH – The outlook for the future of Raleigh remains positive, with the metropolitan area expected to increase in population at the second-fastest rate in the nation, behind Austin, Texas. That’s according to Ted Abernathy, the managing partner of Economic Leadership, LLC, who spoke in Raleigh Wednesday afternoon at...
Nearly half 911 operational positions are vacant in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has been reporting on staffing issues at the Durham 911 Center for more than a year and a half. Durham Reporter Sarah Krueger found that - despite acknowledgment of the problem from city leaders - the vacancies are increasing. New numbers posted this week...
Philadelphia woman arrested at RDU after police say she rolled on the floor, used vulgar language and flipped off a bartender
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Raleigh-Durham Airport police arrested a Philadelphia woman accused of rolling around the floor, using vulgar language and flipping off a bartender working at the airport. Charlese Eackles, 32, of Philadelphia, is charged with disorderly conduct at a terminal and second-degree trespassing. When authorities arrived on 10:09...
Apple moves forward with ‘confidential’ plans for RTP Campus, records show
DURHAM – There are signs construction at the proposed future site of an Apple campus that could house more than 3,000 workers is moving forward. A stormwater-related permit, for example, was filed today. Public records obtained by WRAL indicate that work to prepare the site, approximately 281 acres located...
Police chase ends in crash into a house in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A car chase that started Friday at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Drew Street ended with a stolen car crashing into a house. According to the Durham Police Department, a juvenile crashed into a house on North Alston Street near Drew Street after hitting multiple cars.
Family, school, and community engagement are vital for your student's success
RALEIGH, N.C. — As parents, my husband and I saw the importance of family, school and community involvement concerning our children. He grew up in a military family, moving every couple of years until his mom died during his teen years. Life became increasingly difficult for him after her passing.
50,000 people to lose jobs in NC when recession hits in late 2023, economist warns
CARY – Fifty thousand workers in North Carolina “could lose their jobs” in a coming recession later this year, N.C. State economist Dr. Mike Walden warned Wednesday. And the rapidly growing Triangle won’t escape without harm, he stressed. To put that number in perspective, that total...
New report shows Triangle area commuter rail project faces many issues
DURHAM, N.C. — A 45-page feasibility report outlines the need for a commuter rail in the Triangle area and the challenges of building one. A similar project was attempted with the Durham-Orange Light Rail project a few years ago, but the project failed and $157 million went into it.
North Carolinians share their priorities ahead of new legislative session
A new state legislative session starts this month, and lawmakers will tackle a long list of issues. WRAL News State Government Reporter Travis Fain went out and about in downtown Raleigh, asking people what they'd like to see this year from their General Assembly. A new state legislative session starts...
Man beaten to death in Rocky Mount; police launch homicide investigation
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 30-year-old man was beaten to death in Rocky Mount on Thursday evening. Darnell Battle was assaulted on the front porch of his family home Thursday evening by two assailants. Battle died at the scene. When investigators arrived to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
78K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0